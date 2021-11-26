Trending

Black Friday streaming deals: save on Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max subscriptions

By last updated

Bingeing your favorite TV shows has never felt so cheap

Hulu, Disney Plus and HBO Max logos
(Image credit: Future)

Subscribing to all the TV streaming services you want can be an expensive endeavor – but these Black Friday streaming deals are set to help you out on your quest.

Hulu is running an astonishingly good Black Friday deal for US viewers, offering a full 12 months of the service for only $0.99 a month. You will be putting up with the ad-supported tier, but it's still a brilliant price and very hard to say no to. 

But why pay little, when you could pay nothing? That's the argument from Disney Plus, which you can use free for six months if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The average US household is estimated to use eight streaming services a week – according to analysts at Omdia – and that's a big total bill each month. But until someone releases an all-access pass to all of the biggest platforms, these Black Friday streaming deals should help reduce some of the damage.

Today's best Black Friday streaming deals

Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month

Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month
Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime. 

View Deal
Disney+

Disney Plus: 6 months free with Amazon Music Unlimited
Not signed up to Disney Plus? Try it for a full six months free after subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. Watch Loki and Moana and then quit, or stick with it for the Disney and Marvel content set to land on the platform in the coming years.

View Deal
Disney+

Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle: $22 $13.99 per month
Sign up for three key streaming services in one handy bundle, saving $9 per month ($108 per year) in the process, giving you access to plenty of sports, film, and animation programming. It is the ad-supported version of Hulu, mind.

View Deal
Disney+

HBO Max: one month free with Roku
Enjoy a full 30 days of HBO Max when you buy and activate a new Roku streaming device. You will have to be a new HBO Max customer, mind – but given how good and cheap Roku sticks are, it's something to keep in mind through the Black Friday sales.

View Deal

Today’s best Hulu deals  

Want to see how much Hulu's other plans cost? We’ve included the pricing on all three services down below. 

Other early Black Friday deals 

Henry St Leger
Henry St Leger

Henry is TechRadar's News & Features Editor, covering the stories of the day with verve, moxie, and aplomb. He's spent the past three years reporting on TVs, projectors and smart speakers as well as gaming and VR – including a stint as the website's Home Cinema Editor – and has been interviewed live on both BBC World News and Channel News Asia, discussing the future of transport and 4K resolution televisions respectively. As a graduate of English Literature and persistent theatre enthusiast, he'll usually be found forcing Shakespeare puns into his technology articles, which he thinks is what the Bard would have wanted. Bylines include Edge, T3, and Little White Lies.
See more news