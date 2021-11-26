Black Friday streaming deals: save on Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max subscriptions

Subscribing to all the TV streaming services you want can be an expensive endeavor – but these Black Friday streaming deals are set to help you out on your quest.

Hulu is running an astonishingly good Black Friday deal for US viewers, offering a full 12 months of the service for only $0.99 a month. You will be putting up with the ad-supported tier, but it's still a brilliant price and very hard to say no to.

But why pay little, when you could pay nothing? That's the argument from Disney Plus, which you can use free for six months if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.

The average US household is estimated to use eight streaming services a week – according to analysts at Omdia – and that's a big total bill each month. But until someone releases an all-access pass to all of the biggest platforms, these Black Friday streaming deals should help reduce some of the damage.

Today's best Black Friday streaming deals

Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month

Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.

Disney+ Disney Plus: 6 months free with Amazon Music Unlimited

Not signed up to Disney Plus? Try it for a full six months free after subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. Watch Loki and Moana and then quit, or stick with it for the Disney and Marvel content set to land on the platform in the coming years.

Disney+ Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle: $22 $13.99 per month

Sign up for three key streaming services in one handy bundle, saving $9 per month ($108 per year) in the process, giving you access to plenty of sports, film, and animation programming. It is the ad-supported version of Hulu, mind.

Disney+ HBO Max: one month free with Roku

Enjoy a full 30 days of HBO Max when you buy and activate a new Roku streaming device. You will have to be a new HBO Max customer, mind – but given how good and cheap Roku sticks are, it's something to keep in mind through the Black Friday sales.

Today’s best Hulu deals

Want to see how much Hulu's other plans cost? We’ve included the pricing on all three services down below.

