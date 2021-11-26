Black Friday streaming deals: save on Hulu, Disney Plus, HBO Max subscriptions

Subscribing to all the TV streaming services you want can be an expensive endeavor – but these Black Friday streaming deals are set to help you out on your quest.
Hulu is running an astonishingly good Black Friday deal for US viewers, offering a full 12 months of the service for only $0.99 a month. You will be putting up with the ad-supported tier, but it's still a brilliant price and very hard to say no to.
But why pay little, when you could pay nothing? That's the argument from Disney Plus, which you can use free for six months if you subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.
The average US household is estimated to use eight streaming services a week – according to analysts at Omdia – and that's a big total bill each month. But until someone releases an all-access pass to all of the biggest platforms, these Black Friday streaming deals should help reduce some of the damage.
Today's best Black Friday streaming deals
Hulu (with ads): 12 months for $0.99 per month
Save $72 - For cord-cutters, this Hulu Black Friday deal is a must-buy, offering 12 months of the service for just a dollar per month. This is the version with ads (boo!), but you'll still be able to watch next-day showings of your favorite NBC, ABC and Fox shows, along with a great selection of movies and anime.
Disney Plus: 6 months free with Amazon Music Unlimited
Not signed up to Disney Plus? Try it for a full six months free after subscribing to Amazon Music Unlimited. Watch Loki and Moana and then quit, or stick with it for the Disney and Marvel content set to land on the platform in the coming years.
Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle:
$22 $13.99 per month
Sign up for three key streaming services in one handy bundle, saving $9 per month ($108 per year) in the process, giving you access to plenty of sports, film, and animation programming. It is the ad-supported version of Hulu, mind.
HBO Max: one month free with Roku
Enjoy a full 30 days of HBO Max when you buy and activate a new Roku streaming device. You will have to be a new HBO Max customer, mind – but given how good and cheap Roku sticks are, it's something to keep in mind through the Black Friday sales.
Today’s best Hulu deals
Want to see how much Hulu's other plans cost? We’ve included the pricing on all three services down below.
Other early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 30% off 4K TVs, Fire TV Stick and more in the Black Friday sale
- AirPods Pro: on sale for $189.99 at Amazon
- Adidas: 50% off sportswear and shoes + free shipping
- Best Buy: up to 50% off Keurig coffee makers, 4K TVs, laptops and more
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $99.99 at Best Buy
- Christmas: lights, trees, and ornaments from $6.99 at Amazon
- Christmas pajamas: matching family sets from $14.99 at Amazon
- Clothing: up to 50% off coats, running shoes, and watches at Amazon
- Costco: up to $900 furniture, laptops, TVs, and jewelry
- Dell: up to $700 off the XPS 13, Inspiron, and Alienware
- DIY: 40% off power tools, leaf blowers, and more at Walmart
- DreamCloud: $200 off luxury mattresses + $399 free gifts
- Gifts under $30: books, toys, and cheap gift ideas at Amazon
- H&M: fashion gifts from $5.99 for men, women, and kids
- Home Depot: up to 40% off tools, grills, appliances and Christmas decor
- HP: laptops starting at $199.99
- Instant Pot: from $84 at Amazon
- Keurig: up to 30% off single cup and carafe coffee makers at Amazon
- Layla: up to $900 off mattress bundles in the Black Friday event
- Lowe's: 50% off tools, appliances, and holiday decor
- Microsoft: save up to $400 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: $499 off mattresses + $399 in free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off running shoes, hoodies, sweatpants, and more
- Nintendo Switch: latest stock updates on consoles and games
- Nordstrom: up to 40% off North Face, Adidas, UGG, Nike, and more
- Oculus Quest 2: get a $50 e-gift card at Best Buy
- Saatva: TechRadar exclusive - save $250 on luxury mattresses
- Samsung: Black Friday savings of up to $3,500 on 4K and 8K QLED TVs
- Shark vacuum: up to 15% off cordless and corded vacs at Amazon
- Target: massive deals on TVs, toys, Dyson, Keurig, and more
- Toys: discounts on LEGO, hoverboards and Barbie at Walmart
- TVs: smart Fire TVs from Amazon starting at $99.99
- Walmart: big savings on TVs, cordless vacs, and more
- Wayfair: up to 50% off Christmas trees, decor, wreaths, and stockings