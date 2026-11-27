Do you always feel chilly? Are you trying to avoid putting the heating on? I hear you, so I'm sharing my secrets to staying snug without touching the thermostat — and they're all going cheap in the Black Friday sales.

Number one on my list is the Beurer Electric Fleece Heat Pad for £21.50 at Argos (was £43), which sits on my lap in the office throughout the winter — and much of the spring and autumn as well. It's less conspicuous than putting on your coat indoors, is silent, and has passed office electrical inspections year after year.

Heat Holders gloves and socks are excellent thanks to their soft fleece linings, and if you're particularly cold indoors, there are several fingerless and convertible styles that mean you can still hold your mouse and type while wearing them. There are heaps, so take a look at all the Heat Holders deals at Amazon.

Still feeling chilly? There are some excellent fan heaters in the Amazon Black Friday sale, which will work well pointed at your feet or chest. Dreo has some excellent affordable options, but I particularly like the Dimplex Ceramic Fan Heater With Magnetic Handwarmer, which is now £32 (was £39) at Amazon.