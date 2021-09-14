LG’s new home cinema range includes a monster 325-inch display

LG has announced its first-ever range of Direct View LED (DVLED) displays designed to mimic an in-person movie theater.

Described by the company as “the supercar[s] of home theater displays,” the LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema range aims to combine vibrant colors, wide contrast ratios and eye-watering screen sizes to offer customers the best home viewing experience possible.

The new sets are available in 2K, 4K and 8K configurations, with screen sizes starting at 81 inches and rising to a massive 325 inches – dimensions that were previously reserved for LG’s commercial clients.

Among the premium display options are unique configurations like a side-by-side 32:9 display – made possible by LG’s Dual2K and Dual4K UltraStretch technology – as well as a jaw-dropping 325-inch diagonal set, which boasts 160-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

The illustration below details the 10 different displays available as part of the brand’s Extreme Home Cinema range, which includes four 2K and 4K options, respectively, in addition to the aforementioned 8K TV.

The display sizes available in LG's DVLED Extreme Home Cinema range (Image credit: LG)

Each display will ship with LG’s Quad-Core webOS interface to provide smooth content playback from connected high-resolution video sources, the built-in media players or attached streaming devices , while an all-new remote control will give owners access to a plethora of options including brightness, picture modes and content management.

Oh, and they’ll all arrive in a custom-built flight case. Seriously.

The finer details

Though LG’s announcement detailed the impressive technological bells and whistles owners can expect from its new mega-displays, the company was a little less forthcoming in its promotional material with just how much they’ll cost.

But Dan Smith, Vice President of LG Electronics USA, has since told TechRadar that the company’s Extreme Home Cinema range will start at around $70,000 and rise to – wait for it – $1.7 million.

(Image credit: LG)

It's no surprise, then, that Smith also confirmed the primary distinction between LG’s DVLED Extreme Home Cinema range and its regular Home Cinema lineup to be the latter’s more-digestible price accessibility.

What's more, LG's regular-sized Home Cinema displays “don’t come with all the extra warranty and services that the Extreme models deliver” (the new displays offer a five-year warranty, versus the three-year equivalent of the brand's existing range).

Given that our top pick for the best 8K TV of 2021, the Samsung QN900A , comes in at around $7,000 / $5,000 / AU$9,500, it’s difficult to imagine queues of everyday customers lining up to add LG’s near-two-million-dollar 325-inch display to their shopping baskets.

Still, it’s good to see the tech giant flex its muscles when it comes to just how big it can stretch its 2K, 4K and 8K display technologies.