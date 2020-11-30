Cyber Monday is the perfect time to snap up a Disney Plus gift deal for the holidays

Whether you're the kind of person who can't wait until Christmas or the type that sees the holidays season more as one to be tolerated, there's a Disney Plus deal this Cyber Monday (and beyond) that may make things even better/a bit more bearable.
Grab a Disney Plus gift subscription deal - either for yourself or somebody else - and you'll shave off over $10/£10 compared to signing up on a rolling monthly contract. There's so much content on the platform, that signing up for a 12 months doesn't feel particularly like a gamble.
Think all the Marvel and Star Wars movies, every episode of the Simpsons ever made, all those classic Disney and Pixar films, Hamilton, and much more besides.
It's also a fantastic go-to hub for some of the greatest Christmas movies ever made, We have a list below of enough festive flicks it features to last a whole advent calendar of viewing - and all for one discounted Disney Plus price.
Christmas movies on Disney Plus
As we say, Disney Plus has become a hotspot for Christmas content. As well as all the Simpsons Christmas episodes and originals like the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, High School Musical: The Holiday Special (from December 11) and Once Upon a Snowman, it has this litany of holidays fare to keep the kids (and, let's face it, you) occupied:
- Big - Coming December 4
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms - Coming December 4
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Buddies
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- The Search for Santa Paws
- One Magic Christmas
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- Babes in Toyland
- 'Twas the Night
- The Christmas Star
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
