Standard Zero DS completes over 271 miles on a single charge

Previous record only managed 193 miles

Mountainous environment helped with the endeavor

Californian electric motorcycle manufacturer Zero, which also has a major presence in Europe, has just set a new Guinness World Record after its Zero DS adventure bike covered just over 271 miles on a single charge of its 19.2 kWh battery set-up.

The model in question was factory standard and uses the firm’s high-density integrated battery, a passively-cooled interior permanent magnet motor, and regenerative deceleration technology to eke the most mileage out of every charging session.

Running standard tires and tire pressure, with no modifications beyond the factory-available Power Tank, which sees an additional 3.6 kWh battery stashed where a traditional fuel tank would be, the 19.2 kWh total battery array managed to clock 271.23 miles (436.5 kilometers) on its GPS unit.

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This figure was then independently verified by Guinness World Records, which concluded that the Zero DS travelled 40% further than the existing record holder, set by Verge Motorcycles’ TS Pro around London in 2025.

(Image credit: Zero Motorcycles)

Zero had a helping hand when it came to the terrain, as the route contained mainly quieter A and B roads in France (no highways were involved).

It also started high in the French Alps and wound its way down toward the Mediterranean coast, meaning the riders could take full advantage of regenerative braking.

Despite this, the undertaking was no mean feat, as the riders faced a long time in the saddle and battled the elements as the final stretch was met with pouring rain.

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We say riders, because three intrepid explorers took on the challenge, with both the Zero SRS and DSR/X models also attempting to make history.

Those machines managed 217 miles and 239 miles respectively.

Analysis: An incredible achievement, with a caveat

(Image credit: Zero Motorcycles)

Alongside high prices, range anxiety is one of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric motorcycles, as packaging makes it very difficult to engineer any sort of meaningful battery into the inherently svelte frames.

“Range anxiety remains a hurdle for prospective riders,” Jarno Middelbosch, Senior Director Global Marketing of Zero Motorcycles said.

“By proving a real-world range of over 270 miles on a single charge, we're showing what's possible to welcome the next generation of riders to Zero Motorcycles”.

However, there are a few things to consider here. Firstly, the Zero riders took full advantage of elevation, with regenerative braking likely playing a huge part in the record attempt.

Personally, I have experienced the same phenomenon when I rode the Can-Am Pulse and Origin along the winding routes of Southern France. During the descents, I found I was actively adding a considerable amount of range to the bike’s read-out.

Secondly, the Zero riders deliberately set out at night, where there would be less traffic and they could target a speed of around 32mph for maximum efficiency.

Both of these scenarios might not exactly be representative of most people’s daily commutes, but it does prove what is possible with some forward planning and 'sensible' riding.

Plus, with improvements in battery and motor efficiency, as well as the promise of more power-dense solid-state batteries on the horizon, this record might not stand for much longer.

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