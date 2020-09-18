PS5 accessories pre-orders are here: where to get all the gear

PS5 pre-orders are now live, but if you've found yourself without some key pieces of equipment after the mad dash to checkout, you'll want to check out the latest PS5 accessories pre-order listings. We're rounding up everywhere you can pick up the DualSense controllers, Pulse 3D headset, HD camera, DualSense charging station, and media remote right here so you don't have to head back out into the arena.

Stock is holding on some of these PS5 accessories pre-orders better than others. DualSense controllers, for example, are easily available - likely because single players are content with the gamepad provided in the box. However, the new Pulse 3D headset is starting to slip, so if you're after some of the more valuable loot you'll want to head to checkout soon.

It's likely that this gear will be available at launch as well, but with the unprecedented interest in the console itself there's no telling at this point. Grab these PS5 accessories pre-orders if you're at all concerned about not getting the maximum value out of your new console straight out of the box.

PS5 accessories pre-orders available now

We're listing all the PS5 accessories pre-orders available right now, from the DualSense controller all the way to the media remote. These stock levels are already starting to look a bit shaky in places, however, so don't hold off for too long.

Where to buy PS5 DualSense controllers

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: $69.99 at Amazon

You'll find the DualSense controller available at Amazon right now, for pre-order ahead of the November 12 launch. These have traditionally held onto their stock a little easier than other peripherals (well after the last 24 hours at least), but if it is out of stock by the time you get there, the DualSense is also available at Best Buy and Walmart.

View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon UK also has plenty of stock of the PS5 DualSense controller available for pre-order. However, if you find it out of stock this time, check out Very and AO for more.

View Deal

PS5 DualSense controller pre-order: AU$109 at Amazon

Many retailers are out of stock on a range of PS5 consoles and accessory pre-orders right now in Australia. Amazon still has a good supply of DualSense controllers up for grabs however.

View Deal

Where to buy PS5 Pulse 3D headset

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: $99.99 at Sony

It's just Sony that currently has stock of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset, such is the popularity of this peripheral right now. Keep checking back, though, because Amazon is likely to open its doors again soon. Check Amazon for stock refreshes

View Deal

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99 at Very

The PS5 Pulse 3D headset has just run out of stock at Amazon, but you'll find a refreshed supply available at Very right now. That's lucky, because this retailer was previously listing the premium headphones as out of stock. Also available at ShopTo, check Amazon stock.View Deal

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: AU$159 at Amazon

The PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is also available for pre-order at Amazon Australia. We're seeing stock starting to become more competitive in other territories, though, so be sure to pick up yours soon.

View Deal

PS5 HD camera pre-orders

PS5 HD camera pre-orders: $59.99 at Amazon

If you're going to be using your PlayStation VR with your new PS5, check out the new HD camera. You can pre-order right now from Amazon, but if stock starts running low this is also available at Best Buy.

View Deal

PS5 HD camera pre-orders: £49.99 at Amazon

PS5 HD camera pre-orders are open at Amazon, ready for shipping November 19. While stock looks steady right now, you'll also find units available at Very and AO.

View Deal

PS5 HD camera pre-orders: AU$98 at Amazon

The HD camera is also available for pre-order at Amazon Australia right now. These aren't slipping out of stock quite as quickly as the PS5 accessories pre-orders above, but we still wouldn't wait too long.

View Deal

PS5 DualSense charging station pre-orders

DualSense charging station pre-orders: $29.99 at Amazon

The super cheap DualSense charging station is still in stock at Amazon right now. That's excellent news if you've already picked up an extra controller above.

View Deal

DualSense charging station pre-orders: £24.85 at ShopTo

You'll find stock of the DualSense charging station pre-order at ShopTo right now - and you're saving 15p. ShopTo is one of the only retailers with this particular PS5 accessory available right now.

View Deal

PS5 media remote pre-orders

PS5 media remote pre-orders: $29.99 at Amazon

If you're going to be using your PS5 for 4K streaming as well as gaming, check out the PS5 media remote pre-orders currently available at Amazon.

View Deal

PS5 media remote pre-orders: £24.99 at Very

Very is leading the way with PS5 accessories pre-orders right now, including the media remote. If that position changes however, and Very loses stock quickly, this is also available at AO and ShopTo.

View Deal

PS5 media remote pre-orders: AU$49 at Amazon

Grab a PS5 media remote pre-order at Amazon Australia this week while stocks last. This particular item isn't in too much of a demand compared to others, but it's still a PS5 accessory pre-order so expect some competition.

View Deal

Check out more PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders and PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-order deals available now.