PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-orders are live now - here's where to get one

PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-orders are live and if you want to grab the new Sony headphones from day one, you'll want to get your order in soon. We've seen a handful of retailers offering PS5 pre-orders with the headset included (though for the same price as bought separately) over the last day, however most players keen to get their hands on PS5 directional audio from the get go will have to pre-order separately.

Stock is starting to slip, however, as this is accessory is in high demand. PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders have also launched, but with one gamepad coming in the box already, more shoppers are eager to get their hands on the headset as well. The good news here is that you'll be able to find inventory right now, with plenty of stores offering ample Pulse 3D headset pre-orders to go around. The even better news is that the PS5 headset price came in much cheaper than expected - at just $99.99 / £89.99 / AU$159.

You can grab a PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-order from a range of retailers right now, though we've already seen some running out. We're listing the latest offers just below, as well as more retailers you can check if inventory does dip. The PS5 Pulse 3D headset will launch on November 12 (November 19 in the UK).

PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-orders live now

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: $99.99 at Best Buy

You'll only find the PS5 Pulse 3D headset available at Best Buy right now, as Amazon has temporarily paused its stock. Not many retailers are offering the headset alongside the main console right now, so this is an excellent grab before the console's release date.

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: £89.99 at Amazon

The PS5 has been built with premium audio in mind, which means PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-orders are booming. Thankfully, Amazon still has a strong supply of headphones on the digital shelves so you can grab one ready for the big day.

PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset: AU$159 at Amazon

The PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset is also available for pre-order at Amazon Australia. We're seeing stock starting to become more competitive in other territories, though, so be sure to pick up yours soon.

Is a PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-order worth it?

Stock is starting to slip on PS5 headset pre-orders right now, which means demand is certainly higher than it is for other peripherals. Whether or not this will translate to shortages come launch day is uncertain, but to be on the safe side we'd recommend getting your order in while there's still units on the shelves.

You're not going to be saving any money by waiting until release day, as the premium accessory is unlikely to make its way to bundle deals any time soon. So, if you're looking for headphones tailor made for the PS5's sound, it's worth the extra peace of mind to pick a PS5 Pulse 3D headset pre-order while they're still around.

What's new with the PS5 Pulse 3D headset?

Advanced, customized surround sound, tracking for a massive number of audio sources in-game and noise canceling dual microphones, the PS5 Pulse 3D headset has been developed to get the most out of the PS5's Tempest 3D AudioTech. That translates to a whole lot of immersive, 3D gameplay, and at a considerably cheaper price than previous Sony headsets.