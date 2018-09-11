The best cheap gaming headset deals in September 2018

Have you been looking for a gaming headset deal? If you spend any fair amount of time gaming, chances are you're going to want a gaming headset to make the experience as immersive as it can be, and let you communicate with your fellow gamers more easily. Fortunately, these days you can get a quality headset cheap, but to make find a gaming headset deal even easier, we've rounded up a selection of deals on some of our favorite gaming headsets.

Below you'll find a selection of deals on both wired and wireless headsets at a number of price points. So whatever your needs and criteria may be, you're sure to find a deal that meets them.

1. SteelSeries Arctis 5

Sleek and comfortable

Interface: Wired (USB/3.5mm) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, Discord-certified Clearcast bidirectional microphone, 40mm drivers, illuminated earcups

Independent game and chat control

Very comfortable

Excellent audio

Long cables

The Arctis 5's sleek design is also extremely comfortable, making it a great headset for lengthy gaming sessions. Better yet, it's highly adjustable, with lots of different settings for customizing the sound to your liking. As such, it's one of the best gaming headsets you can get for the money.

2. HyperX Cloud Alpha

The best headset at this price

Interface: Wired (3.5mm analog) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, Discord-certified Clearcast bidirectional microphone, 50mm drivers, illuminated earcups

Defined mid-tones

Booming bass

Muddled lows

Though it lacks both surround sound and style, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is the best headset in its price bracket. Its 2.1 stereo sound is top-notch, with its dual-chamber drivers producing less distortion and better low-end sounds. There may be better headsets, but they will cost you more.

3. Logitech G Pro

Big bass at a nice price

Interface: Wired (3.5mm analog) | Features: 40mm drivers, removable mic, inline controls

Sleek design

Comfortable

Punch bass

Oddly design in-line controls

With its 'pro' headset, Logitech eschews flashiness for a solid build and a neutral black finish. The headset produces a nice bass-heavy soundstage and is comfortable to wear for hours at a time, perfect for the serious gamer.

4. Corsair HS70

The freedom of wireless for less

Interface: Wireless (USB) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 16-hour battery life, 50mm drivers, Discord-certified microphone, on-ear controls

Loud bass

Mic features ducking

Mic sticks out

Signal not completely even

If you need the freedom of movement that only a wireless headset can provide, these cans from Corsair are a highly affordable option. They're equipped with 2.4GHz wireless audio and Corsair's iCue software for customizing your audio experience. With a low list price, that's quite a lot of bang for the buck.

5. Corsair HS50

Best under $50 cans

Interface: Wired (3.5mm analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Discord-certified microphone, on-ear controls

Comfortable

Sturdy

Lacks surround sound

Mic can easily be misplaced

Another high-quality, low-cost headset from Corsair, this wired option may be the best in the under-$50 bracket. It may only feature stereo sound (instead of surround sound), but it's hardly a noticeable deficit. It produces dynamic sound, and the actual headphones are plush and comfortable. This hardly seems like the budget headset that it is.

6. Razer ManO'war

Big and portable

Interface: Wireless (USB) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 14-hour battery life, 50mm drivers, Discord-certified microphone, on-ear controls

Easy to set up

Accurate surround sound experience

Bulky

Somewhat uncomfortable

Living up to its namesake, Razer's ManO'War headset is one of the largest you'll ever try on. It's good, then, that everything from the power button to sound controls have been fitted to them so they're easily portable. With a simple USB dongle to connect, these wireless cans are also easy to set up.

7. Astro A10

No frills solid sound

Interface: Wired (3.5mm analog) | Features: 40mm drivers, flip-to-mute microphone

Comfortable

Flip-to-mute mic

No surround sound

To keep the price low, Astro has eliminated any frills from its entry-level A10 headset. Instead, you get a solid-sounding pair of cans at a decent price. It is only a stereo headset, though, so don't expect the experience you would get with surround sound.

8. Astro A20

An affordable wireless option

Interface: Wireless (USB transmitter) | Features: 40mm drivers, 15-hour battery life, flip-to-mute microphone

Strong wireless connectivity

Sturdy build

Lacks surround sound

Astro's affordable wireless option, the A20, still offers solid sound and a comfortable build. Although you don't get surround sound, you do get the freedom of a wireless headset and Astro's quality.