Voxi's fantastic data-boosted SIM only deals come to an end next week

On the search for new SIM only deals? Right now, Voxi has some of the best offers on the market but that level of value will only last until next week - Thursday July 29 to be exact.

That's because until then, Voxi is offering boosts of data on its two cheapest plans. Lining up perfectly with its time as one of the main sponsors of Love Island, this data boost is a great benefit.

It is available on the £10 a month plan (up from 8GB to 15GB) and the £15 a month option (boosted from 15GB to 20GB). Both plans come with 5G and unlimited usage of social media apps including Facebook, Whatsapp, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

However, if you go for the more expensive option instead, you will also get unlimited use of streaming apps. This includes TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video.

We've listed everything you need to know about these SIM plans below but just make sure you get them before the data boosts end.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Voxi's budget SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1 month rolling | 8GB 15GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

This is Voxi's cheapest SIM plan and one of the best overall value SIM plans on the market right now. For just £10 a month, you'll get 15GB of data (up from 8GB). While that alone is a great offer, Voxi will also offer you unlimited usage of social media apps. This includes Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. This is a special feature exclusive to Voxi and a fantastic way to save your data.

View Deal

SIM only plan from Voxi | 1-month rolling | 15GB 20GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

For an extra £5 a month, you can boost your data cap up to 20GB. However, while that extra data is a nice incentive, the real reason to go for this deal over the above is the addition of unlimited streaming. Like the above, you won't use up any data on social media apps but also on apps including Netflix, TikTok, Amazon Prime Video, and more.View Deal

Why choose a Voxi SIM only deal?

As we mentioned above, Voxi has a number of benefits that help it stand out. The most obvious is its 'endless' push. This includes endless use of social media apps (no matter what your data cap is), endless roaming in other countries, endless calls and texts, and endless flexibility (1-month rolling contracts).

On top of that, Voxi has recently started offering an endless video add-on. This applies in the same way as the social media option, giving you unlimited usage of YouTube, Prime Video, Netflix, and more. You can pay an extra fee to get this or upgrade to a more expensive plan.