Voxi: what is it and how good are Voxi SIM only deals?

It might not quite be the EE or O2 of this world, but Voxi is one of those lesser known phone companies here to save you big on your next SIM only deal.

Whether you've seen it during one of your evenings when you watch Love Island, noticed an Instagram influencer sporting it in their phone or entered one of their many festival drops - it is clear Voxi is here for the youth.

In previous months, you couldn't even get a Voxi SIM unless you were under the age of 30 - how exclusive! But now, the company has opened up the gates, granting everyone access to its deals.

But what makes Voxi stand out in the endless sea of SIM only deals? Apart from the fact that Voxi sits on the cheaper end of the scale, the real selling point is its 'endless guarantees'. That means unlimited calls and texts, unlimited use of social media and endless roaming, you can find out more about this below.

Want to know more about Voxi and what it can offer? We've answered any questions you might have below and have tracked down all of its best offers to show to you.

Just want to explore its deals? Then head straight to the Voxi website

Voxi mobile: frequently asked questions

What is Voxi?

Voxi is an MVNO. That stands for Mobile Virtual Network Operator - in other words, it uses another network's coverage and speeds (Vodafone in this instance).

While this all sounds like a convoluted way to say Voxi won't be able to keep up with the big names when it comes to speeds, all it really means is that you'll be getting the same speeds, coverage and areas as those on Vodafone.

How wide is Voxi's coverage?

Like we said above, Voxi piggy backs on Vodafone's coverage, that means roughly 99% coverage across the UK. Want to make sure you're covered where you are? You can use Voxi's coverage map to see how covered you are.

What benefits does Voxi offer?

Endless social media: With Voxi, one of the key selling points is the completely unlimited use of social media you get. That means you will never use up your data while using Facebook, Whatsapp, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Pinterest.

Endless calls and texts: With all of Voxi's plans, you'll get unlimited calls and texts. We wouldn't let this one sway you too much as most networks now offer this on all of their plans.

Endless Flexibility: Much like competitor Smarty Mobile, Voxi offers flexible monthly plans. You will be charged every 30 days and can leave whenever you want. That makes it a perfect stop-over or a safe haven for those who don't love commitment.

Friends with benefits: Unlike what the name suggests, this part of Voxi's benefits simply means if you sign any of your friends up to Voxi you both get a £10 Amazon.co.uk Gift Card.

Is data roaming available with Voxi?

The impending doom of Brexit aside, yes you can roam at absolutely no extra costs in a total of 48 European countries. That includes your endless use of social media that Voxi offers.

Can I hotspot on Voxi?

Yes you can. The even better news is that your unlimited social media even applies over hotspot. That means as long as you have data, you can use as much social media over your phone or tablet as you want.

Will Voxi let me keep my old mobile number?

When you join Voxi you will automatically get a new number but you can easily change it. Simply sign into your new account, go to 'transfer number' and enter your PAC code and choose a swap-over date. You can find your PAC code by calling the network you used to be with.

Does Voxi price rise?

Luckily no. Voxi has no out-of-plan charges, you simply pay for the agreed upon cost of your plan and any extras you've chosen.

Is Voxi good?

Launched by Vodafone and with two years of service under its belt, Voxi is a growing force when it comes to SIMO.

Considering most people are satisfied with Vodafone's customer service, speeds and accessibility that seems a good basis to trust the sub-brand Voxi.

It offers a host of incentives to pull you in and the endless social media is a major benefit to have.