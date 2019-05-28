5G phone deals - the best prices and contracts in May 2019

For those wanting the most innovative options when it comes to phones, it's all about 5G - and we're seeing top 5G deals already coming to service the need for that next-gen phone use.

What is 5G?, you may silently think? Well, where 4G speeds for your phone meant some pretty quick downloads, 5G is more on the lines of blink and you'll miss it kind of speeds. To be slightly more scientific, 5G is estimated to be roughly 20x faster than 4G, allowing films and albums to be downloaded in seconds.

It's a lot more than just speed though: it's about super low latency, so barely any waiting between input and action. That means gaming in the cloud can finally be reality, or remote control of devices from miles and miles away.

But like most other new technology, 5G phone deals don't exactly come cheap. Getting hold of these superfast devices requires a bit of investment.

That said, considering you'll be getting the world's greatest phones with speeds faster than most internet connections we must admit that we were expecting slightly higher prices at the start of this connectivity revolution.

Right now, there are only a few 5G phones available, including the likes of the Samsung S10 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, but as time goes on we'll see more and more 5G phone deals appear.

For those ready to jump start their phone speeds and leave buffering behind, we've listed the most affordable 5G phone deals down below so you can find the one that works for you. But if you can't find an option you like, keep an eye out on this page as we update it with all of the newest 5G options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

High-end Samsung quality with a 5G edge

Weight: 198g | Dimensions: 162.6 x 77.1 x 7.9mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3040 | CPU: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256/512GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 16MP | Front camera: 10MP

Massive Infinity-O screen

Blistering 5G speeds

Incredible battery performance

Tricky to hold one-handed

With features topping the Galaxy S10 Plus - a phone we've named the best smartphone in the world - the Samsung S10 5G is a powerhouse device. It packs in a colossal battery, a massive screen and obviously, the 5G speeds that makes this stand out from the crowd.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

A superfast processor paired with 5G speeds

Weight: 206g | Dimensions: 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.67-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3120 | CPU: Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 8/12GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4000 mAh | Rear camera: 48MP+16MP+8MP | Front camera: 16MP

Incredible display

Fast performance and charging

Innovative pop-up camera

Camera not quite as good as others

Taking the incredibly impressive OnePlus 7 Pro and shoving in some high-end speeds, this phone sees the Chinese brand taking one of its phones and making it even better. Download films in seconds, upload files instantly and just generally enjoy the ease that 5G speeds allow you.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

5G performance in a slightly heavier design

Weight: 225g | Dimensions: 157.9 x 74.7 x 8.5mm | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | Screen size: 6.39-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | CPU: Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | Battery: 3800mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP | Front camera: 24MP + 2MP

Solid battery life

Beautiful camera

All-screen display

Heavy design

Xiaomi might not be quite as familiar a name as the options above but it's here to show some competition. While none of the 5G handsets on this list could be considered cheap, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is one of the more affordable options when it comes to 5G.

It packs in a decent 3800mAh battery, an impressive all-screen display and most importantly, a high-end camera too.

When can I expect to get 5G?

5G speeds will become available on EE from May 30, with those intending to get your 5G with Vodafone will need to wait until July 3 for those lightning fast speeds.

However, 5G won't be available instantly across the UK. It will be trialled across different cities first and then rolled out from there. If you're in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham, London or Manchester then you're in luck as these are the first places to receive 5G from EE.

While Vodafone is launching later than EE, it is coming to more cities. The full list of cities Vodafone 5G will launch initially in is Birkenhead, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Glasgow, Guildford, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington and Wolverhampton.

If the place you live wasn't mentioned that doesn't mean you will never get 5G, it will just be coming to you later after the trialling period.

Want to know more about 5G and its roll-out? Then head to our in-depth 5G guide for just about everything you could ever want to know.