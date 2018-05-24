PornHub launches its own VPN

PornHub is launching its own virtual private network (VPN) service to offer its users better security and free unlimited bandwidth.

The new service, called VPNHub, takes its name from the popular adult site and is available on Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows. The mobile version of PornHub's VPN will be free but the desktop version of the app will come at a premium.

There will also be a higher tier version of VPNHub that removes ads, provides faster connection speeds and allows users to login from additional countries which will cost $13 (£9.70) a month or $90 (£67) for a year's subscription.

Privacy

In addition to getting around ISP throttling which could certainly affect PornHub users that watch a lot of videos on the site, VPNHub will also help protect the privacy of the company's mobile users. The site's Vice President, Corey Price explained this in a statement to the Verge, saying: “With 90 million visitors a day, the vast majority of whom are using devices on the go, it’s especially important that we continue to ensure the privacy of our users”.

VPNHub is now available for users that wish to test out the service and there is even a free seven-day trial for the premium version.