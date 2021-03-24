Netflix in April 2021: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in April 2021? The streamer has a slew of new content - original and third-party - for you to enjoy and, as always, there's something for every kind of TV and film fanatic.

This month sees the keenly anticipated arrival of Netflix's Shadow and Bone adaptation, but that isn't all that's new to the streamer. Idris Elba's new movie Concrete Cowboy lands early in the month, while Headspace Guide to Sleep - the second entry in Headspace and Netflix's three program deal - will be handy for those of you who need to catch up on some Zzzs if you've been binge watching Netflix all night.

Despite this list focusing specifically on what's new on Netflix US, every show and film listed below with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Film', 'Netflix Documentary', 'Netflix Family', or 'Netflix Anime' next to it should be available to watch worldwide (there may be the odd exception).

So, what are you waiting for? Read on for everything that's coming to Netflix in April.

New Netflix movies and shows: April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 - Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Tersanjung the movie - Netflix Film

Worn Stories - Netflix Documentary

New Netflix movies and shows: April 2

Concrete Cowboy - Netflix Film

Just Say Yes - Netflix Film

Madame Claude - Netflix Film

The Serpent - Netflix Original

Sky High - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: April 3

Escape from Planet Earth

New Netflix movies and shows: April 4

What Lies Below

New Netflix movies and shows: April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 - Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute - Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash - Netflix Original

This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist - Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: April 8

The Way of the Househusband - Netflix Anime

New Netflix movies and shows: April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? - Netflix Film

Night in Paradise - Netflix Film

Thunder Force - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: April 10

The Stand-In

New Netflix movies and shows: April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook The World

New Netflix movies and shows: April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn - Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn: Seasons 1-4

New Netflix movies and shows: April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 - Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love - Netflix Documentary

New Netflix movies and shows: April 14

The Circle: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! - Netflix Original

Law School - Netflix Original

The Soul - Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? - Netflix Documentary

New Netflix movies and shows: April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy - Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans - Netflix Film

Crimson Peak

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico - Netflix Family

Into the Beat - Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This - Netflix Original

The Zookeeper's Wife

New Netflix movies and shows: April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

New Netflix movies and shows: April 20

Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: April 21

Zero - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough - Netflix Documentary

Stowaway - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone - Netflix Original

Tell Me When - Netflix Film

New Netflix movies and shows: April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma - Netflix Original

Go! Go! Corey Carson: Season 4 - Netflix Family

New Netflix movies and shows: April 28

Sexify - Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep - Netflix Original

New Netflix movies and shows: April 29

Things Heard & Seen - Netflix Film

Yasuke - Netflix Anime

New Netflix movies and shows: April 30