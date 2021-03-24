Netflix in April 2021: every new TV show and movie you can stream

Wondering what's new on Netflix in April 2021? The streamer has a slew of new content - original and third-party - for you to enjoy and, as always, there's something for every kind of TV and film fanatic.
This month sees the keenly anticipated arrival of Netflix's Shadow and Bone adaptation, but that isn't all that's new to the streamer. Idris Elba's new movie Concrete Cowboy lands early in the month, while Headspace Guide to Sleep - the second entry in Headspace and Netflix's three program deal - will be handy for those of you who need to catch up on some Zzzs if you've been binge watching Netflix all night.
Despite this list focusing specifically on what's new on Netflix US, every show and film listed below with 'Netflix Original', 'Netflix Film', 'Netflix Documentary', 'Netflix Family', or 'Netflix Anime' next to it should be available to watch worldwide (there may be the odd exception).
So, what are you waiting for? Read on for everything that's coming to Netflix in April.
New Netflix movies and shows: April 1
- Magical Andes: Season 2 - Netflix Documentary
- Prank Encounters: Season 2 - Netflix Original
- Tersanjung the movie - Netflix Film
- Worn Stories - Netflix Documentary
New Netflix movies and shows: April 2
- Concrete Cowboy - Netflix Film
- Just Say Yes - Netflix Film
- Madame Claude - Netflix Film
- The Serpent - Netflix Original
- Sky High - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: April 3
- Escape from Planet Earth
New Netflix movies and shows: April 4
- What Lies Below
New Netflix movies and shows: April 5
- Coded Bias
- Family Reunion: Part 3 - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: April 6
- The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: April 7
- The Big Day: Collection 2 - Netflix Original
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute - Netflix Documentary
- Snabba Cash - Netflix Original
- This is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist - Netflix Documentary
- The Wedding Coach - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: April 8
- The Way of the Househusband - Netflix Anime
New Netflix movies and shows: April 9
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? - Netflix Film
- Night in Paradise - Netflix Film
- Thunder Force - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: April 10
- The Stand-In
New Netflix movies and shows: April 11
- Diana: The Interview That Shook The World
New Netflix movies and shows: April 12
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn - Netflix Film
- Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn: Seasons 1-4
New Netflix movies and shows: April 13
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
- Mighty Express: Season 3 - Netflix Family
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love - Netflix Documentary
New Netflix movies and shows: April 14
- The Circle: Season 2 - Netflix Original
- Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! - Netflix Original
- Law School - Netflix Original
- The Soul - Netflix Film
- Why Did You Kill Me? - Netflix Documentary
New Netflix movies and shows: April 15
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: April 16
- Arlo the Alligator Boy - Netflix Family
- Ajeeb Daastaans - Netflix Film
- Crimson Peak
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico - Netflix Family
- Into the Beat - Netflix Film
- Rush
- Synchronic
- Why Are You Like This - Netflix Original
- The Zookeeper's Wife
New Netflix movies and shows: April 18
- Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: April 19
- Miss Sloane
- PJ Masks: Season 3
New Netflix movies and shows: April 20
- Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: April 21
- Zero - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: April 22
- Life in Color with David Attenborough - Netflix Documentary
- Stowaway - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: April 23
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Shadow and Bone - Netflix Original
- Tell Me When - Netflix Film
New Netflix movies and shows: April 27
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
- Fatma - Netflix Original
- Go! Go! Corey Carson: Season 4 - Netflix Family
New Netflix movies and shows: April 28
- Sexify - Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Sleep - Netflix Original
New Netflix movies and shows: April 29
- Things Heard & Seen - Netflix Film
- Yasuke - Netflix Anime
New Netflix movies and shows: April 30
- The Innocent - Netflix Original
- The Mitchells vs. The Machines - Netflix Family
- Pet Stars - Netflix Original
- The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 - Netflix Original