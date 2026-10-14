Cambridge Audio unveils new Spira turntable

Mid-range price tag; on sale immediately

Range of connection options, but nothing too complex

If you've never used a record player before, they can seem quite complicated, which is why many of the best turntables are entry-level options targeted at relative novices — we all have to start somewhere, and that is good. Cambridge has just entered that esteemed line-up with its new Spira.

Banish the thought of something complicated and expensive (or '90s Cadbury chocolate bars, if you're of a certain vintage), such as Cambridge's own Audio Alva TT V2, fantastic though it is. This is an option designed to be easy to set up and use, though one you can build a hi-fi system around if you get hooked on vinyl, as Cambridge surely expects.

To that end, it's relatively affordable, at $499 / £329 (about AU$640). That's not quite as cheap as some of our entry-level favorites, like the Sony PS-LX310BT, but in the grand scheme of turntables it's very much at the lower end of things.

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The Cambridge Spira is on sale right now, in five colors: black, white, green, orange or blue, which are the brand's go-to colors (its speakers take those hues — see the fantastic Cambridge L/R S), so you can match the Spira to other pieces of kit if you pick more up.

The Cambridge whi-Spiras of a good friend

(Image credit: Cambridge Audio)

One of the perks of the Cambridge Audio Spira is that it can connect to basically anything, perfect to slot into an existing set-up, whether you own expensive floor-standers or a single Bluetooth speaker.

That means it has a a built-in phono preamp, or connects via Bluetooth (CA doesn't mention any other connection options in its press release).

The Spira has a pre-fitted Audio-Technica cartridge on its aluminum tonearm, and apparently it's easy to replace if you decide to make an upgrade. The platter is steel and there's a wooden plinth to house the motor, designed to remove unwanted resonance.

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Just looking at the pictures, you can see they're pretty simple, without extra dials or levers that could overwhelm a novice. There is an rpm speed dial, but that's basically it.

The minimalism might put off die-hard record player users, who know exactly what they want and have thousands to drop on the right kit. But for most people, this'll be a perfect jack-of-all-trades device that slots into whatever audio set-up you own.

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