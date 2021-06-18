These are the top 5 VPN deals you can get this Amazon Prime Day weekend

Getting into the spirit of money saving, while you may not be able to subscribe to a VPN service through Amazon, our favorite providers certainly like to get involved with its very own timely Amazon Prime Day deals.

No strangers to a good old discount, there are plenty of savings to be had across some of the biggest and best providers. That means you'll not only benefit from better online security and anonymity, but also in getting a dollar or two off the monthly price.

The biggest name in the world of VPN, NordVPN is offering a fantastic 72% saving on its 2-year plan, as well as an additional 3 months free tagged on the end if you sign up now.

For those wanting to give the tool a whirl without committing long term, IPVanish's latest promotion might be the one for you: pay just $3.19 for your first month.

Want to bag the best provider on the market? ExpressVPN has a decent offer, too, alongside an exclusive rate for TechRadar readers if you opt for Hotspot Shield.

Check out the top 5 VPN deals currently available below and make the most of these prime promotions...

1. Extra months free from a VPN name you know

NordVPN | 2 years + 3 months FREE | $11.95 $3.30 per month

NordVPN's is offering a fantastic discount and throwing in an extra three months absolutely free. That makes this one of the most affordable VPN deals out there, on a product that unblocks restricted websites and goes big on extra security smarts.

View Deal

2. The best VPN deal for newbies

3. The current cheapest VPN deal

4. This speedy VPN is now one of the cheapest