You don't need to splurge on tech — these 10 October Prime Day deals prove you can get quality for under AU$100

We’re midway through the 2026 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event in Australia, and we’ve found a whole heap of deals on a wide range of tech, including coffee machines, vacuums, smartwatches, headphones and more.

With a lot of the deals we’ve covered all comfortably fitting in the ‘big splurge’ category, I wanted to highlight some of the best cheap buys we’ve found during this sale, all for less than AU$100 apiece.

We’ve also seen some fantastic deals from Logitech, Anker, Harman Kardon and more, with discounts on peripherals, speakers and chargers to name a few. I've also included some cheap tech that I personally own and vouch for — all of which are still going strong even after a few years.

Prime Big Deal Days will be running through the long weekend, ending at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, October 5. Be sure to arm yourself with a Prime membership because the best prices will be exclusive to subscribers. If you've never tried the service before, you can sign up now and use the 30-day free trial to shop the sale, then cancel if you don't want to pay the ongoing fee of AU$9.99/m.

Save 27% (AU$27) Creative Pebble Pro: was AU$99.95 now AU$72.95 at Amazon If you just need a decent pair of computer speakers without going all-out for an expensive audiophile-level setup, these small and compact ones from Creative “punch way above their weight” in terms of sound and design, according to our Creative Pebble Pro review. That said, these are quite basic with few features and the cables can make for a cluttered desk, but I doubt that you can find anything comparable for this price.

Looking for more discounted audio gear? Check out these deals on headphones and more speakers here.

Save 44% (AU$62.05) Logitech MX Anywhere 3S: was AU$139.95 now AU$77.90 at Amazon This mouse is my favourite for travelling, not only for its small and compact size but also for its ability to work on more surfaces than just about any other mouse can, hence the name. The battery life also lasts up to 18 months without a charge, and it also features the same adjustable scroll wheel found in the larger MX Master mouse. This price only applies to the Rose colour, but the Black and Pale Grey are also discounted.

Save 20% (AU$12) Quntis Monitor Light Bar: was AU$59.99 now AU$47.99 at Amazon This monitor-mounted lamp will illuminate your workspace and reduce eye strain and screen reflections, while also saving some precious desk space that a conventional lamp would take otherwise. I have this at my home office desk and it was easy to mount and attach, and has served me well for four years.

Save 29% (AU$11.51) Iniu P41 45W 10,000mAh power bank: was AU$39.99 now AU$28.48 at Amazon We love Iniu’s power banks and we’ve included some of them in our best power banks in Australia buying guide. We haven’t reviewed this specific model but I own one and it has so far been my favourite of all the power banks I’ve owned before. It’s slim at just 1.7cm at its thickest point, and compact enough at 11cm tall and 6.9cm wide to easily fit in a pocket. It comes with a braided cable attached to the unit for convenience, fast 45W charging and a cute pawprint-shaped battery level indicator.

Save 33% (AU$26.76) Anker 112W desktop charger: was AU$79.95 now AU$53.19 at Amazon This 6-in-1 charger (3 USB-C and 3 USB-A) from Anker sits mainly on my desk to quickly charge all my devices and power some desk-bound bits and bobs like a desk fan and a mini lamp, all while tucked away underneath the desktop, thanks to the included cable organiser. I’ve also used it as a travel charger on some trips instead of traditional charging bricks, due to its relatively compact design and high-wattage fast charging.

Devices running out of battery too quickly? We’ve also found some deals on mobile phones, tablets and ereaders.

Looking for other deals on smart home tech? Check out some more Prime Day discounts here.

Save 20% (AU$19.80) Amazfit Bip 5 Unity: was AU$99 now AU$79.20 at Amazon Amazfit made a splash earlier this year when it officially launched in Australia, bringing with it plenty of affordable but feature-packed smartwatches and fitness trackers that undercut offerings from Garmin, Apple, Samsung and more. The Bip 5 Unity can track 120 sports modes, heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep quality. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for calls directly on your wrist, as well as support for Alexa. More importantly, the battery is rated for 11 days with typical usage or up to 26 days in battery saver mode.

Don’t mind spending a bit more? Here are some more options and also check our dedicated page on Garmin deals.

Looking for more cheap deals? You can find a couple more in our main Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub, where you can also find more discounts on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, cameras and more.