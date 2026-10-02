You don't need to splurge on tech — these 10 October Prime Day deals prove you can get quality for under AU$100
Save up to 70% on favourites like speakers, chargers, fitness trackers and more
We’re midway through the 2026 Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event in Australia, and we’ve found a whole heap of deals on a wide range of tech, including coffee machines, vacuums, smartwatches, headphones and more.
With a lot of the deals we’ve covered all comfortably fitting in the ‘big splurge’ category, I wanted to highlight some of the best cheap buys we’ve found during this sale, all for less than AU$100 apiece.
We’ve also seen some fantastic deals from Logitech, Anker, Harman Kardon and more, with discounts on peripherals, speakers and chargers to name a few. I've also included some cheap tech that I personally own and vouch for — all of which are still going strong even after a few years.
Prime Big Deal Days will be running through the long weekend, ending at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, October 5. Be sure to arm yourself with a Prime membership because the best prices will be exclusive to subscribers. If you've never tried the service before, you can sign up now and use the 30-day free trial to shop the sale, then cancel if you don't want to pay the ongoing fee of AU$9.99/m.
- Follow our dedicated live coverage of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale for more deals and discounts
Our colleagues at What Hi-Fi gave this portable speaker 4 out of 5 stars in its review, praising the design, audio performance and bass. They did say the battery life was middling and there was some slight treble edginess, but this 57% discount takes care of those concerns in spades.
If you just need a decent pair of computer speakers without going all-out for an expensive audiophile-level setup, these small and compact ones from Creative “punch way above their weight” in terms of sound and design, according to our Creative Pebble Pro review. That said, these are quite basic with few features and the cables can make for a cluttered desk, but I doubt that you can find anything comparable for this price.
- Looking for more discounted audio gear? Check out these deals on headphones and more speakers here.
This mouse is my favourite for travelling, not only for its small and compact size but also for its ability to work on more surfaces than just about any other mouse can, hence the name. The battery life also lasts up to 18 months without a charge, and it also features the same adjustable scroll wheel found in the larger MX Master mouse. This price only applies to the Rose colour, but the Black and Pale Grey are also discounted.
This monitor-mounted lamp will illuminate your workspace and reduce eye strain and screen reflections, while also saving some precious desk space that a conventional lamp would take otherwise. I have this at my home office desk and it was easy to mount and attach, and has served me well for four years.
We love Iniu’s power banks and we’ve included some of them in our best power banks in Australia buying guide. We haven’t reviewed this specific model but I own one and it has so far been my favourite of all the power banks I’ve owned before. It’s slim at just 1.7cm at its thickest point, and compact enough at 11cm tall and 6.9cm wide to easily fit in a pocket. It comes with a braided cable attached to the unit for convenience, fast 45W charging and a cute pawprint-shaped battery level indicator.
This 6-in-1 charger (3 USB-C and 3 USB-A) from Anker sits mainly on my desk to quickly charge all my devices and power some desk-bound bits and bobs like a desk fan and a mini lamp, all while tucked away underneath the desktop, thanks to the included cable organiser. I’ve also used it as a travel charger on some trips instead of traditional charging bricks, due to its relatively compact design and high-wattage fast charging.
- Devices running out of battery too quickly? We’ve also found some deals on mobile phones, tablets and ereaders.
The second generation of this affordable video doorbell from Amazon-owned Ring now provides head-to-toe coverage, 2K resolution video and a swappable battery, earning itself 4 stars out of 5 in its review and a spot in our best video doorbells buying guide. You can also get a bundle with a no-drill mount or another with the third-generation Ring Chime. It’s worth noting that a lot of the features are locked behind a subscription service, Ring Protect, which starts at AU$4.95/m or AU$49.95 per year, so take those costs into account as well.
We named the first-gen model one of the best video doorbells you can buy in Australia, and this newer iteration improves upon it with 2K resolution video, a wireless option with USB-C rechargeable internal battery and a smaller, more compact design. Like the Ring above, a lot of the features are locked behind a subscription, Arlo Secure, with prices starting from AU$6.67/m.
- Looking for other deals on smart home tech? Check out some more Prime Day discounts here.
We rated this the best overall cheap fitness tracker for its 18-19 day battery life, 150-plus tracking modes, reliable heart rate tracking, accurate step counts, sleep monitoring and more. Our review’s score is attributed to the minor upgrades and a price hike over its predecessor rather than any fault of the device itself, and so this discount takes care of those concerns with ease.
Amazfit made a splash earlier this year when it officially launched in Australia, bringing with it plenty of affordable but feature-packed smartwatches and fitness trackers that undercut offerings from Garmin, Apple, Samsung and more. The Bip 5 Unity can track 120 sports modes, heart rate, blood oxygen and sleep quality. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for calls directly on your wrist, as well as support for Alexa. More importantly, the battery is rated for 11 days with typical usage or up to 26 days in battery saver mode.
- Don’t mind spending a bit more? Here are some more options and also check our dedicated page on Garmin deals.
Looking for more cheap deals? You can find a couple more in our main Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub, where you can also find more discounts on vacuum cleaners, air fryers, cameras and more.
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Nico is an experienced writer and journalist, having previously written for business titles across Australia. He mainly focuses on evergreen content like buying guides and reviews, as well as finding deals and coupon codes at TechRadar Australia. Outside of work, Nico is a keen cyclist and occasionally goes on runs and hikes.
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