Amazon AU's October Prime Day sale is now on — these are the 100+ expert-recommended deals on day 3

Get notified of updates

Get your game on (Image credit: Logitech) This wireless gaming headset is premium for a reason. And even though we haven't tested this one ourselves, we have reviewed some of Logitech's other premium headsets and if it's anything like them, you'll likely forget you even have them on. Features include Playsync Audio, which allows for seamless platform switching via a USB-C connection to the headset’s charging base station, although it misses out on the HDMI ports in the base station that the Astro A50X offers. The Astro A50 Gen 5 boasts Pro-G Graphene audio drivers that impressed is very much in our Astro A50 X review, so you know you won't be disappointed. This is in addition to a 48kHz high-resolution microphone for more clear communication and, potentially, even live streaming. And let's not forget that it's 46% off for the white variant, making it cheaper than what it was in July (when it was AU$358). Logitech G Astro A50 Lightspeed (Gen 5): AU$599.95 AU$326.15

↑ Go back up

The keyboard Apple should have made (Image credit: Logitech) Apple's Magic Keyboard does a great job of replicating the built-in MacBook keyboard, but for Macs. The seamless device pairing, ultra-slim build and Touch ID make it a really convenient option. But the typing experience could be a lot better, and it only works on Apple devices. Logitech's MX Keys keyboard brings a similar slim chassis but adds a more cushioned and ergonomic typing experience. It uses spherically-dished keys with deeper, more tactile travel, which can be more comfortable for longer typing sessions. It also has backlighting, which is missing in the Magic Keyboard, and it also adjusts automatically to your ambient room lighting. And because it isn't an Apple product, the MX Keys also works with Windows and Linux too! Logitech MX Keys S: AU$229 now AU$132.05

↑ Go back up

Look, an affordable monitor (Image credit: Future) It's hardly a secret at this point that PC gaming is expensive as ever, no thanks to shortages in RAM and storage pushing up prices of the overall computing industry. In fact, it's even impacted console gaming, too, with price hikes on the PlayStation 5 and the Nintendo Switch. One respite, however, is that monitors are getting cheaper than ever, and this Lenovo monitor is a fantastic budget option. While the 23.80-inch Lenovo L24-4E isn't an outright gaming monitor, it has a 100Hz refresh rate to create a smooth gaming experience if you don't mind a 1080p display, as well as crisp IPS display technology. It was down to AU$94 during July's Prime Day sale, but I think the current price is still worth considering if you don't need the latest tech for a triple-monitor setup — it would still be cheaper than a single ultrawide monitor in most cases. Lenovo L24-4E 23.8-inch monitor: AU$179 now AU$117

↑ Go back up

These headphones are something (Image credit: Future) Among a sea of talented pairs of headphones from the likes of Sony and Bose et al., you'd be forgiven for forgetting about Nothing. Yet the brand has consistently proven it can compete at lower price points, and that's saying something. Take the Nothing Headphone (a): it's got a low RRP of just AU$329 when other premium models launched around the same time came in at AU$699, and they sound lovely too. As we said in our Nothing Headphone (a) review, they "nail it in nearly every way", delivering an "impactful and well-balanced sound, good active noise cancellation, the best on-ear controls and battery life available today". Those couple of latter points are particularly noteworthy, as they really do help the over-ears to stand out from the crowd — and that's before I even get onto the design. Yes, these look unlike any other pair of headphones available today (except for Nothing's own Headphone (1), of course. Grab one of these distinctive cans, but note that the offers are from Amazon UK for all colour options. Nothing Headphone (a): AU$329 now AU$210.50 ↑ Go back up

Wrap this up real quick (Image credit: Dyson) Given how expensive the latest Dyson Airwrap i.d. is, you might as well get yourself the older model, especially since the Airwrap Origin is now down to less than AU$400. The problem with the Origin is that you don't get all the attachments, but the basics are supplied. You'll get the 40mm barrel to add waves and curls, but you'll also get a brush and a condenser. So if you want to coif your hair to perfection without spending too much money on a premium Dyson, this is the deal for you. Dyson Airwrap Origin: AU$649 now AU$378.10

↑ Go back up

Hoover this up (Image credit: Future) I've been reviewing vacuum cleaners for a decade and Shark has consistently impressed me. Right now, the best Shark vacuum I would recommend to anyone who asks is the PowerDetect Clean & Empty as it's just got a massive discount. Unfortunately it's no longer at its lowest price — which was just over AU$438 for the first two days of Prime Big Deal Days — but it's still an excellent option at AU$462.10. It's a little heavy and some users might find it hard to manoeuvre, but it boasts excellent suction and a self-emptying charging dock that doesn't need dust bags as it empties into a larger bin that you'll need to wash out regularly. There's even an optional odour neutraliser to help combat bad smells inside the vacuum, but you'll need to replenish that puck if you want to continue using it. You can read all about why my colleagues and I think this is an excellent vacuum in our Shark PowerDetect Cordless review — this is one deal you shouldn't pass up. Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty: AU$750 AU$462.10 ↑ Go back up

It's a good morning when toast is consistently coloured (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / TechRadar) There are toasters and there are toasters, none need to cost as much as AU$400, but then again, maybe they do. I'm not saying I can justify the high asking price of the Breville Eye Q, but damn, it makes fabulous toast, just how I like it. It uses optic sensors to determine the doneness of the bread based on the colour (and that's chosen by the user of course) rather than heat sensors, and it has a specific mode for artisanal breads too. Whether you like it well browned or just lightly toasted, the Breville Eye Q can do it just right every time. Well, at least it won't cost you AU$400 to get perfect toast every morning — a couple of the colourways on Amazon are slightly cheaper, although they were AU$299 before Prime Day (yeah, go figure). Breville Eye Q (2-slice; Red): AU$419 now AU$329

↑ Go back up

Black Friday vs Prime Big Deal Days: should you wait? (Image credit: Getty) In some ways, it's good to wait till Black Friday sales kick off in Australia for purchasing big-ticket items like TVs and laptops as nearly every retailer will be vying for your attention. However, for most items available on Amazon, this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale is proving to be quite good than previous ones, so you can get a head start on your Christmas gift shopping — I would highly recommend it. So it all depends on what exactly it is that you'd like to buy. If it's Halloween decorations or Christmas gifts, indeed shop now. For the more expensive tech, I would suggest you wait, but there's no guarantee you'll get stock later. As always, if a price suits your budget now on a product sold on Amazon AU, splurge away.

↑ Go back up