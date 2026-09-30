I'm a long-time Garmin user and these 10+ deals from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are perfect for your summer workouts

Amazon is back with another major sale event for 2026, Prime Big Deal Days, and the retailer brings a fresh batch of deals on Garmin devices over the next week.

The standout deal I've found is a 50% discount on the excellent Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition for AU$829, which is a steal for what you're getting. Our review called it 'essentially an AMOLED-screened version of the flagship Fenix 7 Pro', and its Sapphire display makes it virtually indestructible.

Amazon stocks a wide range of Garmin's offerings, like smartwatches and wearables, health-tracking devices, dash cams and dedicated GPS satellite navigation (sat nav) displays. The retailer is also where you can often find the best prices on these premium devices, and Prime Big Deal Days will see hefty discounts for even more savings.

Some of the deals I've found were at some point among the best Garmin watches like the Vivoactive 5, Forerunner 965 and the ultra-rugged Instinct 2.

Having used Garmin watches for years, I personally consider some of the brand's offerings the best smartwatches out there, prioritising fitness and health features with just enough smarts to be a capable extension of your smartphone.

It’s worth noting that the best deals will be exclusive to Amazon Prime members (which I have labelled), so it’s worth re-subscribing if you were a past member. If it’s your first time, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and still get access to these discounts.

Whatever you’re looking for, whether it’s the top-of-the-line watch or you just need a replacement charging cable, there’s a Garmin deal for you at this year’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Best Prime Big Deal Days 2026 Garmin deals in Australia

Save 51% (AU$870.01) Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was AU$1,699.01 now AU$829 at Amazon If you found the new Fenix 9 to be way out of your budget, the Epix Pro Gen 2 provides flagship-level features for almost half the price. While it’s been cheaper before (having dropped to AU$684 in July this year), you get the same core functionality of the Fenix 9 — like multi-band GPS tracking, a built-in LED torch, core mapping data, and premium materials like scratch-free sapphire lenses and titanium bezels — for a much lower price.

Save 50% (AU$340) Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: was AU$679 now AU$339 at Amazon This Garmin watch has a rugged exterior that's thermal and shock resistant, as well as water-rated to 100m, making it the perfect watch for bushwalkers and hikers. This version has solar power to help make the already long battery life go even further. This discount makes this great watch a tempting buy for hikers and trail runners alike.

Save 51% (AU$390) Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was AU$769 now AU$379 at Amazon The Instinct 2X is a beefier version of the Instinct 2 above, bearing a larger 50mm watch face (up from 45mm), a built-in LED flashlight, a more accurate multi-band GPS tracker and battery life rated to 40 days (up from the Instinct 2’s 28 days).

Prime exclusive Save 51% (AU$390) Garmin Instinct Crossover Solar: was AU$769 now AU$379 at Amazon Want to add a bit more character to your rugged Garmin Instinct watch? The Instinct Crossover is essentially the Instinct 2 series, but with physical analogue hands on top of the screen and has a metal-accented bezel to provide a classic watch look. There are also upgrades over the base Instinct 2, like more storage (64MB vs 32MB) and an upgraded GPS chipset that accesses more satellite systems.

Save 40% (AU$202) Garmin Vivoactive 5: was AU$499 now AU$297 at Amazon The Vivoactive 5 resembles a more conventional smartwatch, swapping out the monochrome display in the Instinct 2s above with a vibrant AMOLED screen. It also has some features found in more expensive Garmin watches like on-board GPS, on-device storage for offline music via Spotify, and fitness metrics like Body Battery and VO2 Max.

Save 34% (AU$342) Garmin Forerunner 965: was AU$999 now AU$657 at Amazon The Forerunner 965 swaps out the black-and-white display with a vibrant AMOLED screen to make it look closer to a modern smartwatch. Our reviewer gave it 4.5 stars for its 23-day battery life, premium and sturdy titanium bezel and the addition of new training metrics for runners like vertical oscillation, cadence, stride length, ground contact time and more without the need for a separate sensor.

Save 38% (AU$301) Garmin Forerunner 265: was AU$799 now AU$498 at Amazon While the Forerunner 265 is a step down from the 965 above, it’s still the Garmin running watch that we recommend for most people. This was the first Forerunner model to come with a touchscreen display when it debuted in 2023, and the AMOLED display is bright and crisp. Our reviewer called it the “one of the best watches Garmin has ever made”, praising its familiar yet different feel. If you want a smaller watch, the 42mm Forerunner 265S is available for the same price.

Save 20% (AU$152) Garmin Venu 3S: was AU$749 now AU$597 at Amazon Garmin’s Venu range aims to straddle between smartwatch and fitness tracker, and the Venu 3S nails the assignment by combining fitness features like Training Readiness score, Race Predictor, advanced sleep tracking with functionality like a built-in speaker and microphone for on-watch phone calls, Garmin Pay and offline Spotify playback.

Save 54% (AU$730) Garmin Fenix E: was AU$1,349 now AU$619 at Amazon Garmin’s flagship Fenix line gets more and more packed with features each generation and the price has only kept going up ever since, with the 5-star rated Fenix 8 range starting at AU$1,849. The Fenix E comes in as a more stripped-down version for about AU$500 less, and this 50% discount makes it an even more compelling buy. It only comes in a single 47mm size, so you may have to look elsewhere for a different size.

Save 37% (AU$54.95) Garmin Vivofit Jr. 3: was AU$149 now AU$94.05 at Amazon Think Garmin watches are only for grown-ups? You can now also track your child's steps and estimated distance during playtime, sports or any activities with the Garmin Vivofit Jr. The battery is also rated for a full year, so you don't have to worry about recharging.

Prime Day 2026 in Australia: sale information

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2026 in Australia? Taking place earlier than it did last year, Amazon Australia's Prime Big Deal Days 2026 sale kicks off at midnight East Coast time on Tuesday, September 29 and will run for seven days. That means, Prime Day Garmin deals will end at 11:59pm AEST on Monday, October 5, 2026.

What kind of Garmin deals can I expect in Prime Big Deal Days? Amazon stocks a wide range of Garmin products, including smartwatches and wearables, health-tracking devices, dash cams and dedicated GPS satellite navigation (sat nav) displays. From entry-level options to premium products that cost upwards of AU$1,000, there's something for everyone. The good news is I've seen upwards of 50% off on various Garmin tech, and occasionally even more for some older models. To break this down a little more, I've seen the flagship-like Garmin Epix Pro 2 go for half price from just this year, while some older models like the Forerunner 955 and the Vivoactive 5 get some hefty price cuts, too. Other products will get some discounts too, like dashcams and GPS sat nav displays, albeit for smaller price cuts compared to the wearables. Amazon also stocks a limited range, but there’s still plenty to go around.

How to choose the best Garmin watch for you When choosing a Garmin watch, there are three key points to consider: what sport you’re interested in, what level you are at, and your budget. If you're starting your fitness journey and want a watch to help improve your habits, that's fantastic – a Venu watch will suit you perfectly. They're small and discreet, making them great for all-day wear, and they offer a good range of general fitness tracking tools. Want something cheaper? The Garmin Vivoactive 6 will work very nicely for beginner runners and all forms of exercise, like fitness classes, and it's also great for sleeping in, as it's nice and light. If you’re a little bit further into your journey and now enjoy serious running, cycling, swimming or all of the above, the Forerunner 570 and 970 are superb triathlon watches that will serve you well. Worried about scuffs and scratches? Take a look at the Instinct line; they’re built like tanks and have incredible battery life. If you're seriously into your training and want the most profound insights into your health and fitness, the Fenix 8, Epix Gen 2 and their newer Pro variations are excellent choices. The Fenix 8 is perfect if you want to explore new routes, as its high-res OLED display is brilliant for mapping.