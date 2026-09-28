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These are the 80+ expert-vetted Amazon discounts on day 1 of Prime Big Deal Days — shop headphones, vacuums, air fryers and more
Brands like Apple, Bose, Breville and more going for less
- Quick links
- Deals under AU$100
- Headphones & speakers
- Vacuum cleaners
- Coffee machines
- Air fryers
- Other home appliances
- Personal care
- Home entertainment & Hi-Fi
- Phones & tablets
- Power banks & chargers
- Fitness trackers & smartwatches
- Cameras
- Dash cams
- PC peripherals
- Modems & routers
- Gaming hardware
- Smart home
Starting about a week earlier than we expected, Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year has just kicked off. And it's going to be around for the next seven days — ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, October 5. Yes, it will be daylight savings by the sale ends, but this weeklong sale is still an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, or pick up those spooky decorations you'll need for Halloween this year.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Big Deal Days sale
While there are some very good deals in this new sale with new record-low prices, it should be noted that some other offers aren't as good as what we saw during the July sale, and that's been the case during previous Prime Big Deal Days sales. Those low prices are likely to make an appearance again during the Amazon Black Friday sale in Australia later in November.
That said, some of the deal highlights on day one include some all-time low prices on the Philips Baristina coffee machine now under AU$400, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags 2 going for just AU$17.25 a pop and a video doorbell that only costs AU$27.99.
I'll be here through the entire sale, covering it live and finding all the hidden gems in the tech and electronics category that are worth your hard-earned cash. So stick with me, but please make sure you have a Prime subscription handy to maximise your savings as all the offers below are Prime exclusive. You can always sign up now and get a 30-day free trial that you can cancel any time.
Amazon quick links
• Amazon Bestsellers: see what everyone else is buying
• Lightning deals: hurry — just hours to buy limited stocks
• Deals ending at midnight: you don't want to sleep on these
• Amazon devices: up to 75% off Kindles, Echos, Rings & more
• Electronics bestsellers: USB cables, chargers, batteries & more
• Computing bestsellers: discounts on cables to peripherals
• Appliance bestsellers: from the humble kettle to room heaters & more
Deals under AU$100
We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.
This discount matches the Blink Video Doorbell System’s last all-time low price during the last Prime Day sale in July. It’s worth noting, though, that many of the features are locked behind the AU$4.95/m Blink Basic or AU$15/m Blink Plus subscription plans, so those costs should be considered if you want video storage, person detection and more. Amazon is also offering a bundle with two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras for AU$48 or 74% off, perfect for a good starter home security system.
Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips. Note that the 'typical price' listed was the July discount, so this is more than the displayed 7% discount.
This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.
Sure, it's a wired controller, but this gamepad is simple to use and durable, with drift-free hall effect analog sticks. In fact, the base of the sticks also have RGB, which is fantastic at this price. Being wired, however, means this isn't ideal for couch play, but if you're a PC gamer at your desk, it'll do wonderfully well.
[Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]
Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.
Read our review for the full scoop, but the Blink Outdoor 4 is an affordable home security camera from Amazon with the ability to last up to two years off batteries. It comes with an easy-to-use app and fairly good camera quality via a 1080p lens, and can store video when paired with a Blink Sync module.
If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.
Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.
If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but they were bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.
Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.
The Ninja Creami is great and all, but paying almost AU$300 for an ice cream maker is a lot — but this one from Cuisinart costs a fraction of the price and also takes a lot less space too! It's a versatile machine that makes ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, sorbets, and mix-ins to truly earn its space in the kitchen. You can even combine up to three flavours with three included dessert cups.
This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew.
Our 1More Sonoflow review praised the comfort of the headphones, as well as the excellent active noise cancelling and up to 70 hours of battery life. Honestly, at this price, it's excellent value for everyday listening.
This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.
This food processor's biggest drawcard is its small footprint (30cm tall and 16cm wide), making it great for those with smaller kitchens, but it also has a powerful 650W motor to help blitz foods to slice, grate, chop and knead in seconds. This is the lowest price we've seen for the MultiPro Go, and you can read the full review here.
Headphones & speakers
These AirPods lack active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking without having to pay too much. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.
Prefer noise cancellation as well? Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for AU$189 (or 37% off).
Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review.
Offering “incredible sound”, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. They simply just work and work very well.
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars in our review as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile.
Read our review for the full lowdown on why these are the ideal runners headphones. Importantly, this Pro 2 version that improves the sound quality by combining the bone conduction tech with an air conduction speaker. This discount beats the price from Black Friday last year, but is five cents more than July.
Nearly as good as the gen 1 QuietComfort Ultra, the SC misses out on the Immersive Audio mode. There'll also be a little difference in sound quality as they process sound differently, but it's still excellent, as is the ANC performance. You'll also get a soft case for this foldable headphone rather than the hard one for the more expensive set.
The 5th-gen version is out now, but it's our Sennheiser Momentum 4 review that scored a full five stars, where we called these headphones "unbeatable". With active noise-cancellation, 60-hours of battery life and excellent sound quality, there are few pairs that can compete with the Momentum 4.
This floatable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the poolside party, with up to 15 hours of playtime and very decent 45m connectivity range. It promises bassy, punchy and yet a clear 360º soundstage.
Clean, detailed sound, full protection against dust and water and all packaged in a gorgeous body, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a Bluetooth speaker you'll want to take with you everywhere you go.
Vacuum cleaners
This is a very different Dreame R10 to the one we've previously reviewed on TechRadar, but if it performs anything like the light-coloured version that has since been discontinued, then I think this is excellent value. For not a lot of money, this appliance promises up to 45 minutes of runtime and a bendy wand to get under furniture. It even comes with a wall-mount attachment.
We haven't tested this cordless vacuum ourselves but user reviews are glowing and I think that says something. For quick and daily vacuuming, this is great and excellent value and is currently at an all-time low price on Amazon.
With powerful and dynamic suction, plenty of attachments and an auto-empty charging dock, this is arguably the best value non-Dyson cordless vacuum right now. Read our review for the full scoop. Often sold around the AU$750 price point, we have seen it as low as AU$608, which makes this a record-low price on what I think is the best stick vacuum cleaner in Australia.
This Roborock wet-dry vacuum will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges and the whole body can lay completely flat to help getting underneath tricky to reach places. This price is equal to the lowest we have seen on Amazon and is a great saving on an excellent floor washer – read our review for more info.
Where this Dreame differs from all the others on this page is that if you don't want it to mop (do a vacuum-only run), it can drop its mop pads in the base station by itself. It's also pretty powerful and scored 4 stars in our Dreame X40 Ultra review. It's now two generations old but I'd still recommend it today, especially at this price.
Want the latest Dreame tech? Released just last month, this robovac packs everything that Dreame models are good at — excellent suction, decent mopping, superb obstacle avoidance, pet-zone cleaning and so much more — into a sleek machine. OK, so it looks like all the others, but c'mon, you can't tell me the white with metallic accents don't fit into any home.
This is the robovac I would consider buying if I didn't already have a high-end Dreame machine that's been cleaning my home like... a dream. This Roborock is slimlined to crawl under furniture (no navigation puck here), and can raise not just its mop pads, but its side brush to avoid scattering and excessive tangling. Its headline act, however, has to be its cleaning prowess — our Roborock Saros 10R review didn't score 4.5 stars for nothing!
Coffee machines
The best entry-level bean-to-cup coffee maker has received a good discount for Prime Day. It's simple to use, taking care of the grinding, tamping and pouring for you. The porta filter will even automatically slide into position for you. Do note there's no milk frothing here, but a matching milk frother is available. Also available in black for the same price.
This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. There's a lot it can do, and it does it very well.
This Philips bean-to-cup machine can make 12 coffee-based drinks, all of which are served perfectly, and can be customised to suit your tastes. We weren't too fond of its milk frothing skills in our LatteGo 4400 Series review, but at this price, I can't recommend it highly enough although I have seen it sell for AU$599 in July.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and has long held a position on our round-up of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
It's an expensive machine but we like it so much that it scored 4.5 stars in our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review. Capable of making both hot and cold coffee brews, this bean-to-cup machine produces delicious results, although it's not without its quirks. Our reviewer thought its water tank design was a little annoying and wasn't too thrilled with the two-carafe milk system, but if those aren't going to be issues for you, this could be a good investment.
Air fryers
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
This big air fryer has multiple accessories to keep clean, but there's no denying this Sunbeam unit is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It's capable of cooking in separate zones, complete with separate trays to maximise the space or one huge 11.4L zone. Food is roasted to perfection, whether it's a full chicken or small portions of fries or vegetables.
We haven't tested Philips' dual basket air fryer, but considering how much we've loved the brand's other kitchen appliances, it's hard to not make a mention of this offer. This 9L air fryer has drawers of different sizes, which makes it easy to cook a main and a side together, and promises to sync cooking times if needed.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.
Ever cooked with steam in an air fryer? Now you can with this Philips two-drawer air fryer. In my Philips 5000 Series Dual Basket XXL Air Fryer Steam review, I said that it cooks everything really well, but there are some caveats to keep in mind when it comes to the use of steam. Still, it's absolutely worth the investment if you want to upgrade from an old air fryer and you have the space for it.
Other home appliances
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
While we haven't tested the Vitamix Ascent 2300i for ourselves here at TechRadar, our colleagues at T3 love it, calling it a "real quality blender that will last longer than most things in your home" in their review. The only downside was the asking price. Now, though, the price has dropped considerably.
We might be in the middle of winter, but there's no denying some parts of Australia need a good fan year round. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.
Personal care
Whisk away facial hair in one smooth motion using Manscaped's Beard Hedger beard trimmer. With 20 length settings, edge trimming capabilities and a fully waterproof body, you'll be perfecting your stubble in no time. We have seen this trimmer go lower in price before, but we think it's such a talented performer that we felt compelled to include it here.
Fitted with a flexible head, this shaver is designed to glide against the shape of your face, while onboard sensors will allow it to adapt the cutting power to your beard's length. Speaking of which, it's got 5 length settings to suit different needs and it holds its own while in the shower too.
The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.
The Oral-B iO 6 is a smart brush that can recognise your personal brushing style and provide feedback via the companion app to improve it. It also features a pressure sensor and an interactive display, as well a ring timer letting you know when to move on to a different section of your pearly whites.
If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.
Home entertainment & Hi-Fi
The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It works as a smart speaker so you can control your smart home devices with it, but it also provides access to every streaming app you can think of. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, and it’s everything you could want. So why not grab a streaming device that's also a smart speaker?
It's often the #1 bestselling soundbar on Amazon and that doesn't surprise me in the least. It was very well received by experts at its price point when it launched in 2023, and has remained a top option for users too. And at this price, it's a fantastic budget option with Dolby Atmos support, plenty of bass and a wide soundstage.
In our Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar review, we said this soundbar rivals the Sonos Arc, which is the best Sonos soundbar we've tried. The Smart Ultra is compact, beautifully built, and offers plenty of control options to go with its wide, detailed sound.
This Sony Bluetooth turntable is as fuss-free as they come with regard to setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach.
Phones & tablets
I have a feeling the price of this budget phone will drop but that's not a promise, it's a hope. It's still worth it at this price, as long as you don't need the most powerful phone with all the bells and whistles. We called it a "competent all-rounder" in our Samsung Galaxy A57 review, but we also noted that it will not wow you.
With more storage than the standard Paperwhite, a brighter screen and wireless charging, the Paperwhite Signature Edition is arguably better value than the base model above if you think you'll make full use of the storage and its wireless charging capabilities. If not, you're better off going with the standard Paperwhite, although its meagre discount is rather disappointing.
The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.
Power banks & chargers
This compact mid-sized power bank is a great option for fast charging your phone on longer trips where a smaller capacity power bank won't cut it. The T2055 is one of our top-rated options in our best power bank buyers guide, and is a sweet deal at this price, albeit AU$2 more than its July discount.
This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s a handy travel solution.
Outputting a maximum of 65W via either one of its USB-C ports (and a maximum of 22.5W via its USB-A port), this charger isn’t just capable of fast charging top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at the highest speed, it’s also worth considering as a laptop charger replacement with its compact size, provided you have a sufficiently capable USB-C cable and your laptop can charge via said cable.
A 100W charger might seem overkill, but if you’re thinking of simultaneously charging a laptop, phone, set of earbuds and a smartwatch, this is certainly a device to consider. The two top-most USB-C ports can output at a maximum of 100W, while the bottom USB-C port delivers up to 30W and the USB-A port up to 22.5W.
Fitness trackers & smartwatches
An upgraded version of a watch we proudly awarded five stars, this handy fitness tracker features solar power charging, allowing it to last much longer than the standard model. It's a rugged wrist piece and it's intended for heavy-duty activities.
While it’s been cheaper before (having dropped to AU$684 in July this year), you get the same core functionality of the Fenix 9 — like multi-band GPS tracking, a built-in LED torch, core mapping data, and premium materials like scratch-free sapphire lenses and titanium bezels — for a much lower price.
The 'S' in the name stands for 'small', meaning this specific Garmin was made for petite wrists and features a 42mm vibrant OLED display. You also get Multiband GPS, an intuitive menu navigation, excellent battery life, plenty of Garmin fitness features... and, oh, did I mention the OLED display? Just note that only the pink option is currently in stock.
Cameras
This is Canon's first compact camera in years, picking up where the fabulous and popular PowerShot G7 X series left off. It features a brand-new 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor that boasts Canon's trusty Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus and it has an integrated fan to keep things cool for the content creator. With plenty of grunt under the hood, this is the best price yet on this relatively new camera.
You may not have heard of this brand and dismiss it out of hand but, for its price, our colleagues at Digital Camera World rated it with a 4-star score in their review. Even at full price, it represents excellent value, offering a front screen that even a GoPro doesn't get you. Admittedly its image quality lacks against the big players, but we have it on good authority that it's reliable, easy to use and comes with plenty of accessories in the box.
This point-and-shoot camera fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and makes content creation as easy as possible. You quite literally just need to point and shoot. There are just a few control buttons on the rear, but the tiny 2-inch flip-up touchscreen adds functionality too. It's capable of 4K/30p videos and 20MP stills.
While it's not a huge upgrade over the previous model, the TG-6 is no longer available to buy, making this the best choice if you'd like a near-indestructible camera that you can take underwater.
This might be an entry-level camera but it has some advanced features. Anyone who wants to shoot wildlife or sports will be thrilled with the 40fps burst speed, and it inherits some of the tracking precision from Canon's higher-end cameras too. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, it's one of the lightest cameras available today and represents excellent value for a beginner even though this isn't the best price it's been.
It's been cheaper than this before, but this is still a fantastic saving on an excellent Nikon full-framer. The 24.6MP sensor can shoot at up to 120fps, records 6K video, has built-in image stabilisation and has dual card slots, including one for a CFexpress device to make full use of its speed. Note that this offer is from a third-party reseller and not Amazon AU.
Dash cams
Holding a spot on our list of the best dash cams, the Vantrue E1 is super compact, yet is capable of recording clear, detailed footage day and night. A comprehensive mobile, PC and Mac app allows for easy footage transfers and built-in GPS ensures you know exactly where any incidents take place.
We call this an "all-round surveillance solution" in our 70mai Dash Cam A510 review, due to it including both front-facing and rear-facing cameras in the box. They're quality cameras, too, recording 2.7K footage from the front and 1080p at the back, complete with wide fields of view. Built-in GPS, 360º rotation for in-car recording and easy install only add to its appeal.
PC peripherals
A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.
The Logitech MX Master range have been some of my favourite mice of all time, thanks to the ergonomic design, multiple customisable buttons, and a second scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling (or for flicking through multiple browser tabs). This version is Bluetooth-only, meaning it doesn’t have the Logi Bolt USB dongle and a USB-C charging cable included in the box.
The most striking feature of this mechanical keyboard is its thinness, but it also comes with the promise of sub-1ms latency and 8,000Hz hyper-polling. In our review we praised the K100 Air's durability, great actuation and high polling, while bemoaning the high price of this slab. And yeah: it's expensive, so good thing there's a discount.
[Shipped and sold by Amazon US]
Modems & routers
If you aren't keen on the Google mesh Wi-Fi system listed above, consider Amazon's own Eero 6+ three-pack instead. You should read our full review to get the complete picture, but we gave the Eero 6+ 4 stars, and noted that the Wi-Fi performance was excellent, the pricing is good and it's easy to use.
The latest eero Wi-Fi 7 mesh router is down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. We don't have a review yet, but our friends over at Tom's Guide rated it 4-stars. It's a Wi-Fi 7 model designed for high-speed wireless and wired networks and includes dual 5GbE ports.
Gaming hardware
This deal offers you a significant saving on the new, higher price on Meta's best 'affordable' headset, and a close second to its best ever headset according to our resident VR headset tester. In fact, he thinks it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal.
One of the best gaming mice available right now, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Dex is an exceptionally lightweight and capable device, with a long-lasting battery life, five programmable buttons and a 32K DPI sensor.
A nice 30% off deal on a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, bringing it down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. It features a 180Hz panel capable of a 4K resolution. We awarded four and a half stars to this screen in our Alienware 27 AW2725Q review, and were impressed with its sharp visuals and HDR performance.
This OLED monitor comes with a gigantic 34.2-inch curved screen that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.03ms response time. It’s capable of producing gorgeous darkness with DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and offers a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
Smart home
This little speaker might be priced higher than the older Echo Dot models, but then it takes what Amazon's palm-sized smart speakers can do to the, well, max. It improves on sound with higher bass than the previous Echo Dot to make streaming music a much better experience.
This 8-inch smart display will need to be wall-mounted and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show — now at its lowest price yet.
I much prefer this design of the newest Echo Show 8 smart display, now powered by a AZ3 Pro chip for better performance and 15% more screen real estate than previous generations. It's a much better smart hub now, with Alexa at your beck and call (and fingertips).
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Amazon, what happened to kindling my reading habit?
In 2024 and 2025, nearly all Amazon AU sale events has one major missing product — Kindle ereaders. That changed this year when I was thrilled to see that nearly every 2024 release Amazon's ebook readers were significantly discounted in July during the main Prime Day event.
Sadly, this second Prime Day sale is seeing a repeat of the previous two years where the only decent Kindle deals are on the two Signature Editions — of the Paperwhite and the Colorsoft. I probably shouldn't complain because at least there's some Prime Day Kindle deal to indulge in but, in all honesty, they're still a high price to pay for wireless charging (the 32GB of storage, on the other hand, is very welcome indeed).
So, for those of you who have been keen on kindling your digital reading habit, I think you'll need to hold off till Black Friday for better offers.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition:
AU$329 now AU$259
Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition:
AU$419 now AU$334
Don't forget to Dash!
Did you know that your Prime membership includes a two-year free DashPass subscription? That means you can get as many DoorDash deliveries as you need, but this offer is only for a limited time. As a Prime member, you'll need to redeem it before November 14 this year.
Once the two years has passed, the DashPass membership will renew automatically at AU$9.99 a month (or the then-current fee) unless you can cancel it prior to renewal. This is a saving of AU$239, which isn't bad at all.
Click here to redeem your DashPass offer
With Black Friday 2026 sales less than two months away, you're probably wondering whether it's worth shopping this Amazon sale, and that's a relevant question.
In my humble opinion, it's still worth taking a squiz at what's on offer because you never know what you'll find and, if the price is right, you don't have to wait to treat yourself or a loved with something new. You can start to sort out your Christmas shopping early too by beating the crowd during the late-November sale. So yes, it's absolutely worth spending some time browsing through Amazon AU"s Prime Big Deal Days sale, and no one said you had to spend money if you didn't want to.
That said, I'd hate for you to miss out in anything worthwhile, so I'll be here until Monday, October 5 (even though it's a public holiday for me in NSW) to help you find all the best tech deals. The prices right now will also help you make informed buying decisions during Black Friday too.
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