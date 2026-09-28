These are the 80+ expert-vetted Amazon discounts on day 1 of Prime Big Deal Days — shop headphones, vacuums, air fryers and more

Starting about a week earlier than we expected, Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year has just kicked off. And it's going to be around for the next seven days — ending at 11:59pm AEDT on Monday, October 5. Yes, it will be daylight savings by the sale ends, but this weeklong sale is still an excellent opportunity to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, or pick up those spooky decorations you'll need for Halloween this year.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Big Deal Days sale

While there are some very good deals in this new sale with new record-low prices, it should be noted that some other offers aren't as good as what we saw during the July sale, and that's been the case during previous Prime Big Deal Days sales. Those low prices are likely to make an appearance again during the Amazon Black Friday sale in Australia later in November.

That said, some of the deal highlights on day one include some all-time low prices on the Philips Baristina coffee machine now under AU$400, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags 2 going for just AU$17.25 a pop and a video doorbell that only costs AU$27.99.

I'll be here through the entire sale, covering it live and finding all the hidden gems in the tech and electronics category that are worth your hard-earned cash. So stick with me, but please make sure you have a Prime subscription handy to maximise your savings as all the offers below are Prime exclusive. You can always sign up now and get a 30-day free trial that you can cancel any time.

Deals under AU$100

Save 31% (AU$12.49) Soundcore by Anker P20i: was AU$39.99 now AU$27.50 at Amazon We may not have tested these buds ourselves here at TechRadar, but it’s hard to ignore the 100K customer reviews on Amazon. While often discounted to this price, if you’re after dependable Bluetooth buds on a budget, these are a great option.

Save 62% (AU$68) Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was AU$109 now AU$41 at Amazon Already quite affordable, this Blink video doorbell can rival anything from the more expensive Ring line, while also offering a long battery life and IP65 weatherproofing. Also included is the Sync Module that you'll need to make everything work, but you will need to take into account that it requires a Blink Subscription Plan if you want all its functions at your fingertips. Note that the 'typical price' listed was the July discount, so this is more than the displayed 7% discount.

Save 54% (AU$53.40) Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was AU$99 now AU$45.60 at Amazon This is just the previous Fire TV Stick 4K rebranded to a new name. So if you already have the original, there's no need to upgrade, but for a first-time customer, you get Wi-Fi 6 support and a fast processor so you can get to your favourite streaming content that much quicker. All Fire TV Sticks now get you access to XBox Game Pass, so you don't need a console to play if you already have a subscription.

Save 42% (AU$33.21) 8Bitdo Ultimate C: was AU$79.95 now AU$46.74 at Amazon Sure, it's a wired controller, but this gamepad is simple to use and durable, with drift-free hall effect analog sticks. In fact, the base of the sticks also have RGB, which is fantastic at this price. Being wired, however, means this isn't ideal for couch play, but if you're a PC gamer at your desk, it'll do wonderfully well.

[Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]

Save 51% (AU$50.95) Logitech G305 Lightspeed: was AU$99.95 now AU$49 at Amazon Boasting a 12,000dpi 'Hero' sensor, as well as 6 programmable buttons, a 250-hour battery and onboard memory for your settings, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is ideal for competitive play. Want to know more? Check out our review, but not that only the blue and lilac colourways get the best discount.

Save 63% (AU$100.99) Oral-B iO 2: was AU$159.99 now AU$59 at Amazon If you're after a really good electric toothbrush that won't cost an arm and a leg (or some teeth), then this is it. It's an entry-level oscillating brush, which means it rotates at fast speeds and may not be ideal for people with sensitive or bleeding gums as that movement can be harsh, but it sure does remove a heck of a lot of plaque and keeps your teeth healthy.

Save 40% (AU$40) Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen): was AU$99 now AU$59 at Amazon Amazon's Echo Dot it's a great smart speaker with decent sound and Alexa built-in. It also has motion detection and can measure temperature, which is handy if you have a connected thermostat. It is a little long in the tooth now, having released in 2022, but it's a bargain at this price.

Save 63% (AU$114.20) Colgate Blast Water Flosser: was AU$179.99 now AU$65.79 at Amazon If you don't enjoy flossing the traditional way, use the power of water instead. Removing plaque using three different water pressure settings, this handy flosser will clean out those hard-to-reach gaps that your toothbrush can't. Plus, it's cordless, meaning you can take it on your travels too. Admittedly these were a lot cheaper in July (just over AU$48), but they were bestseller then, so it would be remiss of me to not include it here again.

Lowest price Save 59% (AU$100) Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 (4-pack): was AU$169 now AU$69 at Amazon Samsung's answer to the AirTag, the SmartTag 2 works with select Samsung phones to help you find mislaid items. It has a built-in hole for easier attachments, up to 700 days of battery life and it's water-resistant. If you're always losing stuff, this is a worthy investment that drops the price of each individual tracker to a mere AU$17.25 apiece.

Save 44% (AU$65) Cuisinart Freeze Wand: was AU$149 now AU$84 at Amazon The Ninja Creami is great and all, but paying almost AU$300 for an ice cream maker is a lot — but this one from Cuisinart costs a fraction of the price and also takes a lot less space too! It's a versatile machine that makes ice cream, slushies, milkshakes, sorbets, and mix-ins to truly earn its space in the kitchen. You can even combine up to three flavours with three included dessert cups.

Save 21% (AU$22.95) Breville the Aroma Style: was AU$109.95 now AU$87 at Amazon This drip-style coffee maker lets you wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning and it will even keep it warm all morning for those cold days working from home. You can program it to brew at a specific time and even adjust the strength of your brew.

Save 58% (AU$132) Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was AU$229 now AU$97 at Amazon This little pod machine is very popular among TechRadar's Aussie team. We've had past and present staff say how much they love it, and they'd even buy it at full price. With a very compact footprint and plenty of Vertuo pods to choose from, you'll get delicious coffee at just the press of a button.

Headphones & speakers

Ace deal Save 34% (AU$74) Apple AirPods 4: was AU$219 now AU$145 at Amazon These AirPods lack active noise cancellation but you still get great audio and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking without having to pay too much. Additionally, a battery life of up to five hours on a single charge and 30 hours with the included carry case will keep you listening for longer.

Prefer noise cancellation as well? Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for AU$189 (or 37% off).

Save 47% (AU$213) Technics EAH-AZ80 : was AU$449 now AU$236 at Amazon Offering poised and revealing sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality, this saving is one to consider if you've been on the hunt for a quality pair of earbuds. Though noise cancellation and battery life could use some work, we awarded these earbuds a TechRadar Recommends seal of approval in our Technics EAH-AZ80 review.

Save 38% (AU$170.95) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$279 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound”, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded item while providing the benefits of an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time and up to 48 hours of standby time. They simply just work and work very well.

Save 51% (AU$256.95) Bose QuietComfort SC: was AU$499.95 now AU$243 at Amazon Nearly as good as the gen 1 QuietComfort Ultra, the SC misses out on the Immersive Audio mode. There'll also be a little difference in sound quality as they process sound differently, but it's still excellent, as is the ANC performance. You'll also get a soft case for this foldable headphone rather than the hard one for the more expensive set.

Save 31% (AU$71.10) Ultimate Ears Boom 4: was AU$229.95 now AU$158.85 at Amazon This floatable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the poolside party, with up to 15 hours of playtime and very decent 45m connectivity range. It promises bassy, punchy and yet a clear 360º soundstage.



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Vacuum cleaners

Save 64% (AU$256.51) Dreame R10: was AU$399 now AU$142.49 at Amazon This is a very different Dreame R10 to the one we've previously reviewed on TechRadar, but if it performs anything like the light-coloured version that has since been discontinued, then I think this is excellent value. For not a lot of money, this appliance promises up to 45 minutes of runtime and a bendy wand to get under furniture. It even comes with a wall-mount attachment.

Best price Save 65% (AU$650) Roborock F25 Ace: was AU$999 now AU$349 at Amazon This Roborock wet-dry vacuum will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges and the whole body can lay completely flat to help getting underneath tricky to reach places. This price is equal to the lowest we have seen on Amazon and is a great saving on an excellent floor washer – read our review for more info.

Save 75% (AU$2,086.51) Dreame X40 Ultra (black): was AU$2,799 now AU$712.49 at Amazon Where this Dreame differs from all the others on this page is that if you don't want it to mop (do a vacuum-only run), it can drop its mop pads in the base station by itself. It's also pretty powerful and scored 4 stars in our Dreame X40 Ultra review. It's now two generations old but I'd still recommend it today, especially at this price.

Save 55% (AU$1,199.01) Dreame L50 Ultra CE: was AU$2,199 now AU$999.99 at Amazon Want the latest Dreame tech? Released just last month, this robovac packs everything that Dreame models are good at — excellent suction, decent mopping, superb obstacle avoidance, pet-zone cleaning and so much more — into a sleek machine. OK, so it looks like all the others, but c'mon, you can't tell me the white with metallic accents don't fit into any home.

Save 50% (AU$1,450) Roborock Saros 10R: was AU$2,899 now AU$1,449 at Amazon This is the robovac I would consider buying if I didn't already have a high-end Dreame machine that's been cleaning my home like... a dream. This Roborock is slimlined to crawl under furniture (no navigation puck here), and can raise not just its mop pads, but its side brush to avoid scattering and excessive tangling. Its headline act, however, has to be its cleaning prowess — our Roborock Saros 10R review didn't score 4.5 stars for nothing!



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Coffee machines

Save 24% (AU$190.99) Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was AU$799.99 now AU$609 at Amazon This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. There's a lot it can do, and it does it very well.

Save 53% (AU$1,050) De'Longhi Eletta Explore: was AU$1,999 now AU$949 at Amazon It's an expensive machine but we like it so much that it scored 4.5 stars in our De'Longhi Eletta Explore review. Capable of making both hot and cold coffee brews, this bean-to-cup machine produces delicious results, although it's not without its quirks. Our reviewer thought its water tank design was a little annoying and wasn't too thrilled with the two-carafe milk system, but if those aren't going to be issues for you, this could be a good investment.



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Air fryers

Save 70% (AU$420.99) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL: was AU$599.99 now AU$179 at Amazon Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.

Save 43% (AU$127.52) Sunbeam Multi Zone Air Fryer Oven: was AU$299 now AU$171.48 at Amazon This big air fryer has multiple accessories to keep clean, but there's no denying this Sunbeam unit is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It's capable of cooking in separate zones, complete with separate trays to maximise the space or one huge 11.4L zone. Food is roasted to perfection, whether it's a full chicken or small portions of fries or vegetables.

Save 49% (AU$170) Philips 3000 Series dual basket air fryer (9L): was AU$349 now AU$179 at Amazon We haven't tested Philips' dual basket air fryer, but considering how much we've loved the brand's other kitchen appliances, it's hard to not make a mention of this offer. This 9L air fryer has drawers of different sizes, which makes it easy to cook a main and a side together, and promises to sync cooking times if needed.

Save 37% (AU$111.99) Ninja Crispi: was AU$299.99 now AU$188 at Amazon This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food-storage post-feast.



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Other home appliances

Save 34% (AU$150.99) Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$299 at Amazon It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.

Save 62% (AU$370.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$229 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.

Save 31% (AU$343.75) Vitamix Ascent 2300i blender: was AU$1,099 now AU$755.25 at Amazon While we haven't tested the Vitamix Ascent 2300i for ourselves here at TechRadar, our colleagues at T3 love it, calling it a "real quality blender that will last longer than most things in your home" in their review. The only downside was the asking price. Now, though, the price has dropped considerably.

Save 47% (AU$84.01) Vornado Air Circulator 460: was AU$179 now AU$94.99 at Amazon We might be in the middle of winter, but there's no denying some parts of Australia need a good fan year round. This Vornado model creates tornado-like air flow that circulates around the room. Note that this is the smallest model in the range, ideal for bedrooms.



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Personal care

Save 25% (AU$40) Manscaped The Beard Hedger: was AU$159.99 now AU$119.99 at Amazon Whisk away facial hair in one smooth motion using Manscaped's Beard Hedger beard trimmer. With 20 length settings, edge trimming capabilities and a fully waterproof body, you'll be perfecting your stubble in no time. We have seen this trimmer go lower in price before, but we think it's such a talented performer that we felt compelled to include it here.

Save 38% (AU$80) Philips Series 9000 Prestige wet & dry shaver: was AU$209 now AU$129 at Amazon Fitted with a flexible head, this shaver is designed to glide against the shape of your face, while onboard sensors will allow it to adapt the cutting power to your beard's length. Speaking of which, it's got 5 length settings to suit different needs and it holds its own while in the shower too.

Save 61% (AU$103.52) Dreame Gleam Hair Dryer: was AU$169.99 now AU$66.47 at Amazon The Dreame Gleame hair dryer is an even more affordable alternative to the bigger brands. Its motor spins at a mighty fast 110,000 RPM for fast airflow and quick drying, plus built-in ion technology results in smooth, shiny hair. Not to mention, the slim, lightweight build make it comfortable to hold.

Save 64% (AU$340) Oral-B iO 6: was AU$529 now AU$189 at Amazon The Oral-B iO 6 is a smart brush that can recognise your personal brushing style and provide feedback via the companion app to improve it. It also features a pressure sensor and an interactive display, as well a ring timer letting you know when to move on to a different section of your pearly whites.

Save 60% (AU$370) Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 (2-pack): was AU$619 now AU$249 at Amazon If you didn't know what a 'sonic' brush is, it's quieter and gentler than an oscillating electric toothbrush (like Oral-B). The DiamondClean 9000 has 4 cleaning modes, and one of them gets you 3 intensities. This value pack gets you a his-and-hers version, plus the glass is actually the charger.



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Home entertainment & Hi-Fi

Save 32% (AU$70) Amazon Fire TV Cube: was AU$219 now AU$149 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Cube combines all the benefits of a streaming device with Alexa support. It works as a smart speaker so you can control your smart home devices with it, but it also provides access to every streaming app you can think of. Throw in Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos, and it’s everything you could want. So why not grab a streaming device that's also a smart speaker?

Save 38% (AU$190) Yamaha SR-B30A soundbar: was AU$499 now AU$309 at Amazon It's often the #1 bestselling soundbar on Amazon and that doesn't surprise me in the least. It was very well received by experts at its price point when it launched in 2023, and has remained a top option for users too. And at this price, it's a fantastic budget option with Dolby Atmos support, plenty of bass and a wide soundstage.

Save 36% (AU$143.45) Sony PS-LX310BT turntable with Bluetooth: was AU$399 now AU$255.55 at Amazon This Sony Bluetooth turntable is as fuss-free as they come with regard to setup and getting your favourite vinyl records spinning. Whether you're playing via wired or wireless speakers, it delivers a delightfully musical sound that will satisfy vinyl beginners or those looking for a more hands-off approach.



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Phones & tablets

Save 24% (AU$182) Samsung Galaxy A57: was AU$749 now AU$567 at Amazon I have a feeling the price of this budget phone will drop but that's not a promise, it's a hope. It's still worth it at this price, as long as you don't need the most powerful phone with all the bells and whistles. We called it a "competent all-rounder" in our Samsung Galaxy A57 review, but we also noted that it will not wow you.

Save 20% (AU$85) Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition: was AU$419 now AU$334 at Amazon The Kindle Colorsoft is one of the best ereaders with a colour display, even offering a feature to make the hues more vivid. While I wouldn't recommend at full price, this discount makes it a little easier on the pocket for the 32GB version that also has wireless charging.



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Power banks & chargers

Save 40% (AU$11.97) Anker 323 USB-C charger 33W: was AU$29.99 now AU$18.02 at Amazon This neat little charger doesn’t take up much space and offers USB-A and USB-C ports, capable of fast charging most base model phones from Apple, Google and Samsung. It won’t achieve the maximum wattage requirements of fast charging on more high-end models (such as the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL at 37W, or the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus/Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max at 45W), but it’s a handy travel solution.

Save 36% (AU$19.97) Ugreen USB-C Charger 65W: was AU$54.95 now AU$34.98 at Amazon Outputting a maximum of 65W via either one of its USB-C ports (and a maximum of 22.5W via its USB-A port), this charger isn’t just capable of fast charging top iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices at the highest speed, it’s also worth considering as a laptop charger replacement with its compact size, provided you have a sufficiently capable USB-C cable and your laptop can charge via said cable.

Save 25% (AU$20) Ugreen USB-C Charger 100W: was AU$79.99 now AU$59.99 at Amazon A 100W charger might seem overkill, but if you’re thinking of simultaneously charging a laptop, phone, set of earbuds and a smartwatch, this is certainly a device to consider. The two top-most USB-C ports can output at a maximum of 100W, while the bottom USB-C port delivers up to 30W and the USB-A port up to 22.5W.



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Fitness trackers & smartwatches

Save 50% (AU$850.01) Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire Edition: was AU$1,699.01 now AU$849 at Amazon While it’s been cheaper before (having dropped to AU$684 in July this year), you get the same core functionality of the Fenix 9 — like multi-band GPS tracking, a built-in LED torch, core mapping data, and premium materials like scratch-free sapphire lenses and titanium bezels — for a much lower price.

Save 38% (AU$301) Garmin Forerunner 265S: was AU$799 now AU$498 at Amazon The 'S' in the name stands for 'small', meaning this specific Garmin was made for petite wrists and features a 42mm vibrant OLED display. You also get Multiband GPS, an intuitive menu navigation, excellent battery life, plenty of Garmin fitness features... and, oh, did I mention the OLED display? Just note that only the pink option is currently in stock.



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Cameras

Save 30% (AU$434) Canon PowerShot V1: was AU$1,449 now AU$1,015 at Amazon This is Canon's first compact camera in years, picking up where the fabulous and popular PowerShot G7 X series left off. It features a brand-new 22.3MP 1.4-inch sensor that boasts Canon's trusty Dual Pixel CMOS II autofocus and it has an integrated fan to keep things cool for the content creator. With plenty of grunt under the hood, this is the best price yet on this relatively new camera.

Save 20% (AU$50) Akaso Brave 7 LE: was AU$249.99 now AU$199.99 at Amazon You may not have heard of this brand and dismiss it out of hand but, for its price, our colleagues at Digital Camera World rated it with a 4-star score in their review. Even at full price, it represents excellent value, offering a front screen that even a GoPro doesn't get you. Admittedly its image quality lacks against the big players, but we have it on good authority that it's reliable, easy to use and comes with plenty of accessories in the box.

Save 29% (AU$200) Canon PowerShot V10: was AU$699 now AU$499 at Amazon This point-and-shoot camera fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, and makes content creation as easy as possible. You quite literally just need to point and shoot. There are just a few control buttons on the rear, but the tiny 2-inch flip-up touchscreen adds functionality too. It's capable of 4K/30p videos and 20MP stills.

Save 7% (AU$46.91) OM System Tough TG-7: was AU$644.91 now AU$598 at Amazon While it's not a huge upgrade over the previous model, the TG-6 is no longer available to buy, making this the best choice if you'd like a near-indestructible camera that you can take underwater.

Save 41% (AU$1,070) Canon EOS R8 (body): was AU$2,599 now AU$1,529 at Amazon This might be an entry-level camera but it has some advanced features. Anyone who wants to shoot wildlife or sports will be thrilled with the 40fps burst speed, and it inherits some of the tracking precision from Canon's higher-end cameras too. With a 24.2MP full-frame sensor, it's one of the lightest cameras available today and represents excellent value for a beginner even though this isn't the best price it's been.

Save 42% (AU$1,897) Nikon Z6 III (body): was AU$4,499 now AU$2,602 at Amazon It's been cheaper than this before, but this is still a fantastic saving on an excellent Nikon full-framer. The 24.6MP sensor can shoot at up to 120fps, records 6K video, has built-in image stabilisation and has dual card slots, including one for a CFexpress device to make full use of its speed. Note that this offer is from a third-party reseller and not Amazon AU.



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Dash cams

Best price Save 47% (AU$113) Vantrue E1 Mini: was AU$239.99 now AU$126.99 at Amazon Holding a spot on our list of the best dash cams, the Vantrue E1 is super compact, yet is capable of recording clear, detailed footage day and night. A comprehensive mobile, PC and Mac app allows for easy footage transfers and built-in GPS ensures you know exactly where any incidents take place.



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PC peripherals

Save 35% (AU$62) Lenovo L24-4E 23.8-inch monitor: was AU$179 now AU$117 at Amazon A 100Hz-refresh-rate monitor for just AU$100? Sign me up! This display from Lenovo may be a bit small at under 24 inches with a 1080p resolution, but it uses IPS technology for sharp image quality. This is price is the lowest we've seen this monitor go on Amazon.

Save 40% (AU$59.96) Logitech MX Master 3S (Bluetooth Edition): was AU$149.95 now AU$89.99 at Amazon The Logitech MX Master range have been some of my favourite mice of all time, thanks to the ergonomic design, multiple customisable buttons, and a second scroll wheel for horizontal scrolling (or for flicking through multiple browser tabs). This version is Bluetooth-only, meaning it doesn’t have the Logi Bolt USB dongle and a USB-C charging cable included in the box.



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Modems & routers



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Gaming hardware

Save 20% (AU$114.01) Meta Quest 3S (128GB): was AU$569 now AU$454.99 at Amazon This deal offers you a significant saving on the new, higher price on Meta's best 'affordable' headset, and a close second to its best ever headset according to our resident VR headset tester. In fact, he thinks it's the second-best headset anyone can buy from any brand, and it's only a more tempting offer thanks to this limited-time deal.

Save 32% (AU$385.99) Alienware AW2725Q QD-OLED (2025): was AU$1,199 now AU$813.01 at Amazon A nice 30% off deal on a 27-inch OLED gaming monitor, bringing it down to the lowest price we have seen on Amazon. It features a 180Hz panel capable of a 4K resolution. We awarded four and a half stars to this screen in our Alienware 27 AW2725Q review, and were impressed with its sharp visuals and HDR performance.

Save 35% (AU$527.78) Alienware AW3425DW QD-OLED (2025): was AU$1,499 now AU$971.22 at Amazon This OLED monitor comes with a gigantic 34.2-inch curved screen that boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a lightning fast 0.03ms response time. It’s capable of producing gorgeous darkness with DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 certification, and offers a 3440 x 1440 resolution.



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Smart home

Save 40% (AU$80) Amazon Echo Dot Max: was AU$199 now AU$119 at Amazon This little speaker might be priced higher than the older Echo Dot models, but then it takes what Amazon's palm-sized smart speakers can do to the, well, max. It improves on sound with higher bass than the previous Echo Dot to make streaming music a much better experience.

Save 64% (AU$211) Amazon Echo Hub: was AU$329 now AU$118 at Amazon This 8-inch smart display will need to be wall-mounted and it gives you control of thousands of smart home devices that work over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other connectivity standards like Zigbee, Matter and Thread. You can stream video, even security footage, start routines, add widgets and a heck of a lot more you can't with a regular Echo Show — now at its lowest price yet.

Save 32% (AU$110) Amazon Echo Show 8: was AU$349 now AU$239 at Amazon I much prefer this design of the newest Echo Show 8 smart display, now powered by a AZ3 Pro chip for better performance and 15% more screen real estate than previous generations. It's a much better smart hub now, with Alexa at your beck and call (and fingertips).



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