Netflix Australia’s best TV shows: the top 60 series to stream in 2018

UPDATED: The Netflix Original docu-series Wild Wild Country, which follows a real-life Oregon-based cult that grew out of control in the 1980s, has been added to our list of the best TV shows on Netflix Australia. Head over to our Documentary section on Page 3 to find out why you should be watching this riveting Netflix Original.

We’ve selected more than 60 great series worth watching over the following pages, but if you've watched 'em all already you can also find out what's new on Netflix this month right here, or cut to the chase with our quick picks for the top 10 recently added shows on the popular streaming service:

1. Stranger Things An '80s-set sci-fi series about a small town with an evil parallel dimension. Two seasons available



An '80s-set sci-fi series about a small town with an evil parallel dimension. Two seasons available 2. Altered Carbon A science fiction series starring Joel Kinnaman and Higareda. One season available.



A science fiction series starring Joel Kinnaman and Higareda. One season available. 3. Rick and Morty A kid goes on interplanetary adventures with his unhinged scientist grandpa. three seasons available



A kid goes on interplanetary adventures with his unhinged scientist grandpa. three seasons available 4. Black Mirror Science fiction anthology series that deal with technology run amuck. four seasons available



Science fiction anthology series that deal with technology run amuck. four seasons available 5. Queer Eye Reality series in which hopeless men are given a new lease on life. One season available.



Reality series in which hopeless men are given a new lease on life. One season available. 6. Riverdale Archie Comics gets sexy in this sensational teen drama. Two seasons available.



Archie Comics gets sexy in this sensational teen drama. Two seasons available. 7. The Good Place Afterlife-themed comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. Two seasons available.



Afterlife-themed comedy series starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. Two seasons available. 8. Everything Sucks! A '90s-set teen dramedy that's filled with nostalgia and heartbreak. One season available.



A '90s-set teen dramedy that's filled with nostalgia and heartbreak. One season available. 9. Godless A western mini-series starring Michelle Dockery and Jeff Daniels . One season only.



A western mini-series starring Michelle Dockery and Jeff Daniels . One season only. 10. Marvel's Jessica Jones Experiments made her super-human, now she's got some scores to settle in Hell's Kitchen. Two seasons available

Since its arrival on Australian shores, we've enjoyed unfettered access to all of Netflix's critically-lauded original shows. Not only that, users also have access to a wealth of other licensed material.

If you're like us, you spend a good deal of your time Netflixing. Sure, Netflix also streams movies, but its television output is perhaps the reason most people have signed up for an account. There's nothing quite like firing up Netflix and binge-watching a series at your own pace. Getting instant access to entire seasons of Stranger Things from day one is half the appeal.

This is why we've created the TechRadar guide to the best shows on Netflix Australia right now (in no particular order). We'll keep this best TV show list constantly updated with the latest television shows that you should be watching on Netflix in Australia and also tell you why.

Want to know more about Netflix's take on binging? Watch our very own Jon Porter live on the couch discussing his time at Netflix HQ!