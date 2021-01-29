Presidents' Day mattress sales 2021: the best mattress deals you can buy today

The 2021 Presidents' Day sales event is just weeks away, which means it's the perfect opportunity to find incredible mattress deals from brands like Nectar, Purple, Tempur-Pedic, and more. To help you find all the best offers in one place, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day mattress sales below.



Presidents' Day falls on February 17 this year, which means mattress sales are starting to pop up, and most retailers should follow suit in the coming weeks. Mattress deals are always a popular category during the President's Day sales event with several online stores offering sitewide discounts and free gifts with your purchase.



Whether you want to save money on the best mattress you can buy or are looking for the cheapest (quality) mattress possible, we've got you covered. We'll be updating this page with the best Presidents' Day mattress sales leading up to the holiday weekend event, so make sure to bookmark this page for all the latest offers.

The best Presidents' Day mattress sales

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. Right now, you can get up to a $400 discount on the mattress, and you'll receive $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $225 - Saatva's Presidents' Day sale gets you a $225 discount when you spend over $1,000. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's January sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: from $259 $235.33 at Amazon

Save $24 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This 2020 mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted so it's worth keeping an eye on.

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $299 worth of free gifts

Save up to $599 - Right now, you can save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and two cooling pillows added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.View Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 at Purple + up to $183 in free gifts

The Purple Mattress winter sale includes free sheets and pillows with your select mattress purchase - up to $183 value. You'll receive free sheets and a plush pillow if you purchase the Purple Hybrid and Hybrid Premier and free sheets with the Purple Mattress. The Purple mattress uses an innovative responsive gel grid and dual layers of foam to deliver support and flex, and it has thousands of rave reviews. View Deal

GhostBed Luxe mattress: from $1,395 $1,046 + 2 free pillows at Ghostbed

Save up to $1,160 - Ghostbed calls the Luxe the 'coolest bed in the world' and this 13-inch tall luxury foam mattress is packed with cooling tech, including a cool-to-touch quilted cover, gel memory foam, and a layer of thermo-sensitive foam. Additional support layers also adapt to your body to relieve pressure and boost comfort. The Luxe is a medium on the firmness scale, and a great option for anyone who overheats at night, and with 25% off - plus two free pillows worth $170 - it's a bargain. View Deal

