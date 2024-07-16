Prime Day deals 2024 – live updates on the 80+ best offers in this year's sale

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is finally here – and so far it looks like being a good year for the sales event.

It all started at midnight PT today (Tuesday 16 July) and runs until the end of tomorrow (Wednesday 17). And we're here with you every step of the way.

• See all of today's deals at Amazon US

As Senior Deals Editor on TechRadar, I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for seven years now, which means I'm expertly placed to sort the gold from the duds in what is one of the year's biggest sales events.

And trust me, Amazon's Prime Day sale really is vast – there are hundreds of deals live for the entire 48-hour period, and lots more appearing as flash deals for a few hours at a time. But I'll also have some help, leaning on the wider TechRadar team to bring you their expert advice about which devices to buy, from OLED TVs to laptops to air fryers and all things in-between.

I'll also be looking at each deal's price history, to make sure they really are deals and haven't been cheaper before. Or, if they have been, I'll let you know and you can make your own decision. I'll also reference the TechRadar team's vast backlog of product reviews, to ensure we're recommending devices we rate highly.

Of course, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy the majority of these deals. Not a member? You can sign up for a one-month Amazon Prime free trial to access all the offers and try out the vast selection of other perks that come with a membership.

Plus, don't forget to bookmark our main best Amazon Prime Day deals hub so you can see even more great offers.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 – editor's picks

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - editor's top 10 picks

Insignia F30 Series 70-inch 4K Fire TV: was $499.99 now $379.99 at Amazon

The huge and best-selling Insignia 70-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. Today's Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the affordable display down to a new record-low price of $379.99. All this for under $400 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

What's an Amazon Prime Day without a sale on Amazon Kindle ereaders? So, here's a price cut on Amazon's basic but powerful portable ereader. The latest update gave the basic Kindle the same sharp display as the best Kindle Oasis, so it's a great reading device at a great price.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $69 at Amazon

The older second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon and back down to the record-low price we saw earlier this month. Compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). We'd suggest paying the extra to get the newest ones, or waiting for the previous deal price to come back, but can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $199 at Amazon

Any pet owner knows that hair and dander develop fast while your beloved furry friend wanders around. The Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes removing such debris much simpler. It has a five layer filtration system for effective cleaning and removal, while a series of power settings and brush types mean you’re always in charge of how it works. A long battery life of up to 60 minutes is useful for all homes too.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $279.99 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is down to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $279.99, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favorite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This Prime-exclusive deal is strong, but we have seen the popular appliance for $20 cheaper in the past – however, that was about a year and a half ago. Chances are this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air is down to a new record-low price for Prime Day. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $81.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are still super-popular and this top-rated Little Green model is on sale for $81.99 for Prime Day. It's a new record-low for this particular model. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $249 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's $150 off in this deal. This phone is the brand's older mid-range device and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7. Despite that, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being considerably cheaper.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,396.99 at Amazon

For this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon has LG's gorgeous 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,396.99. That's a massive $1,000 discount and just $50 more than the lowest price we've ever seen. The highly-rated OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Televisions

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

One of the cheapest TV deals from Amazon's early Prime Day sale is this Insignia 32-inch display on sale for $74.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom or for the kids. While the F20-Series lacks 4K resolution support, you get smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, easy access to top streaming apps and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include this 32-inch display on sale for $99.99 – a new record-low price. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

TCL 55-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $369.99 now $318 at Amazon

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this TCL 55-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for a terrific low price of $318. The TCL Q65 sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture and audio quality, HDR Pro Plus for vibrant colors and lights, and a Game Accelerator mode for smooth and responsive gaming performance. All for this close to $300? A fantastic deal.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K TV: was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

The picture quality on this 55-inch Fire TV is solid overall, with support for ultra-HD 4K resolution and HDR 10 for better lighting and colours. Plus, access to all major streaming apps is just a button press or voice command away. It's a good option if you need a capable and affordable TV for general everyday viewing.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also matches the previous record-low price.

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming with 144Hz support, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and it’s unlikely to go lower on Prime Day.

LG G4 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,796.99 at Amazon

The majority of this year's Prime Day deals have focused on the cheaper and budget-friendly displays in the Fire TV range, but here's one of the best savings we've seen on a premium OLED display. The LG G4 is well in the running to be the best TV of 2024 with its bright and vibrant picture, rich and deep blacks, and improved gaming and audio experience compared to previous models. This offer brings the top-end TV down to a new record-low price.

See more Amazon Prime Day TV deals

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Laptops

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $898.99 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air is down to under $900 at Amazon – but a return to the previous historic low price. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for a new lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro: was $1,349.99 now $1,149.99 at Amazon

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 The Samsung 14-inch Galaxy Book4 Pro is $200 off and back to its record-low price, which is immediately tempting if you’ve been looking to invest in a device that looks good and offers excellent performance. It has the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The highlight is its 3K AMOLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 which looks far superior to any full HD screen that you’re likely already using.

See more Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Appliances

Ninja AF150AMZ Air Fryer XL: was $159.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day deals include this best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. Perfect for large families, the 5.5-quart air fryer has a high rating of 4.7 from almost 80,000 reviews on Amazon and features five different cooking programs that include, air fry, air roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favorite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This Prime-exclusive deal is strong, but we have seen the popular appliance for $20 cheaper in the past – however, that was about a year and a half ago. Chances are this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $199 at Amazon

Any pet owner knows that hair and dander develop fast while your beloved furry friend wanders around. The Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes removing such debris much simpler. It has a five layer filtration system for effective cleaning and removal, while a series of power settings and brush types mean you’re always in charge of how it works. A long battery life of up to 60 minutes is useful for all homes too.

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $259.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

We rate Shark as one of the best vacuum manufacturers here at TechRadar, so the fact you can get one of their excellent pet vacuums for under $150 is not to be missed. Especially when we haven't seen this low price since last Black Friday. Expect strong suction, up to 40 minutes of runtime and a handy crevice tool to get into hard-to-reach areas. It's good value for money all around.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $294.99 at Amazon

A huge 50% discount brings this powerful and high-end Shark robot vacuum back down to its lowest price ever. This is usually the price range for more basic budget-friendly devices so well worth snapping up if you've got an eye on a robot vacuum. It offers powerful suction, a bagless design, a self-emptying base, precision mapping and hands-free controls to keep your home clean and tidy as easy as possible.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $81.99 at Amazon

Bissell carpet cleaners are still super-popular and this top-rated Little Green model is on sale for $81.99 for Prime Day. It's a new record-low for this particular model. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, car interiors, and more.

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Headphones

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even at their regular price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. You get a phenomenal battery life of 50 hours along with very well-balanced sound and app support to get things just how you like them. There’s no active noise cancellation or 3.5mm jack but those are small concessions to make for such well-priced cans. Multipoint support sweetens the deal if you plan on using two devices at once like your phone and laptop.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129.99 now $69 at Amazon

The older second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon and back down to the record-low price we saw earlier this month. Compared to the latest model, you miss out on wireless charging support and have to compromise with a shorter battery life of up to 5 hours (24 hours total with the charging case). We'd suggest paying the extra to get the newest ones, or waiting for the previous deal price to come back, but can't deny this is good value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds.

Sony WH-CH720: was $149.99 now $88 at Amazon

After dropping to $98 a handful of times in the past, this is now the cheapest we've seen these affordable headphones. As we said in our four-star Sony WH-CH720 review, these cheaper Sony cans pack in a lot of audio finesse and smart features for the price. They're a comfortable, enjoyable listen, and the ANC does a good job of lowering outside noise given the budget-friendly price.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $168.99 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best-selling earbuds on the planet for a reason, and Amazon's Prime Day sales have the earbuds for their lowest-ever price of $169. You get superb sound quality, top-tier noise cancellation, excellent spatial audio, auto-switching between different Apple devices, and an unloseable case.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $279 now $169.95 at Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are at their lowest price yet. With industry-leading noise-cancellation technology and amazingly balanced sound, you'll be hard-pressed to get anything better for the price. If you want a few more bells and whistles then you could opt for the QuietComfort Ultra earbuds but you'll be paying a lot more for the privilege.

See more Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Amazon Devices

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24.99 now $12.99 at Amazon

This handy gadget can add smart capabilities to any device in your home, and it's on sale for just $12.99. With over 500,000 positive reviews on Amazon, the smart plug works with Amazon Alexa, so I can turn on lights and appliances using just my voice.

All-new Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed $35 off the price for Prime members for Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a cheap and capable smart speaker for a small space? Amazon's Prime Day deals include the Echo Pop for just $17.99 - the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For that money, you get a fun, basic and compact smart speaker according to our Echo Pop review. It has Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, and connect it to other smart devices throughout the home.

Amazon Kindle: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

What's an Amazon Prime Day without a sale on Amazon Kindle ereaders? So, here's a price cut on Amazon's basic but powerful portable ereader. The latest update gave the basic Kindle the same sharp display as the best Kindle Oasis, so it's a great reading device at a great price.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. This offer matches the previous record-low price we saw during last year's Prime Day so it's worth buying now as we likely won't see a similar offer for another four months.

Echo Show 8 (2023): was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a slightly bigger smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 - another all-new record-low price. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. The addition of room-filling spatial audio gives a big boost to all of these features to improve sound quality.

Amazon eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router system: was $239.99 now $159.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you a pair of routers at a massively reduced price that you can connect to your existing modem and spread around your home to eliminate dead zones.

↑ Back to the top

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Phones

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: device plus unlimited plan for $65/mo at Boost Infinite

Amazon partner Boost Infinite has been offering an exceptional all-inclusive deal on the iPhone 15 Pro since its launch: you can currently get the device alongside an unlimited data plan for just $65. This particular offer was $5/mo cheaper back in September, but we're still recommending it now because, even at this slightly higher price, it's cheaper than some standalone plans at certain carriers. Another added bonus is that Boost will allow you to upgrade to the next iPhone for free once it launches, which we expect to be around September.

Google Pixel 7a: was $499 now $249 at Amazon

Android fans on a budget should consider the Google Pixel 7a while it's $150 off in this deal. This phone is the brand's older mid-range device and is essentially a slightly scaled-down version of the standard Pixel 7. Despite that, it still manages to pack in the same chipset, an outstanding camera, and a 90Hz display, despite being considerably cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy A35: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

With its capable Exynos 1380 chipset, bright 6.6-inch display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A35 is a great phone for those who don't care about flagship bells and whistles. It's currently on sale at Amazon in both navy and lilac colorways for a record-low of $299.99.

Google Pixel 8 (128GB): was $759 now $559 at Amazon

The standard Pixel 8 is also on sale for a record-low price at Amazon right now. While it lacks a few of its premium sibling's high-end features, the Pixel 8 nonetheless boasts a refreshed design, Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, and a number of neat AI features. For $559, it's a steal, though note that the Google Pixel 9 is due to release in August.