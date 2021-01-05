Virgin's broadband and TV deals have come way down in price with £200 off

It's winter, freezing outside and time to enter hibernation at home. And that also means it's the perfect time to invest in new broadband and TV deals, pumping up your speeds and lining up a host of shows to get through.

While broadband deals with added TV plans can often rack up the costs, Virgin has a flash sale on right now that could offer the perfect broadband and TV package. Across a host of deals, you can either get a big price cut or £200 in bill credit.

While this sale is available across a range of Virgin offers, a few stand out. For those on more of a budget, Virgin's Big Bundle has shot down to just £29.99 and doubled its speeds to 108Mb, making it the best budget offer by a long way.

And for those who are looking to go all out, Virgin is throwing in £200 in bill credit (money off your monthly bills) on two massive packages - Bigger Bundle + Movies and the Ultimate Oomph Bundle.

You can see the best offers from these discounts below. However, because it's a flash sale you don't have long to get them with it all closing up on January 6 at 11.59pm.

Virgin broadband and TV deals:

Virgin Big Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 112+ channels | £35 activation | £29.99 a month

The cheapest of Virgin's broadband and TV deals, the Big Bundle secures you weekend calls, speeds averaging 108Mb and over 112 channels for just £29.99 a month. Included in those channels is the usual collection of Dave, E4, CBBC and more, but also the ability to watch YouTube, BBC iPlayer and more through your TV.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £45 a month

Upgrading to the Bigger Bundle offers a number of benefits. First off, your speeds increase to an average of 213Mb which is incredibly fast. On top of that, you get over 210 channels including BT Sport in Ultra 4K HD, Sky Witness, Fox, Comedy Central, and more. This is just 1p a month more expensive than its cheapest ever price.

View Deal

Virgin Bigger Bundle + Movies | 18 months | 213Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 210+ channels | £35 activation | £57 a month + £200 bill credit

This package offers a number of benefits over the above. Firstly, it doubles the speeds to 213Mb. That's going to easily see you through big downloads, multiple people working from home, HD Netflix streams and a whole lot more. On top of that, you're getting over 200 channels including Sky Cinema and £200 in bill credit.

View Deal

Virgin Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 18 months | 516Mb average speed | Weekend calls | 260+ channels | £35 activation | £89 a month + £200 bill credit

This is Virgin's biggest deal with an equally superlative name. It supplies you with over 260 channels including Sky Cinema HD, Sky Sports HD and more. On top of that, Virgin is throwing in free anytime calls, an unlimited data SIM and speeds averaging 516Mb. That is lightning fast, offering big downloads in minutes. When you take into account the £200 bill credit, you're effectively paying just £77.88 a month.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



Read more:

4G home broadband: see the best temporary internet solutions

Mobile phone deals: considering a new phone contract?

SIM only deals: see the best contract SIMs

Today's best broadband and TV deals: