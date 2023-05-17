ADSL broadband used to be the most popular choice for households and businesses across the UK, but now with the advent of faster connections like fibre and cable broadband, it's not as commonly used as it once was.

Despite this, it is still the preferred broadband option for millions of consumers and, although it's the slowest option, you can also pick up some decent cheap broadband deals with it.

So, if you are looking for a more affordable tariff, or you just want to know a bit more about ADSL broadband, we've explained all you need to know in this guide.

What is ADSL broadband?

ADSL - which stands for Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line - is a type of broadband that's provided to a property via a standard copper telephone line. As we've mentioned above, it's the slowest and most basic connection option available on the broadband markets.

How does ADSL broadband work?

The old copper phone lines used with ADSL connections are in fact part of BT's Openreach network - something that's used by many broadband providers. These connections run from the nearest telephone exchange into a property.

Through something called 'local loop unbundling', different broadband providers (other than BT) can use the line to offer their services. The 'local loop' specifically refers to the part of the line that goes from the exchange into a building.

As these lines are also used for connecting landlines, a device called a 'microfilter' is then utilised. This separates the broadband and phone line, so both can be used at the same time.

However, the download speeds you can get from the old copper cables are limited and they can only send so much data at once - hence why they're so slow. On average the download speeds are around 8Mbps, but this can be slightly higher or lower depending on how far the cable has to travel from the exchange and the condition it's in.

A close and decent quality ADSL line can reach average download speeds of about 10Mbps and upload speeds of 1Mbps. In some instances, a property may also be serviced by the slightly upgraded 'ADSL2+' lines, which give top speeds of 24Mbps.

Who offers ADSL broadband?

It used to be the case that ADSL was the main broadband product available to UK customers and that it was widely available on the Openreach network. However, if we fast forward to 2023, you can still get ADSL connections, but they're only really for homes and businesses that have yet to access fibre broadband.

That said, you can still find ADSL broadband packages - which are often quite cheap - from the likes of:

A key thing to note here is that ADSL broadband is in the process of being retired. Openreach has been steadily upgrading the network from old copper cabling to faster fibre ones, and is on course to roll this out to 25 million homes and businesses by December 2026.

As such, we will likely see fewer providers offering ADSL and ultimately less choice when it comes to packages in the next few years.

What can and can't you do online with ADSL broadband?

With the slower download and upload speeds provided by an ADSL connection, you won't be surprised to hear that there are some limitations to what you'll be able to do online.

Here are a few examples of the kinds of things you will be able to do:

Casually browse websites

Stream music

Download files, apps and documents

Use streaming services

However, you won't be able to do the following:

Stream in 4K or UHD

Use video chat without interruptions or loss of quality

Use multiple devices online at the same time

Quickly download large files

Include larger TV bundles (in most cases)

What to think about before you choose ADSL broadband

As the above lists suggest, even the online tasks you can do with ADSL broadband can be affected if there's more than one active internet user in a household. This can be especially challenging for those working from home.

However, the flip side to this is that you can pick up an affordable tariff if you opt for an ADSL connection. What's more, some providers tend to offer extra incentives if you're a customer who can't access fibre broadband yet.

So with that, before you choose ADSL broadband, it's important to consider the following factors:

The broadband usage and requirements of your household.

How much you can realistically afford to pay each month.

If there are any download limits (as some packages can have these).

What extras a provider is including.

How long the contract is and if it works out good value in the long run.

Whether or not fibre is likely to come to your area any time soon.

Finding the right broadband option

