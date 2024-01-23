Best NOW Broadband deals in January 2024

NOW Broadband deals have become increasingly popular in recent years, but this should be no surprise as it frequently offers some of the cheapest and best broadband deals, as well as some excellent value TV add-ons.

Across its three broadband packages, you won't find any ultrafast or gigabit internet options, but what it does have is perfect for most small to medium-sized households looking for affordability.

NOW also plays to its strengths as a TV provider with its broadband and TV bundle deals. Instead of offering just the free-to-air channels, NOW's broadband and TV selections can also include subscriptions to things like Sky Entertainment, Sky Cinema, or Sky Sports. What's more, you can enjoy hundreds of great box sets and you can even pick your own experience in terms of the types of channels you'd prefer to watch.

NOW Broadband packages compared

While the above deals show the special offers and packages NOW Broadband currently has available, below you can find a top-level breakdown of its three main tariffs.

Brilliant Broadband | 11Mbps | From £20 a month for 12 months

The cheapest of NOW's internet plans, the 'Brilliant Broadband' package offers speeds averaging 11Mbps which will be perfect for those living on their own or in a small household with low internet usage.

Fab Fibre | 36 Mbps | From £23 a month for 12 months

The mid-range 'Fab Fibre' package gives a jump in speeds to an average of 36Mbps. That's a top option for most small to medium properties as it allows for easy HD streaming on Netflix and comfortable online gaming sessions. This is an especially good choice for families who will be using multiple devices.

Super Fibre | 63 Mbps | From £24 a month for 12 months

The fastest option from NOW Broadband is its 'Super Fibre' package. It's the most expensive option but also the one that provides the best average download speeds at an average of 63Mbps. That will easily get most large households through daily streaming, gaming, working from home, and if you have a larger number of devices connected at once.

What tech comes with a NOW Broadband deal?

The router you get with NOW Broadband is its innovative NOW Hub 2. This is essentially a Sky Q Hub (as NOW is part of Sky) under different branding. This router handles both TV and broadband and can even connect with Sky's Buddy app to add extra parental controls.

What's NOW Broadband's customer service like?

In Ofcom's latest customer service report, NOW Broadband scores well for the quality of its customer services – although it has yet to receive an overall satisfaction score. However, it had the shortest average call support waiting times and had the fewest number of complaints.

NOW Broadband deals: TV add-ons

NOW has four different TV add-ons available with its broadband which tend to feature different Sky channels, these are:

NOW Entertainment

This is the most popular option of the three when it comes to TV add-ons from NOW. It offers live access to the likes of Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, Sky Comedy, Sky Documentaries, Sky History, Sky Nature, Gold, Sky Crime, Comedy Central, Sky Arts, Fox, MTV, Nat Geo, Discovery Channel, and SyFy.



NOW Cinema

This is the option for those who love to binge-watch movies. It allows you to stream well over 1000 films from Sky Cinema and it regularly updates the service with new content.



NOW Sports:

With this option, you get access to all of the available Sky Sports channels. That means Sky Sports, Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports News, Sky Sports Racing, Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Action, Sky Sports Arena, Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event.



NOW Hayu:

Sky's Hayu Pass is for anyone who wants a fill of reality TV programmes. It features a wide variety of popular reality shows including Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Below Deck, The Real Housewives, and plenty more.

Now Broadband deals: FAQ

How long are NOW Broadband's contracts? With NOW Broadband's contracts you can have two options: 12 months or one month. The former tends to offer better value, but the monthly option is perfect for those looking for flexibility.

Does NOW Broadband do credit checks? Unlike some internet service providers, NOW Broadband doesn't run a credit check if you're looking to sign up. Instead, you can first set up a NOW TV membership, and NOW will make sure your bank card works first by taking out a small amount from your account. After this, you'll be able to add a broadband service to your membership. This can be a useful option for those with poor or bad credit histories.

What online protection does NOW Broadband offer? You can get something called Now Broadband Buddy which offers two levels of protection. Firstly it has built-in malware protection for all your devices and it has parental controls that can allow you to block certain websites and set an age range on your browser for your kids.

Can I get a phone line with my NOW Broadband deal? All the available broadband deals from NOW Broadband require you to have a phone line. Which you can have a landline if you want and there are three call packages you can choose from: Pay as you use: This costs nothing upfront but as the name suggests, you are paying per phone call you make. Line rental comes included so if you will almost never end up making calls, this is the option to choose. Evenings and weekends: Both this package and the anytime calls add monthly costs to your plan. This is the cheaper option so best for those who will have the occasional catch-up call on the weekend or in the evening. Anytime calls: This package adds a pretty decent cost to your plan so will only be worthwhile if you do make a lot of calls. You do get unlimited calls to UK landlines and mobile phones and any international call is discounted.

Is NOW Broadband better than Sky Broadband? It's not that NOW Broadband's deals are better, they're simply a cheaper alternative. Both brands offer similar packages with almost identical channel set-ups and while Sky does actually own NOW, they are quite different options. If you've got the budget, the latest Sky Broadband deals are tough to beat but if you're on a budget, you can't go wrong with a NOW Broadband package.

What is NOW Broadband's 'No Contract' option? As the name suggests, this option means you aren't tied into a contract and instead pay monthly. This is often a more expensive option with NOW but you can cancel it any time and won't have to pay any exit fees.

Has NOW Broadband won any awards? In the last year NOW has won many awards for its broadband. This includes 'Best Value' from Choose and Uswitch in 2022 and 'Best Overall' from Choose in 2022.