If you have broadband in your home or business, the chances are it'll be from a fibre or ADSL fixed line connection, but did you know that you could also get your broadband via satellite?

This technology might seem like the stuff of science fiction - or just be something you mainly associate with how you get your TV channels - but the truth is that it's now a service that's widely available across the country. However, it's still not one of the most popular types of broadband we see in the UK, which begs the question of why this is the case.

In this guide, we've taken a closer look at satellite broadband in order to help you decide if it might be the right option for your broadband needs.

What is satellite broadband?

As the name suggests, satellite broadband sees your internet wirelessly beamed down from orbiting satellites to your property. As such, it's something that can technically be accessed anywhere, with the right equipment.

How does satellite broadband work?

Satellite broadband works in a similar way to satellite TV or radio. The provider beams laser signals from its base on the earth up to its orbiting satellites. These signals are then sent back down to your property from the satellite and are received by a satellite dish and transmitter you'll have had installed - most likely on your roof.

Thanks to the use of laser technology, these signals work on higher frequencies than standard radio waves and are able to send and transmit more data and information - which is ideal for broadband.

How do I access satellite broadband?

There are a small number of satellite broadband providers that offer their services in the UK right now, but this number is expected to grow in the coming years. Arguably, the best known of these is 'Starlink', which is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Once you've contacted a provider, getting access to satellite broadband is relatively straightforward. The company will send an engineer out to install a dish on your property and a to fit a modem and wireless router inside it, which shouldn't take much longer than a few hours. Then, you'll be good to go.

How fast and reliable is satellite broadband?

The average download speeds of satellite broadband can vary from provider to provider, and as of 2023, the speeds on offer are slower and not as wide-ranging as fibre and Full Fibre speeds.

Starlink currently has the fastest average download speeds of between 50Mbps and 300Mbps, while most other providers max out at 30-50Mbps, which isn't much faster than a basic fibre package. Although, with its steadily rising popularity, we may see more variety and faster speeds being rolled out sooner rather than later.

In terms of reliability, satellite broadband can suffer from high latency (or lag) which is due to the fact the signal is going to space and back again. This doesn't always happen, but when it does, it can affect download speeds and can cause issues with streaming. The signal can also be affected by storms and adverse weather.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Should I choose satellite broadband?

As we've alluded to above, the main benefit is that satellite broadband can be accessed pretty much anywhere, but at the moment it's more for homes and businesses that can't get ADSL or fibre connections. Moreover, it tends to be more expensive than standard broadband packages that offer similar speeds and not all tariffs have unlimited data.

So with that, it's worth weighing up the following pros and cons if you're considering using it.

Pros:

Widely available all over the country.

Easy to get set up and you can pay monthly.

You don't need a landline.

Its popularity is growing.

Cons:

It's not superfast yet and often has data limits.

It can be expensive.

You can experience lag and weather-related performance issues.

There isn't as much choice on the market right now.

Choosing your next broadband

Ultimately, if your property doesn't have access to ADSL or fibre then satellite broadband is probably your best bet. Other similar options include 4G and 5G broadband, but again these are subject to network coverage in your area.

Alternatively, if you want a new tariff, then you might want to head over to our best broadband deals page, or enter your postcode into our widget below. Both of these will give you a clearer idea of what broadband options you have and can help you pick the right package.

If you need further assistance you can also check out our guide to choosing the best broadband provider for your needs.

Loading...