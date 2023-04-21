How do I find the best broadband provider for me?

When choosing a new broadband package, there's more to think about than just how much it'll cost. You want to make sure you're getting the best broadband deal and that you've picked the best broadband provider for your needs and circumstances.

However, with so many internet service providers (ISPs) out there - and the fact the broadband markets are constantly changing with new deals and tariffs - knowing who to choose and why can be a challenge.

So, we've put this guide together to explain what you should be looking for with a broadband provider...

What are your household's broadband requirements?

There isn't a universal broadband option that covers all bases, so you first need to determine what you'll need the internet for in your household.

Have a think about the following:

Will you want to use streaming services?

Will anyone be online gaming?

How many devices could be used at the same time?

Do you expect to use a lot of data?

Will your broadband be for work, leisure or both?

Would you be interested in including TV, phone or extra services?

By getting an idea of your requirements you'll be in a better position to select specific packages based on these criteria, and ultimately, will be able narrow-down your options on the providers that are offering them.

That said, it helps to dig down deeper into the specifics of what you need to again whittle the choice down even more - so you should also look into the following:

What broadband speeds do you need?

There are many different broadband speeds ranging from slower, but often cheaper ADSL connections, through to ultrafast, but more expensive, gigabit options capable of delivering speeds in excess of 1,000Mbps. But, as a general rule of thumb, the faster your speeds, the better they cope with higher download demands.

In other words, if you know you'll be doing a lot of streaming, or online gaming, you'll want a faster speed and unlimited data. Alternatively, if it's just a package for casual browsing, something slower with a data cap will probably fit the bill.

Another way to check is to review your current broadband speeds by looking at your current package, or by doing a speed test (opens in new tab). Then, if you feel your current speeds are satisfying your needs, or you need more/less, you know what types of deals to look out for when shopping around different providers.

We also have a guides to different home broadband speeds and what speeds are needed for streaming if you also want to get a little more clued up on this.

How much can you afford to pay?

Although we did say there's more to the best broadband providers than just the cost, it is still an important factor. You'll of course want to get the best value, so be on the look out for what deals, discounts and offers providers have on throughout the year, as this is a great way to potentially save in both the long and short term.

We can also help here, as if you head to our best broadband deals guide you'll be able to see what's available from some of the country's top ISPs right now. Plus, you can get a better idea of what savings can be made on everything from upfront fees, to add-ons and more.

Naturally, what you decide here also comes down to what you can actually afford to pay each month, but you shouldn't just opt for the cheapest option out there. It can be the case that you end up paying more in the long run, as cheaper tariffs often have data limits and you may need to pay a hefty fee for exceeding these.

However, if you have your heart set on affordability, check out our cheap broadband deals guide to see what different ISPs are currently offering.

What contract length do you want?

To follow on from price, you may also wish to review the different contract lengths that ISPs offer their customers.

The majority of them have 12 or 18-month contracts to choose from, but this varies from provider to provider and it's fair to say that certain ISPs are far more flexible than others.

For example, if you look in our comparison guide between Sky and BT's broadband, you'll see they both exclusively offer 18 and 24-month contracts, so if you went with either of these you'd have to be committed to sticking with them for a while. By contrast, smaller ISPs like TalkTalk and NOW have been known to offer shorter contracts and in some cases rolling monthly options.

A top tip here is to also look at whether or not there are any exit fees if you sign up for a longer contract. This is because if you do wish to leave or switch providers before your contract is up you'll know whether or not you'll need to factor in an additional cost from these penalties.

Do you need a phone line?

As we explain in our 'do you need a landline for broadband?' guide, today's broadband packages don't always use the old phone line network, which means you probably won't have a call package included with your new deal.

As a result, if you know you want to have a landline phone with your broadband, you should also pay close attention to what's included in any provider deals that catch your eye. Or failing that, contact them directly to enquire about getting one included.

Will you want a TV bundle?

Many leading ISPs now have some form of TV bundle you can have alongside your broadband.

The likes of Sky, Virgin Media, BT and NOW have the biggest selections, with the first two being arguably the market leaders here. But with others you can also bolt on different channel packages and attach all your streaming apps too.

Choosing a broadband and TV bundle may also help inform the broadband speeds you want, as again, the faster these are the better they can handle multiple devices streaming in HD and UHD.

Our best broadband and TV deals page can show you what's on the market right now.

What extras might you want?

Sometimes ISPs are quite upfront about the variety (or lack) of extras you can include in your package. So, to help you get the best value on your next deal, here are some of the things you should be on the lookout for when choosing a provider - especially if you're a new customer:

WiFi boosters

Services apps

Accessibility to a provider's UK WiFi hotspots

Antivirus or online security software

Speed boosts

Partner benefits (such as Virgin Media's 'Volt' benefits for O2 customers)

Free gifts or bill credit

Router upgrades

Free streaming service subscriptions

The USPs of leading UK ISPs

Like we mentioned earlier, we're not short on options when it comes to broadband providers, but some are still known for specific unique selling points - even though the markets are becoming more and more competitive.

Here are a few examples from some previous reviews we've put together that you might use to sway your decision:

Virgin: best for ultrafast speeds

Sky: best quad-play provider

BT: best all-rounder

Vodafone: most affordable pricing for fibre internet

Plusnet: most frequently the cheapest provider

TalkTalk: most affordable internet across all categories

NOW Broadband: best for cheapest for broadband and TV

What broadband is available in your area?

After considering everything we've listed above, one of the biggest factors is simply what types of broadband are available in your area. From BT's Openreach network, to Virgin Media's fibre cabling and even 4G and 5G broadband from the likes of EE and Three, the coverage (and therefore speeds) can vary hugely depending on your location.

In other words, if you want ultrafast, gigabit capable broadband, but live somewhere remote, you might have to look at something slower until the rollout reaches your property. You can also get an update on this by going directly to different providers, or by checking online (opens in new tab).

In any case, this will help make choosing the best broadband provider for your needs a little easier. However, if you enter your details into our widget below we can also show you what broadband deals are currently available near you.

