Best broadband deals in Australia (January 2021)

Broadband speeds are represented as megabits per second (Mbps), and generally speaking, the higher Mbps, the faster the speed. Do keep in mind though that the advertised typical evening speed is the 'average' and doesn’t necessarily reflect the actual download speed you’ll receive during peak periods. For the most part, that varies depending on your connection type.

0-12Mbps. This is considered entry-level broadband, and at 12Mbps is equivalent to just over 1MB per second. It should be fast enough for small households where only one or two people are using the internet at once. Be aware that if you stream TV, you may experience the odd interruption.

25-50Mbps. Every major internet provider offers 25-50Mbps broadband, and you’ll commonly see it referred to as NBN 25 and NBN 50. This is the sweet spot between fast speeds and good value, and should comfortably suit a household with three to five users who are streaming, gaming or working from home all at once.

50-100Mbps. If you want to stream in 4K, or have five or more people using your broadband connection at the same time, then it may be worth shelling out for the extra speed. It will cost you more, but you’ll experience much less lag, and providers may sweeten the deal with added extras and rewards.

250Mbps. Now we’re getting really fast. An NBN 250 plan is best-suited to a busy household that wants lightning-quick broadband. You’ll only really get value out of this if you want to download large files, have multiple devices online at the same time, or if multiple users want to stream in 4K or 8K simultaneously.

1,000Mbps. If money is no object, then 1Gbps download speed is the best broadband you can get. It’s a relatively new speed tier in Australia, and as such, the small number of telcos who provide it typically put forward conservative download speed figures of 'only' 250Mbps, however in real world tests it’s often much higher; we’ve seen speed test results of over 900Mbps. With this kind of speed, you can expect to do everything highlighted above without incident, and have exceptionally fast downloads.