Best broadband deals in Australia (January 2021)

Setting yourself up with a great broadband deal can be tricky. Not only is there a significant number of internet providers, many of them offer welcome discounts to new customers to help tempt them over to their service.
The amount of options can be confusing, but we’re here to guide you through it. On this page we’ll highlight the best and cheapest broadband deals and help you find the speed you need so you get a plan to suit your needs.
Best overall NBN broadband deals this month
Superloop | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$58.95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$78.95p/m)
Superloop has discounted several of its NBN plans this month, so it’s a great chance to snag a deal. This NBN 50 plan is discounted by AU$20 each month for your first six months, so you’ll pay just AU$58.95p/m for a connection. Typical evening speeds clock in at a respectable 44.4Mbps.
Total minimum cost is AU$58.95View Deal
Internode | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | 6-month contract | AU$59.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$79.99p/m)
Internode has slashed the price of its NBN 50 plan, offering an introductory price of just AU$59.99 a month over your first six months. That will see you save AU$20 each billing period, or AU$120 in total on this plan with 45Mbps speed. To get this discounted price, you must commit to a six-month contract.
Total minimum cost is AU$434.89View Deal
Spintel | NBN 100 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$74p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.95p/m)
This offer from Spintel is the most affordable NBN 100 plan available at the moment. For just AU$74 a month, Spintel promises to deliver speeds of up to 90Mbps during the busy evening hours. You’ll get a AU$10.95 discount each month for the first half-year, before the price reverts to the standard AU$84.95.
Total minimum cost is AU$74View Deal
Best cheap broadband deals this month
Spintel | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$49p/m (first 6 months, then AU$59.95p/m)
When it comes to cheap NBN plans, Spintel also has the cheapest offer going on the NBN 25 speed tier. You’ll save AU$10.95 a month over your first six months, after which the price will bump up to AU$59.95p/m. In the evenings, you can expect 21Mbps speed.
Total minimum cost is AU$49View Deal
Tangerine | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$49.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$59.90p/m)
While the speed on an NBN 25 plan won’t wow you, its price almost certainly will. With Tangerine’s welcome discount, you can get set up on this speed tier for AU$49.90 a month for the first six months. After that, your monthly bill will go up to AU$59.90p/m, which is still an affordable deal.
Total minimum cost is AU$49.90View Deal
Superloop | NBN 25 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$49.95p/m (first 6 months, then AU$64.95p/m)
This NBN 25 deal from Superloop is also worth considering. You’ll pay AU$49.95 a month for the first half-year, saving you AU$15 each billing. Once the discount is over, your monthly bill will bump up to AU$64.95. The plan comes with 22.2Mbps evening speed and unlimited data.
Total minimum cost is AU$49.95View Deal
Fast broadband deals this month
Superloop | NBN 250 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$109p/m (first 6 months, then AU$129p/m)
For busy households, this Superloop plan is pretty unbeatable. For your first six months on this plan, you’ll pay AU$109 a month for unlimited 250Mbps download speed and 25Mbps upload. After the promotional discount ends, the price will go back to the standard AU$129 a month. Note that a fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) or hybrid fibre coaxial (HFC) connection is required.
Total minimum cost is AU$109View Deal
Kogan | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$134.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$148.90p/m)
Kogan is serving up its NBN 1000 plan for the promotional price of AU$134.90 a month, making it the lowest price you’ll pay for a 1Gbps plan with unlimited data. After the first six months, you’ll then pay AU$148.90 each month. A cheaper option is available with Superloop, though it comes with a 3000GB data limit. Note that you must have a FTTP or HFC connection to sign up.
Total minimum cost is AU$134.90View Deal
Best wireless broadband deals this month
Optus | Wireless | 500GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$67.50p/m (first 24 months, then AU$75p/m)
Optus is currently discounting its 4G home wireless internet by 10%, but the catch is you must stay connected for 24 months, or risk having to pay back the money you’d initially saved. You’ll pay AU$67.50 a month for 500GB of data, saving you AU$180 over two years.
Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$1,620View Deal
Tangerine | Wireless | 500GB data | No lock-in contract | AU$69.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$79.90p/m)
Tangerine’s home wireless internet gets you 500GB of monthly data from the Optus 4G network. Tangerine will cut your plans fees for the first six months, so you’ll pay AU$69.90 each billing period. After that time though, your bill goes back to AU$79.90.
Total minimum cost is AU$69.90View Deal
Best broadband and entertainment bundle deals
iiNet | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | 6-month contract | AU$74.99p/m
This iiNet deal bundles an NBN 50 plan with a Fetch Mini streaming box for just AU$74.99 a month. You’d usually pay a fee of AU$5 a month for a Fetch subscription, but iiNet has cut the fee for the first six months. Please note that an additional AU$59.99 set-up fee still applies.
Total minimum cost is AU$579.88View Deal
Telstra | NBN 50 | Unlimited data | 24-month contract | AU$99p/m
This isn’t a deal, but rather Telstra’s regular price for one of its entertainment bundles. The telco gives you the option of adding a Telstra TV box to your data plan, and it costs an extra AU$9 a month – so you’d pay AU$99 each billing if signed up for Telstra’s NBN 50 plan. You’ll need to sign up for a 24-month contract to be eligible.
Total minimum cost over 24 months is AU$2,376View Deal
More broadband deals
Broadband FAQ
Who has the cheapest broadband deal in Australia?
Currently, the telco with the absolute cheapest broadband price is TPG. It’s not a particularly great deal though – for AU$29.99 a month, it’ll set you up with an NBN 12, but you’ll be limited to just 10GB of data each month.
What broadband speed do I need?
Broadband speeds are represented as megabits per second (Mbps), and generally speaking, the higher Mbps, the faster the speed. Do keep in mind though that the advertised typical evening speed is the 'average' and doesn’t necessarily reflect the actual download speed you’ll receive during peak periods. For the most part, that varies depending on your connection type.
0-12Mbps. This is considered entry-level broadband, and at 12Mbps is equivalent to just over 1MB per second. It should be fast enough for small households where only one or two people are using the internet at once. Be aware that if you stream TV, you may experience the odd interruption.
25-50Mbps. Every major internet provider offers 25-50Mbps broadband, and you’ll commonly see it referred to as NBN 25 and NBN 50. This is the sweet spot between fast speeds and good value, and should comfortably suit a household with three to five users who are streaming, gaming or working from home all at once.
50-100Mbps. If you want to stream in 4K, or have five or more people using your broadband connection at the same time, then it may be worth shelling out for the extra speed. It will cost you more, but you’ll experience much less lag, and providers may sweeten the deal with added extras and rewards.
250Mbps. Now we’re getting really fast. An NBN 250 plan is best-suited to a busy household that wants lightning-quick broadband. You’ll only really get value out of this if you want to download large files, have multiple devices online at the same time, or if multiple users want to stream in 4K or 8K simultaneously.
1,000Mbps. If money is no object, then 1Gbps download speed is the best broadband you can get. It’s a relatively new speed tier in Australia, and as such, the small number of telcos who provide it typically put forward conservative download speed figures of 'only' 250Mbps, however in real world tests it’s often much higher; we’ve seen speed test results of over 900Mbps. With this kind of speed, you can expect to do everything highlighted above without incident, and have exceptionally fast downloads.
What is 'average' speed for broadband?
According to the Speedtest Global Index, the average download speed of broadband in Australia is 58.83Mbps, which places Australia at number 61 among all the countries ranked.
You won’t personally receive that kind of speed unless you sign up to an NBN 100 plan or higher (where typical evening speeds are at least 80Mbps). But also note that your connection type and location can affect the final speed you receive, so it's best to double check with any prospective providers to see exactly what their minimum speed provisions and conditions are.
Every internet service provider (ISP) in Australia is required to state each of its NBN plans' typical evening speed, so look out for this number when signing up to an new plan.
Is the NBN available in my area?
The simplest way to see if the NBN is available in your area is check your address directly on NBN Co’s website. This will tell you what type of connection is available at your address, so you know what to look for when comparing NBN plans.
Now that the NBN rollout has officially been declared complete, the vast majority of Australians should now have access to the National Broadband Network in some form. You can also take a look at the NBN rollout map to see what is available and where.
Broadband contracts and pricing
What contract length should I go for?
Most broadband providers offer month-to-month plans with no lock-in contracts. Some providers do give you the option of signing up to a six or 12-month contract, though it is certainly less common than rolling month-to-month terms.
When it comes to six or 12-month contracts, you’ll find the telcos who offer them typically incentivise users to these plans by waiving sign-up fees, or including a modem at no extra cost.
No lock-in contracts are much more popular though, and most of them do give you the option of using your own modem if you have one. While some telcos will require you to pay set-up fees, the benefit of a no lock-in contract is that the minimum you could pay might be as little as a one-month term.
Will I have to pay anything upfront for broadband?
Possibly. Known interchangeably as 'activation', 'connection', 'setup' or 'upfront' fees, most of the major broadband providers ask for some payment when you kick off your contract, even if it’s just to cover the cost of delivering your new modem.
But plenty of providers have now scrapped their set-up fees completely (Telstra, for example, will waive its connection fee if you sign-up online), while others run promotions where they temporarily scrap their upfront cost.
There may be other added extras, too. If you want a broadband and entertainment package, you might be charged for the set-top box – that could be worth it if you don’t have a device to pause and record live TV.
Do I have to pay more to have a phone line?
If you use a home landline to make and receive calls, many broadband providers give you the option of including a phone line, with some even including one at no extra cost.
Telstra’s NBN plans all include a home phone landline at no extra cost, and you’ll also get unlimited calls to Australian mobiles and standard lines included for free.
Optus offers you an optional phone line with all its NBN plans, with calls billed on a PAYG basis. Alternatively, you can choose to add a phone line with unlimited calls to standard numbers and mobiles in Australia for an extra AU$10 a month.
TPG is much the same, offering PAYG calls. For an additional AU$10 a month, you can add unlimited calls to standard numbers and mobiles in Australia.
Are Wi-Fi and broadband the same thing?
Yes and no. For many of the broadband deals we've listed above, you will be getting a Wi-Fi modem-router alongside a broadband connection.
Wi-Fi is what enables you to connect your laptop and phone to the internet through wireless connections within and around your home. This is achieved thanks to the modem-router that comes with your broadband package.
Broadband is the external connection that allows your modem-router to access the internet, which can be via a physical cable (such a fibre-optics based NBN connection) or via a fixed-wireless connection, such as satellite or even a 4G- or 5G-based connection.
Can I cancel my internet plan early?
Cancelling your internet plan early is possible, and is especially easy if you’ve signed up to a no lock-in contract.
Whether or not you’ll have to pay any exit fees depends on the specifics of your plan. If you’re on a no lock-in contract and are using your own modem, or you paid for it upfront, chances are you can jump ship without facing a fee.
If you’re on a rolling month-to-month contract but haven’t yet paid off your modem, you’ll often be required to pay out what is remaining for the device.
Cancelling an internet plan that you’ve signed a six or 12-month contract for can be harder, and you’ll almost certainly have to pay an exit fee. You may need to pay out the monthly cost for each month you have remaining, a percentage of it, or a flat fee.
While you can cancel early, if you are able to ride it out, it’s likely the better option and will save you a decent amount of money.
My contract has ended, should I change plans?
Yes, always yes! When broadband contracts come to an end, your plan will end up rolling on, and often the costs have sky-rocketed up. This could leave you paying significantly more for the same plan.
When your internet package is coming to an end, take a look at what is available and see if you could get better speeds, prices or freebies somewhere else.
4G and 5G home broadband: what are they?
In recent years, alternatives have been proposed to broadband, offering more flexible solutions, cheaper plans and other options.
Of the alternatives, 4G home broadband has proven to be the most popular and effective. It works by placing a SIM card inside a modem, amplifying its connection through a house.
It offers a few key benefits that standard broadband deals can’t quite achieve. Primarily, it doesn’t require a set-up process, it can be taken anywhere there’s a power socket and it offers flexibility for renters or travellers.
It’s not as powerful as regular broadband, but if you're unhappy with the NBN connection where you live, are in need of a temporary solution or any other factor that applies, this could be the perfect way to go.
Can I get freebies with my broadband plan?
The most common freebie you’ll get with your NBN plan is a free modem, though this usually requires you to stay connected to the plan for around 24 months.
Telstra and Optus are the most likely to include other added perks, such as a free streaming subscription to your plan. Telstra currently offers a three-month free subscription to Binge, while Optus includes a free subscription to Optus Sport for as long as you stay connected.