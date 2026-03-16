Nvidia reveals NemoClaw, its addition to the OpenClaw platform

NemoClaw looks to make OpenClaw safer and more trustworthy

Nvidia hopes NemoClaw will widen OpenClaw appeal even further

Nvidia has given its considerable backing to OpenClaw users the world over with the release of its own stack of tools.

OpenClaw has garnered thousands of users across the world since its release, attracting fans for its scale and open model approach within the first few months of its release.

And in his opening keynote of Nvidia GTC 2026, CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the work being done by OpenClaw, and announced the NemoClaw stack, developed in tandem with the firm.

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NemoClaw is here

“Every company now needs to have an OpenClaw strategy,” Huang noted, “This is as big of a deal as HTML, as big of a deal as Linux.”

Huang noted that despite the booming popularity of OpenClaw, there remained widespread concerns about its safety and security, given its ability to access enterprise systems and self-run code.

NemoClaw will look to address this by adding security and privacy tools, with the new guardrails hopefully boosting trust and adoption of the platform, particularly OpenShell, a new open source security runtime, keeping OpenClaw within bounds.

Able to work across any coding agent, NemoClaw installs with a single command, adding new and existing open source models, tools, and frameworks from Nvidia, including its existing Nemotron models and the company’s Dynamo inference engine.

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NemoClaw will also be able to run in the cloud, including locally on PCs with Nvidia GeForce RTX, workstations equipped with Nvidia RTX Pro, Nvidia DGX Station, and DGX Spark supercomputers.

“OpenClaw opened the next frontier of AI to everyone and became the fastest-growing open source project in history,” Huang added. “Mac and Windows are the operating systems for the personal computer. OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI. This is the moment the industry has been waiting for - the beginning of a new renaissance in software.”

“OpenClaw brings people closer to AI and helps create a world where everyone has their own agents,” said Peter Steinberger, creator of OpenClaw. “With Nvidia and the broader ecosystem, we’re building the claws and guardrails that let anyone create powerful, secure AI assistants.”

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