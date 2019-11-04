Get money back with Shell Energy's early Black Friday broadband deal price cuts

It might not be the name that comes to mind when you traditionally think of broadband deals, but Shell Energy just went and pulled out an early Black Friday deal that should catapult it right up to the top of your potential list of internet providers.

This offer breaks down into two eye-catching benefits - price drops and money back. Firstly, with all three of its broadband deals, Shell Energy cut the price by up to £8 each month. So that's already a potential saving up to an impressive £144.

- Head to the Shell Energy website to grab these cheap broadband deals

Want more reasons to choose Shell? Go for either of its superfast fibre broadband deals and it'll go ahead and give you two months of your subscription absolutely free. That means you'll only end up paying for 16 months thanks to bill credit of at least £53.

Enough of us jabbering on, you just want to know what you'll be paying! We've listed Shell's broadband packages below. Considering these offers won't end until December 8 you have plenty of time to decide if this offer is for you or not.

These super cheap broadband deals from Shell

Shell Energy Fast Broadband | 18 month contract | 10Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.99 £16.99 per month

If you're looking for low prices on your broadband, this is one of the most affordable cheap broadband deals out there. With no upfront charges and a monthly price of just £16.99, this is an excellent price for broadband. However, to get prices this low, the speeds also drop quite significantly and unlike the two packages below, you won't get those two free months.

View Deal

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre | 18 month contract | 38Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £29.99 £23.99 per month + 2 months FREE

Out of the three packages, we would say this is the best value option. You're not having to pay too much each month but you're still getting fibre speeds, averaging 35Mb. There's not even anything to pay upfront either. The perfect package for small households who don't want their Netflix streams lagging. Plus, the two free months is a welcome bonus.

View Deal

Shell Energy Superfast Fibre Plus | 18 month contract | 76Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £34.99 £26.99 per month

Out of the three packages available, this one offers the biggest saving. Between the price cut and free two months you're saving a total of £197.98 which is a pretty substantial chunk of money. With speeds averaging 63Mb, this package has you covered for most heavy data usages including gaming and HD streaming.

View Deal

How does this compare to other broadband deals?

Shell Energy not the provider for you? Don't worry, in the run up to Black Friday there is plenty of choice.

For those interested in ADSL and cheap pricing, the Post Office will be the way to go, costing just £15.90 a month.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there are plenty of fibre broadband deals to choose from - our two top picks come from BT and Vodafone. Currently, Vodafone is offering a free upgrade to its fastest plan, meaning you will only be paying £23 a month for speeds averaging 55Mb (or £21 for existing Vodafone customers).

Rather go with BT? With speeds averaging 50Mb, a monthly cost of £28.99 and a £80 M&S gift card when you sign up its an equally impressive choice right now.