There are lots of deals flying around for Black Friday but here on the vouchers team we're always looking to find exclusive ways to save you money so here's a selection of the best codes you can use to get extra savings this holiday season.

I'll be watching for the freshest codes throughout today and the weekend to bring you the latest offers as I find them. To kick things off I've asked the team to share their favourite promo codes across TechRadar and listed them here.

Bluetti

Exclusive 5% off with our coupon code From portable power stations for weekends away to battery systems for home backup, Bluetti offers plenty of ways to keep your tech running. Our exclusive coupon code takes 5% off qualifying orders, helping you spend a little less on your next purchase. Enter it at checkout to apply the savings before you pay.

Exclusive Bluetti: Exclusive 5% off orders by entering this coupon code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 6 Used Today Get code

Corsair

15% off Corsair DRAM and SSDs Planning a new PC build or giving your current setup a refresh? We’re excited to share this 15% saving on Corsair DRAM and SSDs, helping you spend a little less on memory and storage. The offer doesn’t stack with other discounts, so it’s worth checking which available deal gives you the better price on your chosen components.

Exclusive Exclusive 15% off with this Corsair coupon code Only 3 Days Left 208 Used Today Get code

UGREEN

Save an extra 8% with this exclusive code UGREEN makes the kind of kit you only notice when it’s missing: the multi-port charger in your bag, the dock that turns a laptop into a proper desk setup, or the NAS backing up your photos in the background. This exclusive code knocks an extra 8% off, which helps if you’re kitting out a home office or buying gifts. It can’t be combined with other offers unless stated, so check your order total once it’s applied.

Exclusive Exclusive Ugreen coupon code: extra 8% off orders Ends: Dec 31, 2026 60 Used Today Get code

WavyTalk

54% off selected hair tools with our exclusive code WavyTalk’s Thermal Brush went viral on TikTok, and the brand now has a steam range too, including the Steamlift Pro brush and Steam Sesh straightener. Our exclusive code takes 54% off selected tools on the UK site, a solid saving on something you’ll use most mornings or a gift for someone who styles their hair every day. WavyTalk only accepts one code per order, so add everything to your basket before you apply it.

Enjoy up to 50% savings at Wavytalk's Black Friday sale Only 4 Days Left Get discount

Pro Breeze

Save £50 on the Pro Breeze OmniDry 20L smart dehumidifier The OmniDry 20L works with the Pro Breeze app, so you can set schedules and check humidity from your phone, or use Alexa and Google Home voice control. Pro Breeze puts running costs at around 8.7p an hour, and the 4-litre tank cuts down on trips to the sink. It’s dropped from £199.99 to £149.99 at Pro Breeze, which is worth a look if damp or condensation is a problem heading into winter.

Get £50 off the OmniDry 20L Quiet Low Energy Dehumidifier in the Black Friday sale at Pro Breeze Only 5 Days Left Get discount

More Black Friday promo codes in the US

Casetify

Up to 50% off qualifying orders with this Black Friday promo code A new case is an easy way to freshen up your phone without replacing the handset, and Casetify has no shortage of bold designs. This Black Friday promo code takes up to 50% off qualifying orders, making it a good opportunity to browse the range. Simply enter the code at checkout to see the saving on your chosen items.

Enjoy up to 50% off orders with this Black Friday promo code at Casetify Only 3 Days Left 30 Used Today Get code

xTool

Up to $3,467 off, plus an extra $50 with our code xTool’s Black Friday sale goes beyond laser engravers. The biggest savings, up to $3,467, are on its MetalFab welding and CNC kit, and the P3 80W CO2 laser cutter is up to $1,500 off. Our code takes an extra $50 off. If you’re worried about the price dropping after you buy, xTool’s 60-day price guarantee lets you claim the difference on eligible machines, though its Lightning Deals aren’t covered.

Exclusive Exclusive xTool coupon code: Extra $50 off any machine purchase Ends: Dec 31, 2026 21 Used Today Get code

RingConn

Save up to 30% on smart rings We’ve called the RingConn Gen 2 the best cheap smart ring, and it’s now 30% off at $209.30. It lasts up to 12 days between charges in our testing, which matters because its sleep apnea monitoring only works if the ring has power through the night. There’s no subscription to pay once you’ve bought it, and the sale runs until November 30.

Get up to 35% off in the Black Friday sale at RingConn Only 4 Days Left 48 Used Today Get discount

Ecovacs

5% off with our exclusive code Ecovacs’ robot cleaners can take some of the daily floor cleaning off your hands, whether you’re looking for straightforward vacuuming or a model that mops too. Some also empty their own dustbins and wash their mops, leaving you with less to do between cleans. Our exclusive code takes 5% off, and you’ll find it alongside the offer details on our Ecovacs promo codes page.

Exclusive Exclusive Ecovacs coupon code: score 5% off everything Ends: Dec 31, 2026 82 Used Today Get code

Network Solutions

30% off sitewide with this code, including the AI All-Access Pack This code takes 30% off eligible Network Solutions products until December 7, from domains and hosting to its AI All-Access Pack. The pack puts ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Grok in one dashboard for $20 per user a month before the discount, which is a cheaper way to try several AI models than paying for four separate subscriptions. You can discount up to 10 products in one order, though premium domains are excluded, and it’s worth checking the renewal price before you commit to a longer term.

Claim 30% off sitewide with this Network Solutions discount code Only 4 Days Left Get code

Tripo

Save up to 50% on 3D model generation plans Tripo turns a text prompt or a rough sketch into a 3D model, and its browser-based Studio handles texturing, rigging and retopology too. That makes it handy for tabletop miniatures, game assets or anything you plan to 3D print. Its paid plans are up to 50% off until December 12, with Pro starting from $19. There’s also a free plan, so you can test a few generations before deciding whether it’s worth upgrading.

Up to 50% off plans in the sale at Tripo Ends: Dec 12, 2026 21 Used This Week Get discount

Typhur

Save on smart kitchen tech, plus 10% off with our code Typhur’s Black Friday sale goes well beyond air fryers. The Sync Gold Dual wireless meat thermometer is $68 off, the Fast Nugget Ice Maker is $90 off and the Sync Oven is $80 off. Our exclusive code takes 10% off selected items that aren’t already discounted, as Typhur doesn’t let codes and sale prices combine. If you go for an InstaProbe thermometer, it comes with a 10-year warranty once you register it.

Exclusive Typhur Black Friday Sale - lowest prices of the year! + Exclusive 10% off on select items with this discount code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 11 Used Today Get code

Eight Sleep

Up to $700 off the Pod 6 with the Base If you’re looking to improve your sleep without replacing your existing mattress, Eight Sleep’s Pod 6 is an interesting option. Its smart cover provides heating and cooling throughout the night, while built-in sensors monitor sleep metrics to help you keep track of your nightly routine. Our exclusive offer takes up to $700 off when you purchase the Pod 6 with the Base, although an Autopilot membership is also required.

Exclusive Exclusive Eight Sleep coupon code: up to $700 off the new Pod 6 + Base Ends: Dec 31, 2026 10 Used Today Get code

Webroot

Up to 70% off security plans Webroot offers a choice of security plans to protect your devices, from basic antivirus software to subscriptions with additional identity protection. Its Black Friday sale brings savings of up to 70%, making it worth comparing the different packages if you’re considering a new subscription. TechRadar also has a separate exclusive $5 Amazon gift card reward on qualifying Webroot purchases over $45, although this can’t be combined with the discounted sale prices.

Exclusive Exclusive Free $5 Amazon Gift Card on orders over $45 at Webroot Ends: Feb 12, 2027 Get reward

More Black Friday promo codes in the UK

Protect Your Bubble

Save 11% on gadget insurance with our exclusive code Protect Your Bubble covers more than phones. Laptops, tablets, consoles, cameras, smartwatches and headphones can all go on a policy, with cover for accidental and liquid damage, breakdowns, theft and loss, including while you’re travelling. Our exclusive code takes 11% off new UK policies. Your first device needs to be under 12 months old and any others under 36 months, so it’s worth adding older kit while it still qualifies.

Exclusive Exclusive 11% Off Gadget Insurance with Protect Your Bubble. T&C's apply Ends: Mar 01, 2027 31 Used This Month Get code

Marshall

Free £5 Amazon gift card on orders over £100 Marshall’s Black Friday sale has cut prices across its speakers and headphones, and spending over £100 gets you a free £5 Amazon gift card on top. The Acton III home speaker is down from £259.99 to £169.99, which clears the threshold on its own, while the Emberton III portable speaker at £89.99 would need something else in your basket. Marshall has also extended returns to 31 January, so you can buy Christmas presents now without worrying.

Exclusive Exclusive Free £5 Amazon Gift Card with orders over £100 at Marshall Ends: Feb 11, 2027 11 Used This Week Get reward

ESET

Save up to 50% on home security plans this Black Friday ESET’s Black Friday sale takes up to 50% off its HOME Security plans. Essential covers real-time antivirus, safe banking and browsing, and Wi-Fi network protection, while Premium adds unlimited VPN traffic and encryption for your files. You can cover from one device up to 15, so a single plan can protect the whole household. If you leave auto-renewal switched on, check what the plan renews at before you buy.

50% off the Everyday Protection plan in the Black Friday sale at ESET Only 5 Days Left Get discount

Audible

Up to 80% off audiobooks in the Monthly Deals Audible’s Monthly Deals are a cheap way to stock up on listening before the Christmas break, with titles like Furious Heaven and The Shape of Monsters down to £3.99 when they’d normally cost over £20. You pay in cash rather than using a credit, so you can save your credits for new releases. If you’re not a member yet, Audible Standard is £0.99 a month for your first three months if you join by 28 December, then £5.99 a month unless you cancel.

Discover monthly bargains with up to 80% off at Audible Ends: Dec 04, 2026 15 Used This Week Get discount

iRobot

10% off your order with this discount code Whether you’re after your first Roomba or a Combo model that vacuums and mops in one go, this code takes 10% off your order at iRobot. Delivery is free on all robot vacuums, and you can trade in an old device for up to £120 off. The code can’t be combined with other offers, so compare 10% off the full price with iRobot’s Black Friday sale price and go with whichever is lower.

Claim 10% off your orders with this iRobot discount code Ends: Dec 04, 2026 Get code

EcoFlow

5% off orders over £1,000 with this voucher code EcoFlow’s portable power stations aren’t just for camping trips; they can also provide backup power for devices at home. The brand sells solar panels for recharging away from a socket too, and this voucher code takes 5% off orders over £1,000.

Get 5% off orders over £1000 with this EcoFlow promo code Only 4 Days Left Get code

Panasonic

Free £5 Amazon gift card when you spend over £90 Whether you’re replacing a kitchen appliance or shopping for a new camera, our exclusive Panasonic offer gives you a free £5 Amazon gift card when you spend over £90. The gift card is a separate reward, rather than money off at checkout, so follow the registration and shopping instructions on our Panasonic offers page before ordering, then claim it once your purchase is approved.

Exclusive Exclusive Free £5 Amazon Gift Card with orders over £90 at Panasonic Ends: Dec 15, 2026 Get reward

AEG

10% off with this voucher code A new appliance can take a sizeable bite out of your budget, so this 10% AEG voucher code is worth checking before you buy. The brand’s range includes ovens, dishwashers and washing machines, with integrated and freestanding options to suit different spaces. You’ll find the code and offer details on our AEG voucher codes page, where you can check the terms before placing your order.

Use this AEG voucher code for 10% off your orders Ends: Dec 04, 2026 Get code

Panda

Save up to 30% on bamboo bedding and mattresses Panda rarely runs sales, so its Black & White Friday event is a good time to upgrade your bed. The 5cm bamboo mattress topper and 10.5 tog Cloud Bamboo Duvet are both down to £84.96, and the bamboo bedding set is £93.50, which makes any of them a solid Christmas present. If you’re replacing the whole mattress, Panda’s 27cm hybrid, which we called an eco-friendly delight in our review, is 30% off.