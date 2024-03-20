WeBroot Coupon Codes for March 2024

FAQs

How Can I Contact WeBroot? You can email them directly at wr-customersales@opentext.com or call them on 1-866-350-6089. You can also head to the contact page to find further contact information and alternatives.

How Much Are the Plans at WeBroot? WeBroot offers five different plans:



Basic - $29.99 Plus - $41.99 Complete - $53.99



Premium - $64.99

Does WeBroot offer a free trial? Yes, WeBroot offers a 14-day free trial after which you can choose the best plan for you.

Does WeBroot have Sales? WeBroot has sales during all major holidays including Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Memorial Day, and Labour Day.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter: The best way to stay in the know about upcoming sales and promotions is by signing up for the WeBroot newsletter. Not only that you may also receive an exclusive discount code for signing up. To sign up simply input your email address when prompted.

Social Media: If you dont want to sign up with your email address, then following WeBroot on one of their social media platforms is a great way to stay up to date on the latest sales and promotions.

Sales: Keep an eye out for sitewide sales available across all plans. WeBroot routinely offers 50% off across their entire site, so it's worth holding off if you’re unsure about a plan and picking it up on a discount.

Blog: WeBroot has a blog that discusses the latest in cybersecurity and includes hints and tips on how to keep your devices safe. This is a great way to stay safe online while you decide which plan to purchase.

How to Use a WeBroot Coupon Codes 1. Click on one of our Webroot coupon codes. You will then be automatically redirected to the official website of Webroot, or you can choose to copy it to your clipboard. 2. Add your items to the shopping cart, view cart when you are ready to finish the purchase, and then you will find the promo code box to fill the code. 3. Click the "apply" button to use your discount code. Your reduction should be applied to your cart and the price should be reduced as well. 4. Continue checkout and complete your purchase.



