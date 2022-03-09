How to watch Servant of the People with Volodymyr Zelenskyy online from anywhere

Channel 4 has bought the UK rights to Servant of the People, the political satire that functioned as the precursor to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's path to becoming the President of Ukraine. And now Netflix has re-added all three season to its US library too. With many territories around the globe looking to secure the licensing rights to the 2015 TV show, we've detailed how to watch Servant of the People online from anywhere - with those in the UK able to watch for free on All 4.

It doesn't get much more meta than the premise of Servant of the People – a high school history teacher, Vasyl Goloborodko (Zelenskyy), becomes the President after a recording of him ranting about corruption in Ukraine goes viral.

Landing the top job, the show follows Vasyl's struggles to navigate his newfound responsibilities in office in this brilliant political satire comedy, the first three episodes of which are now available to watch on the All4 streaming service.

Created by Zelenskyy, Servant of the People inspired the creation of the Ukrainian political party of the same name in 2018, with Volodymyr Zelenskyy later elected President of Ukraine in April 2019.

With people now keen to tune in, Channel 4 will be adding the entire first two seasons to All4 in the coming weeks and all three seasons are now on Netflix in the US. Read on below for all the details on how to watch Servant of the People online from anywhere.

How to watch Servant of the People online for free

The first three episodes of Servant of the People season 1 aired on March 6 on free-to-air channel, Channel 4, and can now be watched on catch-up through All 4. While it hasn't been confirmed exactly when, Channel 4 announced All 4 will host the first two seasons of Servant of the People on its platform at a later date. You'll need to create an account to watch, but you won't be asked for any payment details. The All 4 app is available across a number of devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets and media streamers like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Chromecast, Roku, and Now TV. Select Smart TVs also have All 4 built into its interface. Episodes usually stay on All 4 to watch back for up to 30 days after their original air date.

How to watch Servant of the People online from anywhere in the world

If you're abroad, you'll be unable to watch Servant of the People online outside of the UK due to geo-restrictions on All 4 content.

If you're eager to watch the Ukrainian political satire, you'll be in need of a VPN service or Virtual Private Network to bypass geo-blocks. Completely legal, it's also very affordable, easy-to-use, and is able to encrypt your browsing and better boost your online security against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Servant of the People from anywhere

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - our #1 choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (for All 4 a server in the UK)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to All 4 and start watching Servant of the People as if you were back at home

Watch Servant of the People in the US

Servant of the People seasons 1, 2 and 3 can be streamed on Netflix in the US. The complete collection of episodes was re-added to the streaming service on March 16 in light of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Netflix prices vary depending on you region. The Basic plan is standard definition only. HD becomes available with Standard and 4K HDR picture quality comes with Premium, along with account access from more simultaneous devices. There is no Netflix free trial but you users only pay on a month-by-month basis. You can cancel at any time. If you'd rather not pay to watch the Volodymyr Zelenskyy show, then you can always head to YouTube where you'll find full Servant of the People episodes to watch for free.

How to watch Servant of the People online elsewhere around the world

With foreign broadcasters seeking rights to air Servant of the People on their native channels, here are the countries and channels where episodes are readily available to stream now.