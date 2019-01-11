CES 2019: all the latest news and reviews

CES 2019 is now wrapping up, and all week we've been hard at work covering the show live. We've seen major keynotes from Intel, LG, Samsung, Sony and others, while hunting down and testing the most exciting tech at Las Vegas.

Read on for all the news, reviews and opinions at CES 2019.

What and when is CES 2019?

The 2019 International CES began on Tuesday, 8 January and ends on Friday, 11 January. It's been taking place since 1967 and is staged by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a trade organization that represents over 2,000 consumer tech companies in the U.S.

Though it gets a lot of attention from the world’s media, this is not an event where the public can go see the latest tech. Unlike the IFA exhibition in Berlin each August, the CES is open only to the electronics trade, as well as journalists, bloggers and plenty of blaggers. (You know who you are...)

How big exactly is CES? It's huge. If you're going for the first time, go on a few five-mile walks in the preceding weeks. Seriously, it's hiking boots-big. There are 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space. Eleven venues. 24 product categories. Some company's booths are vast and complex, while other, smaller firms grab a table in one of the 25 marketplaces.

In terms of footfall, the CES attracts about 180,000 people from 155 countries, as well as 6,500 media, who visit 4,500 exhibiting companies. All the biggest tech companies in the world gather ... well, except for Apple (although, in our view, Apple had its best CES ever without even being there).

CES 2019 highlights

Here's our pick of the best CES roundups, opinion pieces and trends that have emerged from CES 2019.

TechRadar’s 2019 CES Awards: the best tech we saw in Vegas

During our time at CES 2019 we've seen some brilliant tech, and we've picked the very best gadgets that's we've seen at this year's event.

So, which tech did we think was worthy of the coveted TechRadar CES awards?

New turntables 2019: the best record players at CES 2019

Whether you’re a diehard vinyl enthusiast, a pro DJ or dusting off your parents’ records for the first time, CES 2019 had a turntable for you., and we've selected the best vinyl record players on show at Las Vegas.

The Halo Sport 2 electrically shocks your brain into helping you learn to juggle

Can a pair of headphones really help you to learn how to juggle? That's what the Halo Sport 2 promises, as it delivers an electrical current to the motor center of your brain.

The idea is to use this device for 20 minutes before an activity to create a state of ‘hyper-learning’ by neuropriming, essentially exciting the tissue in your brain artificially before an activity, improving your capability to learn and embed new movements.

The best PC components of CES 2019

CES 2019 was a fantastic show if you're looking for new hardware to upgrade your PC with, with the big three (AMD, Intel and Nvidia) all showing off exciting new components.

We've whittled down all the tech we saw to bring you the very best selection of PC components at CES 2019.

The best monitors of CES 2019

From gargantuan 65-inch displays to RGB lit spectacles, CES 2019 was packed with new monitor launches, and we've picked the best monitors of CES 2019 that you'll want to plug into your PC right now.

The bright future of virtual reality at CES 2019

Virtual reality (VR) has been around the block for quite some time now, but with this year's CES, we're finally seeing some innovation that makes the future of VR brighter than ever.

With exciting new announcements from heavyweights HTC and Oculus, as well as some incredible 8K innovation from the likes of Pimax, we can't wait to see what these products will do for the field of VR.

The seven best wearables of CES 2019

Wearables had a fantastic year at CES 2019, and we've picked out seven of the best wearables that impressed us in Las Vegas.

All of these wearables are brilliant gadgets that you'll want to strap to some part of your body in 2019.

Best laptops of CES 2019

Laptops had yet another brilliant showing at CES 2019, with manufacturers eager to show that there’s still plenty of life left in these portable PCs.

In fact, we were surprised at the sheer amount of cool laptops on show in Las Vegas, which made picking the very best laptops at CES rather tricky. But we did it.

Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2019

CES 2019 has been a fantastic display of new, innovative smart home gadgets, and we've picked the best smart home technology that caught our eye.

From smart clocks, to Google-powered planks of wood (yes, really), we've selected the top gadgets to make your home smarter in 2019.

The best Blu-ray players at CES 2019

OK, so there weren't that many Blu-ray players on show at CES 2019, but the ones we did see prove that there's still life in physical media.

So, if you don't want to rely on Netflix for your 4K content on your nice new UHD TV, check out our pick of the best Blu-ray players at CES 2019.

The best headphones from CES 2019

There were loads of brilliant headphones at CES 2019, and no matter if you were looking for over-ear cans, discrete earbuds or headphones you can use while exercising, there was likely a pair one show for you.

So, we've picked out the best headphones at CES 2019 that will make your music sing this year.

10 weird and wonderful gadgets from CES 2019's 'Ninja hangout'

CES 2019's 'Ninja hangout' is a place where smaller companies can show off their innovative new products. It's also a great place to see some of the weirdest tech on show at Las Vega, and we've collected the oddest gadgets we saw at the hangout.

The weirdest gadgets from CES 2019

The future is going to be weird. At least, that’s the impression we get from what we've seen at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. Prepare to be amazed, amused, and bewildered, as we bring you our pick of the weirdest gadgets we’ve seen at CES 2019.

What happened to all the cameras at CES 2019?

At CES 2019 we've seen the usual conveyor belt of weird and wonderful kit, from massive 8K TVs to foldable phones. But, despite the world's media descending on the Las Vegas Convention Center, the photographic industry has chosen to keep a low profile again this year, which led us to ask: what happened to all the cameras?

Your next TV could be the giant HP Omen X Emperium PC gaming monitor

The HP Omen X Emperium, is a monitor as lust-worthy as it is ridiculous, with a 65-inch 4K display, G-Sync HDR and even a built-in Nvidia Shield console for streaming games. It's totally over the top, but that's why we love it, and if you have the budget, you should consider getting it as your next TV.

Alexa already has your home, now she wants your car

(Image credit: HERE)

A trend quickly developing at CES 2019 is the entry of Amazon Alexa into the car, with numerous announcements linking the digital assistant into the fundamentals of future vehicles.

CES 2019 has made gaming laptops exciting again

Gaming laptops have been in a bit of a rut recently, but at CES 2019, we've seen a huge number of innovative new notebooks that have made us excited about gaming laptops again.

TV makers are finally thinking outside the box at CES 2019

CES 2019 has had some impressively innovative TVs on show, with TV manufacturers now offering something new when it comes to televisions, and our time at CES 2019 has shown us that the air is buzzing with TV revolution.

Apple just had its best CES ever - and it's not even at the show

Apple wasn't at CES this year – as usual – but it didn't stop the company from having one of the best showings out of all the companies that actually were at CES, thanks to its key partnerships in the home entertainment space.

HTC's Vive Cosmos VR headset is amazing - and frustrating - in equal measure

This could very well be the future of VR, making the awesome Vive more portable. At least, we think it could be. We're not sure, as the press conference was somewhere between a tease and a launch - which is why we're amazed and frustrated by the Vive Cosmos in equal measure.

CES 2019 latest news

We've seen some truly amazing technology on show at CES 2019. You can find our individual hands on time with the products further down the page, but here are the biggest news stories and most interesting products we've seen so far.

Nissan unveils latest version of its Leaf electric car

Nissan's all-electric Leaf line of vehicles has been updated at this year's CES with the Nissan Leaf e+. On top of features like the e-Pedal, this revamped model will have a 40% increase in range over its predecessor.

We also got to check out Nissan's new Invisible-toVisible (I2V) technology, which effectively fills drivers in on details they otherwise wouldn't be able to see at a glance, such as obstacles around blind corners or empty parking spaces in a busy carpark.

8K TV gets big boost as major manufacturers band together

The newly-formed 8K Association (8KA, for short) made up of Samsung, Panasonic, TCL, Hisense and AUO has been created to figure out what standards make the most sense for the future and have its members take a more careful approach toward adoption, so consumers will understand better what kind of quality they're getting with their new TV.

AMD debuts 7nm Radeon VII graphics card to combat Nvidia RTX 2080

During its CES 2019 keynote, AMD announced the Radeon VII graphics card, which is the company's latest and most powerful consumer GPU. As expected, this is AMD’s first 7-nanometer (nm) graphics processor, and improves upon the previous generation in every way.

Pimax is showing us what '8K' VR will look like

It may technically only house two 4K lenses, and each of those displays may technically be upscaled from 1,440p, but this ultra-wide VR headset from Pimax offers an incredible 200-degree field of view.

This is significantly greather than the 145-degree and 120-degree offered by the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift respectively. The best news is that we'll be seeing the units in hands of customers as soon as February.

Meet HTC's next-gen VR headset

HTC is speeding along to its next headset and its shooting for the starts with its newly announced Cosmos headset. The headset maker claims it's next device will be lighter, easier to setup and require no external tracking software. We had our first look into the HTC Cosmos, but it'll be months before HTC will share more about its form factor and functions so this one won't be coming any time soon.

In the more immediate future, HTC also announced the Vive Pro Eye, which features eye-tracking technology, and Viveport Infinity games pass subscription service that's basically Netflix for VR.

Huawei's MateBook 13 could be a MacBook Air killer

Huawei announced the new MateBook 13, a 13-inch Ultrabook at CES 2019, which features 8th-generation Whiskey Lake, full-power processors, 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of RAM, with an optional Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU. This all powers a 13.3-inch 2K (2,160 x 1,440) touch display.

Best of all, the MateBook 13 will continue Huawei's tradition of releasing powerful tech in stylish Apple-like designs for a lot less money than the competition. The laptop will be available later in January for $999 (about £780, AU$1,410) for the Mystic Silver Core i5-8265U model. Users can opt for the Space Gray Intel Core i7-8565U MateBook 13, with Nvidia MX150 graphics for $1,299 (about £1,025, AU$1,830).

Nvidia RTX mobile graphics bring ray-tracing to gaming laptops

Nvidia has finally announced that its RTX graphics cards are coming to gaming laptops, and according to the company, 40 gaming laptop models are launching with the new graphics inside starting January 29.

In fact, just after Nvidia's announcement, a range of laptop makers such as HP and Razer, announced new laptops with RTX mobile graphics cards. This will be huge for gaming laptops in 2019.

Hands on reviews

CES 2019 reviews

Royole FlexPai

While it may not be such a terrific phone, the flexible Royole FlexPai has some incredible tech in it, and may just represent the future of tablets and phones.

Dell XPS 13 (2019)

On top of the usual refresh of internal specs to bring it up to 2019's standards, the latest Dell XPS 13 (2019) finally moves its webcam to where it's meant to be!

LG Signature Series OLED TV R (65R9)

Vegas was the perfect backdrop to show off this magical, rollable 65-inch LG Signature Series OLED TV R (65R9) TV.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 might be more expensive than the graphics card it’s replacing, but it’s also a helluva lot more powerful, too. This mid-range GPU will make your PC gaming dreams come true.

Samsung at CES 2019

A CES launch for the previously announced Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker – compete with Bixby – seems a shoo-in, but will Samsung launch its Galaxy X foldable phone? "While the full Samsung launch might be at Mobile World Congress we could instead see the Samsung Galaxy S10 launched at CES, which won’t be foldable but will have 5G and triple camera, plus a new notch design on the front panel," says Tom Morrod, Senior Research Director, IHS Markit.

Looking to get ahead of the deluge of news, Samsung has announced two new versions of its Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 2-in-1 laptop. Scheduled for a vague ‘2019’ release and with no pricing to speak of, the laptops are both a rehash (13.3-inch) and an expansion (15-inch) of the late 2017 debut model. We've also had a new Samsung Notebook Odyssey announced, which will be the company's most powerful laptop yet.

On the TV front, Samsung have rejigged its MicroLED range: now with a 'smaller' 75-inch modular television called The Window, and a far larger 219-inch telly carrying the name of The Wall. We've also seen a new size option for the recent 85-inch Q900R 8K QLED TV, boosting the already-incredible display up to a whopping 98-inch wonder.

We heard rumors of a possible transparent TV being patented by the company, and since Samsung is often launching design-led screens, that wouldn't be a surprise – though if you're after some more practical features, the newly announced Remote Access should be able to source files, programs and cloud services from connected devices and computers direct to your TV.

What we do know for sure at this point is that Samsung will enhance its Serif TV and The Frame designer screens with QLED tech. The new screens will make their debut at the show and, according to Samsung, will reside in the large lifestyle TV exhibition zone of Samsung’s booth.

The last rumor we've heard concerning Samsung 2019 TVs is that they might include both Bixby and Google Assistant – giving users the choice over which assistant they'd like to use.

Sony at CES 2019

Sony first launched the Master Series range last year for its high-end home televisions, and has now confirmed this year's flagship will be Sony's Z9G 8K LED TV: an 85-inch monster with 8K resolution and Sony's latest X1 Ultimate processor.

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel at CES 2019

Intel came out guns blazing at its CES 2019 keynote, announcing the first 10nm Ice Lake processors based on its Sunny Cove architecture – and even showing the chip powering a running laptop.

The new chips aim to bolster modern PC performance, while Intel's new Project Athena initiative hopes to push mobile computing to the next era with thinner and lighter hardware across industry partners like Huawei, Asus, and Lenovo.

Intel also announced six more 9th-gen processors, ranging from Core i3 to Core i9, to release soon. Our own digging leads us to think some of these will launch without integrated graphics cards, in an attempt to lower prices and cut into AMD's share of the market, though those details were curiously absent from the press conference...

Nvidia at CES 2019

Nvidia revealed its GeForce RTX Mobility graphics cards at CES 2019, with the RTX 2080, and other cards, now available for gaming laptops.

Moreover, Nvidia may be preparing more than just RTX graphics for laptops at CES 2019, with a reference to MX250 graphics just appearing in an HP laptop listing.

The supposed HP Zahn 66 Pro 14 G2 Notebook PC was reportedly listed somewhere by HP with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB of GDDR5 memory, first shared by Twitter user Momomo .

(Image credit: Marc Chacksfield)

LG at CES 2019

As expected, we've seen a lot of new TVs and TV-related announcements from LG. The Korean-based electronics manufacturer revealed the boosted Alpha 9 (Gen. 2) TV processor that will power its 2019 OLED TVs in advance of CES, and it was clear going in that LG would have a lot to show.

The highlight of LG's conference has to be its rollable OLED television, now named as the LG Signature Series OLED TV R, which will be on sale in the second half of the year – and given its unique mechanical design, certainly won't be cheap.

But otherwise LG's conference was marked by collaboration. There are a host of new partnerships with other manufacturers, with Apple Airplay 2 support and a dedicated iTunes movies app coming to LG's ThinQ smart TVs this year. LG is also combining support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, giving more choice than ever with TV voice controls.

And just when you thought you had LG figured out, it announces a smart cupboard that steams your clothes. Featuring a mirrored door with integrated display, automatically moving hangers, and a smart steaming system, this cupboard will take care of your dusty, wrinkly clothes for you.

We had our hearts set on LG's foldable phone being unveiled, though it looks like we may have to wait until MWC 2019 to hear more on that.

Panasonic at CES 2019

Among other things, Panasonic has promised to "bring Hollywood home" with its latest and greatest GZ2000 OLED TV. The TV will be exclusively compatible with the high dynamic range still mode (or HLG photography) found on the company's Lumix range of cameras, making it ideal for professional photographers reviewing or displaying their work.

Again on the home cinema front, Panasonic has unveiled two high-spec 4K Blu-ray players, both supporting passthrough Dolby Atmos and the latest version of HDR (HDR10+). The DP-UB450 supports Dolby Vision as well, while the DP-UB150 aims to be slightly more affordable, although pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

We were holding out for a full reveal of the upcoming Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R mirrorless cameras, though Panasonic kept things to a brief tease of the specs we can expect.

AMD at CES 2019

Semiconductor company AMD has already said that it intends to show-off its 3rd-gen Ryzen processors and new graphics products at CES 2019.

AMD has shown off its first ever 7-nanometer GPU, the Radeon VII, at CES 2019.

According to a recent leak, that will include three new entry-level Ryzen 3 processors (3300, 3300X, 3300G), three mid-range Ryzen 5 processors (3600, 3600X, 3600G) and two Ryzen 7 processors (3700, 3700X). On top of the mainline processors, AMD might also surprise us with a few new mobile processors in the form of the 2.6GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200U, 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300U CPU and 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U.

Beyond processors, CES 2019 might be the place that we see the company's next AMD Navi GPUs – though, that seems a little less likely than the 3rd-gen processors.

HTC at CES 2019

HTC is speeding along to its next headset and its shooting for the starts with its newly announced Cosmos headset. The headset maker claims it's next device will be lighter, easier to setup and require no external tracking software. We had our first look into the HTC Cosmos, but it'll be months before HTC will share more about its form factor and functions so this one won't be coming any time soon.

In the more immediate future, HTC also announced the Vive Pro Eye, which features eye-tracking technology, and Viveport Infinity games pass subscription service that's basically Netflix for VR.

Canon at CES 2019

CanonRumors.co reports that CES 2019 could see the unveiling of a Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III – complete with a new image sensor and a longer zoom range – and possibly a G9 X Mark III. That rumor seems to be even more likely than ever now that Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III product images surfaced online.

Something that's beyond rumor, however, is the new line of Vixia camcorders, with Canon revealing its HF G50, HF W11, and HF W10 camcorders. While the latter two are built to tackle the elements, with waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof bodies able to withstand temperatures of -10C / 14F, the G50 is aimed more at the prosumer market with some impressive specs.

Asus at CES 2019

Asus has really pushed the boat out with the Mothership GZ700 gaming laptop, just announced at CES. It ditches the usual form factor of most laptops and piles its components behind the laptop screen, rather than beneath the keyboard, reportedly to assist better airflow to the hardware.

Asus also announced its new ultra-thin ROG Zephyrus S GX70 gaming laptop, combining the power of its high-end RTX 2080 graphics card with a slim design that allows it to be installed in thin gaming laptops.

(Image credit: Audio Technica)

Audio Technica at CES 2019

After producing some of the best over-ear headphones for both professionals and casual listernes alike, Audio Technica has unveiled a pair of true wireless in-ears – the Sound Reality ATH-CKR7TW and the Sonic Sport ATH-SPORT7TW.

Not to be outdone by Technics, Audio Technica has also brought about a whole heap of new turntables and refreshments to its current lines, including the AT-LP60X, AT-LP60XUSB, AT-LP60XBT, and the AT-LP60XHP.

Netatmo at CES 2019

Feeling secure in your home security? Smart home provider Netatmo has branched out into its first smart video doorbell, adding to its range of smart security cameras, and connected home devices. It can be easily linked up to your existing wired doorbell, and is the first smart doorbell to work in tandem with Apple HomeKit.

Royole at CES 2019

The world's first foldable phone is here. Royole beat LG and Samsung to the punch with the Royole FlexPai, featuring a 7.8-inch AMOLED screen that folds in half. The 'developer' version of the handset is already on sale, albeit for a pricey $1,318 (around £1,035, AU$1,850), and we're sure to see a lot more of this foldable tech in the coming year.

We've managed to spend a little bit of time with it on the showroom floor and have laid out some initial impressions, so be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Royole Flexpai.

Spotify at CES 2019

The streaming service doesn't normally deal in hardware, but could Spotify use CES 2019 to launch its own voice search interface to compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home? Spotify has suites reserved at the Wynn Encore …

One thing’s for sure, after CES 2019 the world of tech won’t ever be the same.

Technics at CES 2019

The masters of the vinyl DJ turntable, Technics, has finally launched another member of its acclaimed SL-1200 line after a nine-year wait. The SL-1200 MK7 features reverse playback, a core-less direct drive motor and motor control technology to allow for more responsive scratching.

To have something to listen to your new SL-1200 turntable, Technics has also announced a pair of over-ear hi-fi headphones – the EAH-F70N and EAH-F50B. They both support apt-X HS and LDAC standards, and the F70N come packing hybrid active noise cancelling, which intelligently detects the noises to be cancelled via multiple microphone locations.

WeMo at CES 2019

It's easy to overlook some of the smaller smart home releases alongside the big PC and television announcements – but the new WeMo Light Switch is a simple replacement for an existing dumb light switch, which can connect direct to the Apple HomeKit ecosystem without the old WeMo bridge.

The WeMo Light Switch price ranges from $39.99 for a single-pole switch to $49.99 for a three-way switch – with prices outside the US yet to be announced.