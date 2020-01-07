Hands on: JBL Bar 9.1 review

We've only spent the briefest of times with the JBL Bar 9.1 – but so far, we're impressed with this powerful Dolby Atmos soundbar, thanks to innovative design, great sound, and good connectivity.

JBL's latest Dolby Atmos soundbar, the JBL 9.1 Bar, brings the immersive sound of the cinema to your home, with upward-firing drivers, detachable wireless surround speakers, and a 10-inch wireless subwoofer working together to create virtual surround sound.

Available in April, the JBL 9.1 Bar will cost $999 – that works out at around £760 / AU$1450 based on current conversion rates. For comparison, our current favorite soundbar, the Samsung HW-Q90R costs $1399 / £1499 (around AU$2000) – for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, that's not a bad price at all.

Design and features

This high-spec soundbar comes with support for Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2, and can play music from Bluetooth or over your Wi-Fi network. In terms of connectivity, you have HDMI in and out – the latter has HDR passthrough, making the JBL 9.1 Bar Dolby Vision and 4K-compatible.

At first glance it looks like your average, slightly boring soundbar, but look a little closer and you'll notice that the JBL 9.1 Bar is actually quite different from its counterparts, thanks to nifty detachable rear wireless speakers.

Magnets on each end of the soundbar hold these rear speakers in place when not in use; docking them with the main central bar unit allows them to charge, and when detached they automatically assign themselves as rear channels, and are good for 10 hours of playback.

We heard the soundbar in action, and were impressed by the crisp, immersive soundstage it offers, despite its compact size. Audio feels truly spacious thanks to those upwards firing drivers, while the wireless subwoofer provides powerful, pounding bass.

As it's quite small, the sonic 'sweet spot' is rather small – unless you're planning on roaming your living room as you watch TV though, it's not a huge drawback.

Early verdict

So far, we're very impressed by this diminutive soundbar; the Dolby Atmos audio is powerful and super immersive, we really liked the way the wireless rear speakers integrate into the soundbar itself, and it has enough connectivity options to keep even the biggest cinephile happy.

We'll need to carry out further tests before we can give a definitive verdict, but don't be surprised if you see the JBL 9.1 Bar in our round up of the best soundbars of 2020 in the near future.