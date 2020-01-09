CES 2020 day 3: all the latest news, analysis and cool new gadgets

Trending

It's day 3 of CES 2020 – because, of course, we're counting Monday's  (January 6) press conference saga as the first day – and once again there has been a slew of top tech news and trends to pick through.

CES 2020 - the TechRadar Awards

Samsung and Dell lead the way in TechRadar's CES 2020 awards - see the full list of winners right here

Samsung and LG have unveiled some beautiful TVs, Canon has outdone itself with its latest specialist DSLR, Dell has shown some interesting concepts in the computing space and Sony even unveiled a concept car.

It's been another year full of new ideas – Samsung's shown off a ball, robots are still being shown with ever-greater levels of sophistication and audio products continue to grow in power and performance.

CES 2020 runs until Friday January 10, and even this far in we're finding new and exciting changes to the industry we love so much. So, make sure you bookmark this page, as we'll be updating it throughout CES 2020 with all the most important news, reviews and opinions from the show.

The biggest news so far

Dolby Vision IQ is about to make HDR TVs even better to look at

Samsung unveiled its first ever bezel-free 8K TV, and it's beautiful

Twitter will finally let you control who can reply to your tweets

Uber and Hyundai are planning to offer flying taxi rides by 2023


The Razer Kishi gives your iOS or Android phone Switch-style controls

Garmin's new 360-degree Dash Cam Tandem records absolutely everything

Nuraloops could be the best headphones ever

Ran out of toilet paper? This robot bear will bring you a spare


Samsung is launching actual robotic arms to make your food in the smart kitchen

OnePlus Concept One smartphone has 'invisible' rear cameras


HP's New Elite Dragonfly laptop comes with Tile tracking built right in

This heat-sucking gadget makes beverages cool in minutes

LG OLED TVs shrink down with 48-inch screens and drop-down displays for 2020


Google Assistant is getting a bunch of new features in 2020

Amazfit PowerBuds last twice as long as AirPods Pro for half the price 

Samsung has a rotating TV that's designed for TikTok and more - and it's coming to the west 

Avatar 2: first look revealed at CES 2020 

Nvidia unleashes the fastest displays in competitive gaming with remarkable 360Hz refresh rate

That LG Rollable OLED TV is finally set to come out this year - but it's probably going to cost about $60,000

Lenovo just unveiled the world's first 5G laptop - and it's simply called the Lenovo Yoga 5G

Canon 1DX Mark III was just revealed, and it's the worlds most powerful DSLR yet... and this is our first look hands on Canon 1DX Mark III review

Analysis

There's a Samsung Galaxy S11-sized hole at CES 2020

Sony's PS5 announcement was a dud

Intel did attend CES 2020 - but it didn't show us much

Could AMD SmartShift be the PS5 and Xbox Series X's secret sauce for 8K gaming?


Canon: why the 1DX Mark III is a DSLR rather than a mirrorless camera


Hands-ons straight from the show floor

Hands on: Amazfit Bip S review

A cheap and cheerful fitness tracker

Hands on: Jabra Elite 45h review

On-ear headphones for less than $100 / £100

Hands on: Intel Ghost Canyon NUC review

Not as spooky as it sounds

Hands-On: Sony Bravia A8H OLED TV review

This could very well be Sony's best TV yet

Hands-On: Creative SXFI Carrier soundbar review

A Dolby Atmos soundbar with a few tricks up its sleeves

Hands-On: Audio-Technica ATH-ANC300TW review

A new rival for the Sony WF-1000XM3?

Hands-On: Fossil Hybrid HR review

A smartwatch that's closer to a traditional timepiece

Hands-On: Samsung Sero TV review

Samsung’s rotating QLED TV is coming to the US and UK later this year

Hands-On: Samsung Galaxy A51 review

A smartphone that mixes top features with an attractive price

Hands-On: LG CX OLED (2020) review

One of our favorite OLEDs has a successor: the LG CX OLED

Hands-On: JBL Bar 9.1

JBL impresses with its Dolby Atmos soundbar

Hands-On: Samsung Q950TS 8K QLED TV

Samsung’s new 8K QLED offers high peak brightness, great contrast, good color saturation and a nearly invisible bezel

Hands-On: Alienware Concept UFO
The Alienware Concept UFO may just be one of the most unique things in PC gaming... even if it is more than a little reminiscent of the Nintendo Switch

Hands-On: Dell XPS 13 (2020)

The beloved Dell XPS 13 gets a refresh

Hands-On: Canon 1DX Mark III review

It may look like a workhorse DSLR from the past, but the 1DX Mark III sprinkles some mirrorless innovation and design flourishes on what is a familiar, dependable offering for pro sports photographers

Hands-On: LG Gallery (GX) OLED TV
The new Gallery Series is a better version of the W-Series

AMD

AMD took to the stage at CES 2020 to introduce a new line of high-end GPUs with a variety of other announcements. It also mistakenly announced some Xbox Series X details, but the company has now confirmed these were "not accurate".

LG

LG's big reveal show is now complete, and the company unveiled a few new products at the show with a big focus on TV.

Samsung

CES is always a big show for Samsung. It’s the place the company picks to roll out its latest QLED TVs, concept screens and monstrous custom-installs plus innovations in the computing and phone space too.

Sony

Sony didn’t have a ton of new products to show off at CES 2020, but it did give us a little teaser for the PlayStation 5 and a surprising whole new area of the business for the company - an electric car.

Wearables at CES 2020

The Diesel On Fadelite is the latest smartwatch from Fossil with a name that's difficult to pronounce

Computing at CES 2020

The smaller version of the Big-O gaming hybrid

Headphones and audio at CES 2020

wireless headphones

TVs at CES 2020

Phones at CES 2020

Cameras at CES 2020

Nikon P950

Everything else cool worth knowing about

It's been an odd show - yes, we brought you everything from the top manufacturers, but there's loads below the obvious surface that we think you need to know about - so have a good click through here to see the new trends that will be coming your way in 2020.

Bosch virtual visor

It may just look like a cat, but this robot is also a waiter too.

What is CES 2020?

When is CES 2020?

If you’re going by the official dates, CES 2020 runs from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10, 2020. 

However, journalists started pouring into Las Vegas a few days before that to cover the news conferences that kicked off on Sunday, January 5 at 12pm PST and continue through Monday and Tuesday. It’s during this time that we’ll hear from leading consumer tech brands as they introduce us to new products at their keynote events. 

Traditionally, the biggest of these keynotes happen on Monday, when LG, Samsung and Sony all hold their events, but some CES-related announcements will landed on Sunday night as news began to trickle out of the conference.

How big is CES and where does it take place? 

CES is massive and takes over the vast majority of the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding streets. In fact, in terms of square footage, there’s 2.75 million net square feet of exhibit space between the Las Vegas Convention Center, The Sands, Mandalay Bay and The Venetian, nearly all of which plays host to the convention and its exhibitors.  

Fun fact: There are around 160,000 hotel rooms in Vegas and around 180,000 attendees each year. As you’d expect given those numbers, hotels fill up fast and the roads leading to the convention center get pretty crowded that week. Thankfully, the CTA (the company that puts on the show) offers free shuttles to almost all of the major hotels on the strip from the Convention Center, and has buses running to and from the Sands between 9 and 6 pm. 

All that said, be prepared to walk. The convention center itself is massive and so is The Sands. Walking either can easily take between one and two hours, and you’ll easily rack up three to four miles on your pedometer along the way.

Which companies are attending CES 2020? 

The big news this year (well, in theory) is that Apple is 'attending' CES for the first time in decades. The brand has traditionally not presented at the show after it switched to its own events to unveil key products, but this year Apple will be taking part in a security round table.

Appearing at the 'Chief Privacy Officer Roundtable: What Do Consumers Want?' discussion, Jane Horvath, Senior Director, Global Privacy at Apple will join Facebook, the Federal Trade Comission and Proctor & Gamble in discussing privacy in today's online world.

So while Apple won't be at CES in the same vein as rivals from Samsung and LG, launching a slew of new devices, it will be present in a way it hasn't been for years.

Beyond that, confirmed exhibitors include Amazon, Canon, Facebook, Intel, LG, Lenovo, Microsoft, MSI, Nikon, Samsung, Sony and many, many more. 

Now, admittedly, not everyone is there to show off new products. A fair majority of companies are there for business, while others are there to collect feedback and have a presence, rather than debut something new. That said, there will still be hundreds of new products making their debut this year in nearly every category. 

You can see a complete list of those attending on the CES 2020 website.

