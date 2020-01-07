The superlight Asus ExpertBook B9450 brings Project Athena power to your desk

Asus has taken the wraps off its latest business laptop flagship at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The new ExpertBook B9450 is designed for working users looking for a powerful yet portable computing device, featuring some of the latest hardware on the market along with a hardwearing body and lightweight design.

At just 14.9mm thin and weighing a mere 866g, the ExpertBook B9450 will easily slip into a rucksack or shoulder bag for maximum portability and can last up to 24 hours off a single battery charge.

Power and portability

The 14.0in FHD display is housed within a magnesium-lithium alloy body that features militaary-grade durability that can withstand extreme temperatures, sand and dust exposure and even days of up to 95 percent humidity.

Inside, users have the option of up to 6GB of LPDDR3 memory, as many as two 2TB M.2 SSDs in PCIe 3.0 x4 slots, all powered by anything up to Intel's 10th Gen Core i7 processor.

The ExpertBook B9450 comes with Intel's Project Athena certification, meaning it's ready for working on the go, with battery life optimised for being away from your desk - and when you do need to plug in, fast-charging support means you can get up to 60 percent battery in just 39 minutes.

As for connectivity, the ExpertBook B9450 comes with Wi-Fi 6 networking, and there's also a full-sized HDMI port, meaning its easy to connect an external monitor, along with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB 3.2, headphone hack and an Ethernet connection via a micro-HDMI port. Audio support comes with Harmon Kardon support, and there's a quad-microphone array for videoconferencing.

The ExpertBook B9450 will be available starting within Q1 2020, but there's no news yet on pricing.

Check out all of TechRadar's CES 2020 coverage. We're live in Las Vegas to bring you all the breaking tech news and launches, plus hands-on reviews of everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops and smart home gadgets.