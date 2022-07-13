This Ryzen 7 laptop now costs as little as a Chromebook thanks to this Prime Day deal

For those on the lookout for a thin and light laptop that can handle all your work and school needs, the Acer Swift 3 would be a great place to start. Right now you can get the Acer Swift 3 at Amazon for $426, a savings of 43% or over $300. This brings it down to super budget prices without sacrificing any performance.

The best cheap laptops are great for those getting a laptop for the first time since they're easy to use and lightweight yet can handle most basic tasks like browsing the internet, voice/video calls, streaming movies, writing up and editing documents, and more. If you want even more laptops to check out, Amazon Prime Day deals are a great place to start.

Normally, the retail cost would be too steep for such a basic laptop but this discount puts it at an unbeatable price.

If you're in the market for a solid all-around machine, make sure to check out our Prime Day laptop deals since we're rounding up the best options we can find online.

(Not in the US? Check below for deals in your region).

Today's best Acer Swift 3 deals

However, this discount dips the price so far down it begins to resemble some of the best Chromebooks prices, which is incredible. At this sales price it's an excellent deal, especially with the with how difficult it to find a reasonably-priced laptop in the past two years.

(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, Radeon Graphics, 8GB, 512GB) - $749 $426 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Acer Swift 3 is a great laptop for work and school, thanks to its powerful AMD Ryzen GPU. And coupled with this deal, you'll be getting a great all-around laptop for the price of a Chromebook.

By looking at the original price, we can see that the Acer Swift 3 was overpriced quite a bit. While the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is a solid CPU that could rank among the best processors, the GPU is the standard mobile Radeon that's decent for simple tasks but not meant for much gaming. The RAM is pretty last-gen as well, the 8GB LPDDR4X, so not much help there with anything but the most basic of tasks.

More Acer Swift 3 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Acer Swift 3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Prime Day deals