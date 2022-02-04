NHL All-Star Game live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

The National Hockey League's Las Vegas takeover promises one of the most entertaining NHL All-Star Weekends ever, from a face-off in the Fountains of Bellagio to blackjack on the Strip and, of course, the All-Star Game itself. It's time for showboating and for pure, outrageous skill to take center stage, so read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream online wherever you are.

The Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews captains the Atlantic Division team; the Flyers' Claude Giroux leads the Metropolitan Division; the Jets' Kyle Connor takes charge of the Central Division team; while Connor McDavid of the Oilers skippers the Pacific Division team.

Connor has both Cale Makar and Kirill Kaprizov on his team, which could either produce glorious fireworks or a hilarious horror show, and that's exactly what the All-Star Weekend's about.

The Skills Competition is being held a day ahead of the mini tournament, which follows a 3-on-3, single-elimination format, and you can read on for details on how to get an NHL All-Star Game live stream and watch the game online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

We've also listed the rosters and details of the Skills Competition further down the page.

How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game FREE: live stream ice hockey in the UK

In the UK, the NHL All-Star Game is being shown for FREE on FreeSports, with the action set to get underway at 8pm GMT on Saturday evening. You can live stream the game on FreeSports Player, which is available online and via apps for iOS and Android. FreeSports is the free-to-air branch of Premier Sports, which has exclusive rights to the NHL in the UK. It's available on TV from £12.99 a month through both Sky and Virgin Media. The network also has its own streaming-only option available, also costing £12.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, Free Sports, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. If you're outside the UK, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply download and install a good VPN and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you would if you were at home.

How to watch a 2022 NHL All-Star Game live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the NHL All-Star Game from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution.

NHL All-Star Game live stream: how to watch in the US

How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game: live stream in Canada

Sportsnet is showing the 2022 NHL All-Star Game in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 3pm ET / /2pm CT / 12pm PT on Saturday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to watch the hockey as normal.

How to watch 2022 NHL All-Star Game FREE: live stream ice hockey in Australia

The NHL All-Star Game starts at 7am AEDT on Sunday morning. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is showing it, and you can also stream the action on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go app. You can also watch an NHL All-Star Game live stream on Kayo Sports, which is the ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with it $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan, and both come with a FREE 14-day trial. Not in Australia right now? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your domestic coverage.

NHL All-Star Game rosters 2022

Atlantic Division

(C) Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs

Patrice Bergeron, Bruins

Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers

Dylan Larkin, Red Wings

Steven Stamkos, Lightning

Nick Suzuki, Canadiens

Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres

Victor Hedman, Lightning

Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning

Metropolitan Division

(C) Claude Giroux, Flyers

Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes

Jake Guentzel, Penguins

Jack Hughes, Devils

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals

Chris Kreider, Rangers

Tom Wilson, Capitals

Adam Pelech, Islanders

Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets

Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes

Tristan Jarry, Penguins

Central Division

(C) Kyle Connor, Jets

Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks

Nazem Kadri, Avalanche

Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Clayton Keller, Coyotes

Jordan Kyrou, Blues

Joe Pavelski, Stars

Roman Josi, Predators

Cale Makar, Avalanche

Juuse Saros, Predators

Cam Talbot, Wild

Pacific Division

(C) Connor McDavid, Oilers

Leon Draisaitl, Oilers

Jordan Eberle, Kraken

Johnny Gaudreau, Flames

Adrian Kempe, Kings

Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights

Timo Meier, Sharks

Mark Stone, Golden Knights

Troy Terry, Ducks

Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights

John Gibson, Ducks

Thatcher Demko, Canucks

NHL All-Star Skills Competition 2022

The 2022 All-Star Skills Competition is being held on Friday, February 4, starting at 7.30pm ET / 6.30pm CT / 4.30pm PT. This year it will encompass seven events, two of which will take over world-famous Las Vegas landmarks.

An ice rink has been built into the Fountains of Bellagio for the Fountain Face-Off, in which eight competitors will aim to shoot pucks into five targets in the fastest time - after being rowed to the rink, naturally.

Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Strip will be partly shut down for a giant game of blackjack involving pucks and giant cards.

And, of course, there are the old favorites Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge, Accuracy Shooting, and Save Streak.