Asian expansion: Netflix eyes South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong And Taiwan

Having launched in Japan earlier this month, Netflix has announced that early 2016 will see its arrival in four more Asian countries as its plans for global domination, er, expansion continue.

Next year the streaming service plans to expand into Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea – further adding to the list of reasons why South Korea is the best Korea.

As with other territories, Netflix will launch with apps on tablets and smartphones, smart TVs, computers, game consoles, and set-top boxes, offering TV show and movie streaming in HD and 4K.

Specific launch dates and pricing are yet to be announced.