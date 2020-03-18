Best family movies on Netflix: 20 great kids films you can watch in March 2020

How do Netflix age ratings work? You'll see two ratings on this list: G means it's suitable for younger children, while PG means parental guidance, and that it's more suitable for older children (see Netflix's explainer on the ratings system for more).

Looking for the best family movies on Netflix? Films are a great way to pass the time right now, especially warmhearted family movies that everyone in your home can enjoy.

We've picked the 20 best family movies on Netflix, and decided to focus on a mix of films for different moods. Below, we've included films about animation, musicals, adventures, mysteries, superheroes and even basketball. That's almost every genre ticked off. We've even included one holiday-themed movie, if you can tolerate that sort of thing in spring time.

These are all currently available on Netflix US, and will hopefully make the next few weeks that little bit more bearable. We've included the age ratings provided by Netflix for each movie, too, so you know whether they're suitable for your children or not. You'll see an explainer for those above.

Best Netflix movies: updated every week with new entries

Best Netflix shows: 25 shows worth checking out

Best Amazon Prime movies you can watch in the US right now

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Netflix rating: PG

There is no other comic book movie around that's more ‘comic booky’ than Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. It’s a movie which clearly adores its source material, coming packed with Spidey references, jokes and niche Easter eggs. Featuring multiple Spideys from across different realities, the movie is focused on Miles Morales, who takes on the mantle of the web-slinger after the Peter Parker of his reality dies.

Soon, an influx of various Spideys land in his universe, including a middle-aged, paunchy Spider-Man and Spider-Gwen, who's got the coolest outfit in the movie. It’s certainly not just for the diehards though, with gorgeous animation, incredible action sequences and a heartfelt story sure to keep newcomers entertained too.

The Incredibles 2

Netflix rating: PG

The Incredibles isn’t always held in the same elite Pixar company as Toy Story, Wall-E or Up, but it really ought to be. This sequel perfectly understands the spy genre it’s riffing on, with brilliant set pieces and atmospheric design wrapped around top-notch characterization.

The Incredibles 2 suffers a little from an overload of characters towards the end, but it's a thoroughly enjoyable watch. Catch it before it vanishes to Disney Plus in July.

Space Jam

Netflix rating: PG

Michael Jordan is a timeless superstar, and 1996’s Space Jam has stood the test of time as well as any of his on the court records. Critics might say it’s a little silly and over the top, but it’s Looney Tunes: what else are you expecting? It's a '90s classic, featuring Bill Murray in its supporting cast.

With a LeBron James-led sequel set to arrive in July 2021, now is the perfect time to refresh your memory of this classic.

Mary Poppins Returns

Netflix rating: PG

Living up to the original Mary Poppins was a monumental task, but somehow Mary Poppins Returns managed it. Set decades after the original, the Banks children are all grown up, while dear old Mary hasn’t aged a day. With Emily Blunt stepping into Julie Andrews’ shoes, the magical whimsy of the first flick feels refreshed with a new gloss of paint.

The story follows very similar beats, but the plot was never the reason we got lost in that world in the first place, was it?

Tarzan

Netflix rating: G

Tarzan has one of the most well-rounded romances in the Disney canon, and is set to a heartfelt (if sometimes ill-fitting) soundtrack of Phil Collins original tunes. It highlights Tarzan’s bond with his mother, gives a lot of room for his supporting cast to shine and brings Jane to life in a story filled with surprisingly touching moments, as well as fast-paced action.

It features some of the nicest 2D animation Disney ever produced Be warned though, Clayton’s death is one of the more graphic Disney villain demises.

The Princess and the Frog

Netflix rating: G

If you tried to remember every Disney Princess (there’s officially 12, if you want to try now), Tiana is the one you might accidentally forget. Made with traditional animation in the era of CGI, Tiana’s goal to run a business is probably harder for kids to relate to. In Doctor Facilier, though, it has one of the best modern villains, and Almost There is a song not to be missed.

The Princess and the Frog is a nice change of pace from Disney romance movies.

The Little Prince

Netflix rating: PG

The Little Prince boasts an absolutely stellar cast, a surprise given that it’s not seen as an animation heavyweight. Rachel McAdams, Jeff Bridges, Marion Cottilard, James Franco, Ricky Gervais, Paul Rudd… it just goes on and on. This movie is far more than a who’s who though, retelling Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s literary masterpiece with picturesque animation and heaps of heart.

Mary and the Witch's Flower

Netflix rating: PG

If you ever feel like Studio Ghibli don’t quite make them like they used to, Mary and the Witch’s Flower might be the perfect film for you. Though not a Ghibli movie itself, it was made by former Ghibli employee Hiromasa Yonebayashi with his new company, Studio Ponoc. Based on Mary Stewart’s The Little Broomstick, a magical flower grants Mary powers and sets her off on an imaginative adventure.

Corpse Bride

Netflix rating: PG

Though this one has a grim name and macabre premise, it's a very warm family film, especially if you’re not afraid to go a little goth. After a nervous groom practises his vows in a forest, a ghost who haunts the woods thinks he’s talking to her and agrees to marry him. Directed by Tim Burton and starring his two long-time collaborators Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter, Corpse Bride is a spookily sweet surprise.

Solo: A Star Wars Movie

Netflix rating: PG

Solo is the only remaining Star Wars movie on Netflix, and it's not as bad as you might've heard. In fact, it's a whole lot better than the final movie in the series, The Rise of Skywalker was. An origin movie about the titular space smuggler, Solo doesn't tell a necessary story, given that everything you need to know about Han is there in the 1977 movie, but it is a fun look at the character's early days. Donald Glover's Lando Calrissian isan obvious highlight.

The Adventures of Tintin

Netflix rating: PG

If Hook isn’t quite the ‘Steven Spielberg pays tribute to classic adventure movies’ feature you’re looking for, perhaps Tintin can fill that void. After stumbling across a map, young reporter Tintin sets off on a quest for buried treasure, a quest laced with memorable characters. Joyfully animated with brilliantly vibrant settings, this is the perfect film to lose yourself in, even if the CG styling might seem a little weird in retrospect.

Monster House

Netflix rating: PG

One of the spookier films here, Monster House is a cult family movie written by Community and Rick and Morty writer Dan Harmon. This is definitely more kid friendly than his other work, but there’s enough here for adults to enjoy too. The stop motion tale features a group of teenagers who discover the house at the end of their block is alive. To explore the mystery of how and why, though, they have to venture inside its dangerous walls.

Christopher Robin

Netflix rating: PG

We’ve all seen Winnie The Pooh before, but this movie tells the story differently. Rather than dealing with the individual adventures of Pooh Bear and his friends, it centers around Christopher Robin himself - and his wife Evelyn - as they struggle to balance Christopher’s work with their married life. Enter Pooh and the rest of the gang to help Christopher find the joy in life again. It has all the magic of a Pooh Bear story with the added depth of Christopher and Evelyn’s relationship in the mix.

Spy Kids

Netflix rating: PG

Robert Rodriquez has a strange filmography. Half of his movies are blood-and-gore fests like Sin City, Machete and Planet Terror, while the other half are the Spy Kids quadrilogy and their spiritual successor, Shark Boy & Lava Girl. Here, he packs his usual panache for action into a much more kid friendly package. With an all-star cast of George Clooney, Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Tony Shaloub, Teri Hatcher and Danny Trejo, this one’s so strange you won’t be able to look away.

Stuart Little

Netflix rating: PG

The little mouse with the big heart is the perfect family film, and its effects have aged surprisingly well. A human family adopts an orphan mouse that has the ability to talk, but the family cat wants to get rid of him. Geena Davis and a pre-House Hugh Laurie star as the parents, while Michael J. Fox features as Stuart. With the instantly recognisable voice of Nathan Lane as the cat, too, it’s a reminder that good things sometimes come in small packages.

Hook

Netflix rating: PG

Robin Williams was such an incredible actor that his role as Peter in Hook - what would have been easily a career best for many other actors - often gets lost in the shuffle of his back catalogue. Ditto Dustin Hoffman as the risible Captain Hook himself. A twist on the classic tale with Peter Pan as an adult, this Stephen Spielberg movie is a throwback to the heyday of the adventure movie.

Hugo

Netflix rating: PG

A rare Martin Scorsese children’s film, Hugo will dazzle adults with its spectacular visuals while the kids enjoy the fun. Hugo is about an orphan who lives in a railway station in 1930s Paris, and there’s a compelling mystery here framed by some gorgeous cinematography. Starring a young Chloe Moretz and Asa Butterfield, this steampunk homage to A Trip To The Moon and Safety Last! is a little slice of movie history too.

Klaus

Netflix rating: PG

Okay, we are far from Christmas right now, but this is still one of the best family movies on Netflix, if you can endure a bit of unseasonal festivity. A 2019 Netflix original, Klaus has wonderful animation and pairs up a hapless postman with a kindly old toy maker. ‘A true selfless act always sparks another’, Klaus tells us in the film. A nice lesson to pass on.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution

Netflix rating: PG

A complete CGI shot-for-shot remake of the 1998 animated Pokémon: The First Movie, your mileage may vary on this one. It has cute creatures, a lot of Pikachu and doesn’t complicate things, but the fact that it ends by highlighting how wrong it is to make Pokémon fight is iffy, given how the games this movie is based on actually work.

Still, Mewtwo’s quote on the gift of life as he reaches his epiphany is basically as good as anything in The Godfather.

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You!

Netflix rating: G

I Choose You! is kind of a rehash of the original Kanto series of the anime, but it changes a lot of things around. Brock and Misty are gone, replaced by Sorrel and Verity, and most of the fun side plots disappear too. In exchange, it takes an even more introspective look at Ash and Pikachu’s relationship, and throws in some lesser known creatures. Stranglely, it might be more suited to non-fans than fans.