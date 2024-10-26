Best movies of the 80s: my favorites from every year of the decade are streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

There’s a constant flow of new movies being released every year but I love nothing more than rewatching a classic, so I’ve delved back into the standout films from each decade, starting with the iconic 80s – a decade packed with unforgettable films.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find every movie on the best streaming services or the best free streaming services , which means my hand’s been forced in places but I’ve made sure to sift through the long list of titles year by year to bring you the best you can stream right now. So, dust off your flares and join me for a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

1980: The Shining

The trademark Kubrick stare was best portrayed by Nicholson in The Shining. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Notable mentions: – Raging Bull – Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

That stare! The Shining forever changed Jack Nicholson for me (it was only in The Departed that he was able to shake off that Jack Torrance character in any meaningful way). This is Stanley Kubrick’s most eeriest film and the best Stephen King adaptation (even if the horror writer doesn’t think so). Its most unsettling scenes have become ingrained in pop culture and are still often resurfaced in the best horror movies of all time. Mountain hotels, mazes and elevators have never been the same.

1981: American Werewolf in London

American Werewolf in London is widely available to stream this spooky season. (Image credit: Arrow Video)

Notable mentions: – Raiders of the lost Ark – The Evil Dead

When you picture films from the 80s, what is it that stands out? The cheesy one liners, the synth scores or how about the now stylised in its own right blend of practical and visual effects? If you have a love for the latter, then you've got to watch one of the best horror movies American Werewolf in London – the transformation scene alone still lives with me to this day. Don't happen have a subscription to any of the services below? You're in luck, because the movie is also available on the best free streaming services like Tubi, Amazon Freevee or The Roku Channel in the US.

1982: Blade Runner

The cult classic has become a fully fledged franchise with a live action series on the way (Image credit: Prime Video)

Notable mentions: – First Blood – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

What 80s list wouldn't be complete without an entry (OK, there are three in this list) from one of the standout stars from the decade? Harrison Ford has come a long way since being a carpenter for author Joan Didion and he does not disappoint in Ridley Scott's adaptation of Philip K Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?. This movie arguably set the style for all the neon-washed skyscraper cyberpunk cities that would follow, and is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time for its distinct atmospheric setting.

1983: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi

The original Star Wars trilogy is part of our picks for the best Disney Plus movies (Image credit: Disney)

Notable mentions: – Scarface – WarGames

Did you know that the Ewoks introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi weren’t originally going to be in the movie? George Lucas has since revealed that he intended for Wookiees to be the native species on the moon of Endor, and I’m so glad he changed his mind because those fierce teddy bears are the standouts for me (R2D2 serving drinks aboard Jabba's luxury sail barge 'The Khetanna' is a close second) and rightly deserve their spinoff movie: Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure. Don't remember where this fits into the timeline? Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.

1984: Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters is one of the best Netflix movies in the UK. (Image credit: Columbia)

Notable mentions: – Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind – The Karate Kid

I still love the premise of this movie: what do you do when you’re a successful but eccentric scientist who loses their job? Start a ghost catching business, of course. I’m also still not sure if I had the choice of one, would I opt for the Ghostbusters car or proton pack with a Neutrona wand to add to my imaginary private collection. It’s a tough call, but I’d probably lean toward The Ecto-1, let's be honest.

1985: The Breakfast Club

Molly Ringwald was the queen of the 80s teen comedy. (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Notable mentions: – The Goonies – Back to the Future

What can I say about The Breakfast Club other than that it's the perfect Sunday afternoon film. Surely, John Hughes is on everyone's 80s list? He's made so many classics, it's hard to pick a favorite but the coming-of-age stories that the 'Brat Pack' are known for are the most memorable – I have my sister to thank for introducing me.

1986: Flight of the Navigator

Flight of the Navigator is one of the best Prime Video movies in the UK. (Image credit: Disney)

Notable mentions: – Aliens – Stand By Me

A lot of people missed this one, and I kind of get why – it’s weird! But that’s exactly what I love about the 80s: there was so much experimentation and Flight of the Navigator was no exception. For those unfamiliar with the story, it follows David, an eight-year-old who takes a trip into the future, changing his life (and probably every kid's at the time) forever. As far as my best 80s movie pets list goes, the upside down hanging Puckmaren alien is a close second to the Fizzgig from The Dark Crystal.

1987: Predator

Fan of the franchise? You'll love the most recent addition Prey. (Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Notable mentions: – Robocop – Planes, Trains & Automobiles

My key takeaway from Predator? If I’m ever trying to outrun a technologically advanced alien, I need to cover myself in mud. Arnie delivers in this first installment of the now-iconic franchise, and if you’re after a big action flick with classic 80s lines, look no further. “Get to the chopper!”

1988: They Live

They Live is also available to stream on Tubi for free in the US.

Notable mentions: – Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Die Hard

Did anyone else get freaked out by these aliens? No? Really? OK, moving on. They Live is a bit bizarre with its mix of sci-fi and horror as it's more of an action film than anything, but it has one of the best performances from wrestler 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper. Who could forget that iconic line: "I have come here to chew bubble gum and kick ass. And I'm all out of bubble gum."

1989: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is one of the best Paramount Plus movies in the US and Australia. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Notable mentions: – Who Framed Roger Rabbit – Do the Right Thing

This is my favourite of the Indiana Jones series – can we call it a trilogy and just compartmentalize the newer ones into a different universe? Maybe it’s the addition of Sean Connery or the sharp script, but something about merging religion, myth and war made for unforgettable cinema. Make sure to take a look at our ranking of every Indiana Jones movie next.