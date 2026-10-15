The new Jura C9 can brew coffee at 60C so it's ready to drink immediately

It has a menu of 17 drinks, which are customizable via the screen or app

It's on sale for £895 direct from Jura and third-party stores

Jura has just launched a new compact bean-to-cup espresso machine that brews coffee at the ideal drinking temperature, so they're ready to enjoy straight away.

The Jura C9 is a follow-up to the C8 and has an expanded menu of 17 different drinks, plus a new milder style of coffee brewed and served at around 60C, which is widely regarded as ideal for coffee-drinking. This brew style also uses a smaller dose of grounds for a smoother, lighter taste.

If you want to go beyond the standard menu, the C9 offers seven grind sizes, three brewing strength options, and three brewing temperatures. You can create your own custom coffees using the C9's 2.8-inch colour display, or through Jura's JOE app, which also lets you brew drinks remotely.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Compact size, full flavour

Although the C9 is one of Jura's smallest coffee makers, measuring 10.2 x 12.8 x 17.2 inches / 26 x 32.5 x 43.7 cm (W x H x D), it has a full-size brewing unit, and uses Jura's Pulse Extraction Process (PEP), which aims to optimise the time the coffee grounds remain in contact with the water.

Visually, the C9 is very similar to that of the C8, with a glossy black finish and wave-patterned water tank and cup grille. Its front panel is curved like those of the company's flagship models — including the Jura J10 I tested last year, and the Jura E10 I will be reviewing in the coming weeks.

The C9 is available to buy now direct from Jura and from third-party stores for £895.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.