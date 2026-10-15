Jura’s new C9 bean-to-cup machine brews coffee at a cooler 60C so you can sip your smooth espresso straight away without burning your tongue

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Still compact, but with a bigger menu than ever

Jura C9 coffee maker
(Image credit: Jura)
  • The new Jura C9 can brew coffee at 60C so it's ready to drink immediately
  • It has a menu of 17 drinks, which are customizable via the screen or app
  • It's on sale for £895 direct from Jura and third-party stores

Jura has just launched a new compact bean-to-cup espresso machine that brews coffee at the ideal drinking temperature, so they're ready to enjoy straight away.

The Jura C9 is a follow-up to the C8 and has an expanded menu of 17 different drinks, plus a new milder style of coffee brewed and served at around 60C, which is widely regarded as ideal for coffee-drinking. This brew style also uses a smaller dose of grounds for a smoother, lighter taste.

If you want to go beyond the standard menu, the C9 offers seven grind sizes, three brewing strength options, and three brewing temperatures. You can create your own custom coffees using the C9's 2.8-inch colour display, or through Jura's JOE app, which also lets you brew drinks remotely.

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Compact size, full flavour

Although the C9 is one of Jura's smallest coffee makers, measuring 10.2 x 12.8 x 17.2 inches / 26 x 32.5 x 43.7 cm (W x H x D), it has a full-size brewing unit, and uses Jura's Pulse Extraction Process (PEP), which aims to optimise the time the coffee grounds remain in contact with the water.

Visually, the C9 is very similar to that of the C8, with a glossy black finish and wave-patterned water tank and cup grille. Its front panel is curved like those of the company's flagship models — including the Jura J10 I tested last year, and the Jura E10 I will be reviewing in the coming weeks.

The C9 is available to buy now direct from Jura and from third-party stores for £895.

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Cat Ellis
Cat Ellis
Homes Editor

Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor, covering smart home tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, haircare and more. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, having worked on print magazines including PC Plus and PC Format, is a Speciality Coffee Association (SCA) certified barista, and holds a professional certificate in security awareness for smart homes. Whether you want to invest in some smart lights, find your ideal hair styler, or pick the espresso machine of your dreams, she's the right person to help.

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