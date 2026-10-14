The Challenge Sverige has been delayed just weeks before launching

The producers blame a "technical breakdown" that deleted an entire season

Reports suggest an AI agent might have been responsible for the incident

Another day, another report of a faulty AI agent apparently deleting a lot of work. Except this time, instead of nuking 48,000 files from a personal project as we’ve seen before, the victim is one of Sweden’s biggest TV shows.

According to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, Mastiff, the production company behind The Challenge Sverige, were putting the final touches on the show — which was due to premiere on November 22 — when it decided to “let an AI agent into the server.” After that, the worst-case scenario ensued: the AI agent apparently deleted the entire edited show, with no chance to recover the files.

At least, that’s according to Aftonbladet’s sources. TV4, the channel set to host The Challenge Sverige, has merely confirmed that there was a “technical breakdown” that resulted in the show’s files being deleted. It has not admitted that an AI agent caused the catastrophic incident.

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We've asked both TV4 and Mastiff for an official comment on what happened and will update this story when we hear back. But whatever caused the issues, the mishap means that the show has been pushed back from its imminent release to some time in 2027, with no solid date yet announced.

As a result, “Several hundred days of work is now gone and several hundred people now need to go in and work on this to be able to deliver the program,” Aftonbladet explained.

How did this happen?

(Image credit: Shutterstock / panuwat phimpha)

Lots of questions remain about this apparent televisual disaster. Was an AI agent definitely the culprit? If so, what exactly was the AI told to do? And what happened to the backup files of a nationally broadcast show that has taken a huge amount of time and effort to create? Some of these details will hopefully be filled in by a response from TV4 and Mastiff, which we've requested.

When Aftonbladet called The Challenge Sverige’s presenter, Ahmed Berhan, Berhan seemed amused by the development. “You know, some days you just have to accept that you’re living in a f*cking sitcom,” the presenter laughed when he recounted how he was told that the show’s files had been obliterated. When Aftonbladet suggested that an AI agent might have been responsible, an incredulous Berhan replied: “Is that true?! I knew AI would be the death of me. This is just the beginning.”

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If AI agents were indeed involved, the whole sorry saga is a reminder of the risks of letting them loose on vital files that you can’t afford to lose. Just a few weeks ago we saw how Claude Code deleted nearly 50,000 files in just 103 seconds when a developer set it to work, and you don’t have to look far to see stories of AI agents hacking governments and leaking private data.

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