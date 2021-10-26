Best Saatva mattress sales and deals in 2021: up to $300 off ahead of Black Friday

The new Saatva mattress sale ahead of Black Friday contains a time-limited discount on the award-winning Saatva Classic hybrid. Until Thursday 28 October, you can save up to $300 on the Classic at Saatva in sizes twin XL and bigger, with prices starting from $887. You can also save $200 on mattress purchases worth over $925, with the biggest $300 saving found on the split Cal king size Saatva Classic.

Saatva has been changing up its deals all month, previously offering a tiered discount system of between $100 and $400 off orders (the more you spent, the more you saved). The brand may revert to that once the current Trick Or Sleep Sale is over, or we may finally see the arrival of Saatva Black Friday sale pricing.

The holiday season is traditionally when the luxury sleep brand’s cheapest prices arrive, so we’re hoping for the same in the 2021 Saatva mattress Black Friday sale. Last year, for example, it launched a $275 discount before the avalanche of Black Friday mattress deals descended. As the current Trick Or Sleep deal focuses exclusively on its best-selling model, we fully expect a more varied sale offer to arrive soon.

So should you wait to see what happens? It depends on the Saatva you want to buy. We think the breathable Saatva Classic is the best mattress for all sleeping positions and $200-$300 off is a good saving on this handcrafted luxury hybrid. So if you have an urgent need for a new mattress and you are sold on the Classic, this is a good deal. You can trial it for up to 180 nights at home to double check that it suits your body and sleep, and it comes with a 15-year warranty, which is above the 10-year average for hybrids. Saatva also offers free white glove delivery, placing the unboxed mattress directly into your room of choice.

SAATVA MATTRESS SALE: THE BEST DEALS

Image Saatva Classic Mattress: save up to $300 at Saatva

The Saatva Classic is our top pick of all American mattresses because it offers superb back support and comfort, and is well priced for a luxury mattress handcrafted with premium memory foam and coils. If you were to buy a comparable model in store, you’d pay a lot more than the prices you see on Saatva’s website. Because it’s a hybrid model, the Classic is more breathable than all-foam models. Don’t confuse it for a proper cooling mattress though – it isn’t. But heat will dissipate quicker in the Classic, so it won’t cause you to overheat. Basically, if you want a handcrafted mattress that relieves pressure on your hips, back, knees and neck, and offers good motion isolation so you won’t be disturbed by your partner’s movements, the Classic is an excellent choice. View Deal

Image Saatva mattress sale: get $200 off orders over $925

If you're looking for something a little different to the Saatva Classic, there's $200 off most of Saatva's other luxury handcrafted mattresses too. This includes the Latex Hybrid, made using breathable, all-natural latex, and the super-comfy Loom & Leaf memory foam model. The smartest Saatva mattress, the Solaire, is also $200 off in the current sale. This one gives you access to 50 different firmness levels at the touch of a button, so it's a good choice if you are unsure what level of firmness is best for you and your body. All Saatva mattresses come on a 180-night trial, so if you change your mind, you can return it for a refund of exchange but a $99 fee does apply. View Deal

Which Saatva mattress should you choose?

Saatva mattresses focus on relieving pressure so that you have a more comfortable sleep, regardless of the position you drift off in. They are designed to promote neutral spinal alignment to protect your posture during sleep. Firmness is also a big factor when picking the right mattress, and many of Saatva’s models come in a range of firmness levels from Soft to Firm. The Saatva Classic is the cheapest model to offer this, while the Saatva Solaire smart mattress takes it to the extreme by offering 50 different firmness levels.

Combining responsive, body-cradling memory foam, supportive coils and a breathable sleep surface, the flagship Saatva Classic Mattress (priced from $887) provides advanced back and joint support. At the time of writing (October 2021), the Classic has scored an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars generated from over 2,000 user reviews published on the company's website.

The Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress (priced from $949) is your best bet if you enjoy the body hugging sensation of all-foam mattresses. This one does away with coils, relying on a combination of “ultra-premium 5lb memory foam” and cooling, gel-infused foam to provide maximum spinal support and pressure-point relief. The Loom & Leaf also scores an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars, generated from over 500 user reviews on Saatva’s website. For a much cheaper all-foam model, read our guide to the best Nectar mattress sales and deals.

For a truly eco-friendly sleep, choose the Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress (priced from $1,295). It’s built entirely from sustainably sourced materials yet still delivers the cloud-like comfort and pressure-relieving support most people need to feel comfortable enough to fall asleep and stay asleep throughout the night. At the time of writing there are only 18 user reviews available to look at on Saatva’s website, and between them they generate an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

The Solaire Customizable Mattress (priced from $2,147) is a smart mattress in luxury clothing. It’s also rated 4.9 out of 5 on the Saatva website and offers 50 individual firmness settings on each side (available on the queen size or larger) so that you can find the precise amount of firmness you need to feel as comfy as possible when lying down. It can also be adjusted up and down to help you explore a range of positions to relieve pressure on your body.

The best Saatva mattress deal for people with heavier bodies is always found on the Saatva HD mattress (priced from $1,574), simply because this is the brand’s first ever model designed for bigger bodies. The HD delivers support across five different pressure zones and is covered by a 20-year warranty. Saatva’s installation experts will also deliver it to your room of choice so it’s ready to sleep on straight away.

All Saatva mattresses offer high levels of motion isolation, making them a good choice for couples where one of them is a restless sleeper and prone to waking the other up with their in-bed tossing and turning. Whichever model you pick, you can buy it in a choice of sizes and test it out for 180 nights at home. The only downside is that Saatva charges a $99 fee for you to return or exchange your Saatva. Some brands charge fees also, while others offer free returns.

(Image credit: Saatva)

1. Saatva Classic Mattress deals The best Saatva for all sleepers – it's well-priced for a luxury hybrid Sizes: 8 (twin to split Cal king) | Depth: 11.5” or 14.5” | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam and coils | Comfort: Plush soft, luxury firm or firm | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 15 years | MSRP: $887 – $2,196 (prices change often, so check before you buy) Handcrafted in the USA Patented spinal-alignment tech Dual-coil design for better airflow Three different firmness levels $99 refund or exchange fee

With some mattress manufacturers, you expect their cheapest offering to be adequate at best. But that's not the case with the Saatva Classic. In fact, such is the premium quality of this memory foam and coil hybrid that it's won a variety of industry awards, as well as earning an almost maximum score from customer reviews and experts alike.

The Saatva Classic is made using 884 individually pocketed steel coils designed to cradle your body during sleep to help it feel hugged and supported. Pressure-relieving high-density memory foam and a quilted 3” Euro pillow top ensure it’s comfy from the moment you lie down to the moment you get out of bed. It’s breathable and helps regulate in-bed temperature, so you shouldn’t overheat when sleeping in it. Don’t expect the chilled performance of a proper cooling mattress though, so look elsewhere if you are dealing with night sweats or hot flashes.

We’d recommend the Saatva Classic to all sleepers who want a handcrafted hybrid mattress of exceptional quality for less. This is your chance to enjoy plush hotel-level comfort in your own bedroom, night after night for years to come.

Prices range from $887 for a twin to $2,196 for a split Cal king ($1,996 in the current Saatva mattress sale), but you need to keep an eye on prices as Saatva changes them regularly depending on the time of year. The cheapest we have seen the Saatva sell for was $1,199 back in February, with the current price being the highest spotted this year. Remember though, if you were to buy a mattress of this premium handcrafted quality in store, you’d pay far more for it.

(Image credit: Saatva)

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress deals Saatva's memory foam mattress that hugs your body during sleep Sizes: 8 (twin to split Cal king) | Depth: 12” | Turn: No | Filling: Memory foam and gel foam | Comfort: Relaxed firm or firm | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 15 years | MSRP: $949 – $2,576 (prices change often, so check before you buy) Superb pressure relief Hypoallergenic design Soft-touch organic cotton cover Sleeps a little warm

If you love the feeling of sinking into a mattress and letting it ease pressure on your body as soon as you lie down to relax or sleep, then the Loom & Leaf is sure to strike a chord. This deluxe offering combines a layer of what Saatva calls “ultra-premium 5lb memory foam” with a separate layer of cooling, gel-infused foam to deliver a sleep experience that's both soothing and supportive. As if all of that wasn't sumptuous enough, the mattress is topped by an organic cotton quilted cover that won’t trigger any allergies.



Prices for the Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress range from $949 for a twin ($749 in the Saatva mattress sale) to $2,576 for a split Cal king ($2,376). We expect to see prices of around $1,499 to $1,599 for a queen size in this year’s Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale, but the ongoing supply chain issues in various areas of industry may prevent this from happening.

We’re keeping an eye on the situation and will update this article with the best deals on the Loom & Leaf as we spot them. If you see prices drop on the Loom & Leaf ahead of Black Friday and there’s a Saatva mattress sale offering at least $200 off, we’d go for it and wouldn’t wait until late November.

(Image credit: Saatva)

3. Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress deals An eco-friendly Saatva made from sustainably sourced materials Sizes: 7 (twin to Cal king) | Depth: 12” | Turn: No | Filling: Latex and coils | Comfort: Medium-firm | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 15 years | MSRP: $1,149 – $2,249 (prices change often, so check before you buy) Natural materials for non-toxic sleep Excellent pressure-free support Soft and breathable sleep surface Warranty is short for a latex mattress

If there's one thing that's going to help you sleep naturally, it's a mattress that's made from organic materials. The Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress is one such product, comprising a range of eco-friendly components that are designed to give you the healthiest, most comfortable sleep imaginable.

Its layer of individually wrapped, recycled steel coils will contour to your curves while maintaining airflow throughout the mattress. There's a 3” layer of five-zone natural latex for superior pressure-point relief. And a layer of organic, antimicrobial New Zealand wool will regulate your body temperature for extra breathability.

Like the Loom & Leaf and Classic models, we fully expect to see the Latex Hybrid in the Saatva Black Friday sale. We can yet predict how much of a discount we’ll see on this model, but based on previous years we’d be surprised if the deal was anything less than a $200 saving. That also means we’re seeing Black Friday pricing right now, so if you want and urgently need this eco-friendly latex mattress, there’s no reason not to buy it now.

(Image credit: Saatva)

4. Saatva Solaire Smart Mattress deals Saatva's smartest mattress, delivering 50 different levels of firmness Sizes: 7 (twin XL to split Cal king) | Depth: 12” | Turn: No | Filling: Latex, air chambers and memory foam | Comfort: Various | Trial: 180 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $2,147 – $4,395 (prices change often, so check before you buy) 50 firmness settings on each side Made with breathable materials Virtually no motion transfer Delivery can take up to 3 weeks

When it comes to sleeping, we all have our own preferences. Some of us like a soft mattress, others prefer something firmer. Some sleep better with their upper body propped up, while other people can only drift off if they're laid out flat. Saatva must've had this in mind when it created the Solaire Customizable Mattress, a top-of-the-range bed-topper that features an extraordinary range of personalization options.

Not only can each bed partner select from 50 different firmness options (available on the queen size and upwards); for an additional fee you can choose a 'split-top' design that'll enable one or both of you to sleep with your head in a raised position. With premium-quality materials on every level, the Solaire is your first-class ticket to the land of nod.

As with the above mattresses, the Solaire is regularly offered at a discount price, so if you miss this current Saatva mattress sale, there's sure to be another chance to get it cheaper soon, especially with the Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales fast approaching.

Do I need a Saatva mattress discount code?

Saatva has made it as easy as possible for customers to buy one of these mattresses for less. There's no Saatva discount code to input when you make a purchase – simply add your chosen mattress to your shopping basket, head to the checkout and your discount will be applied automatically when you pay.

Your mattress will be delivered and installed in your bedroom of choice as part of the price you pay, but Saatva does charge a $99 fee if you want to exchange for a different model or return the mattress for a refund within the 180-night trial period.

Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday mattress deals in 2021: What we expect

Consumers everywhere are looking ahead to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which takes place this year on the 26 and 29 November respectively. In previous years, the best Saatva Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals have offered around $200 off orders worth $1,000 or more. We’ve already seen better discounts than that this year, ranging from $225 to $400 off (the brand’s show-stopping Black Friday in October sale).

Saatva has been known to offer a blanket 10% off all orders for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it has also been known to drop its biggest deal of the year before Black Friday. That means November really is the month to watch if you want the cheapest Saatva mattress prices and with a good discount too. Other sales that are particularly abundant for cheap Saatva mattresses include the Memorial Day mattress sales in May, July 4 sales, and of course September’s Labor Day mattress sale.

As with any brand, the thing to watch for is the pricing, because mattresses are cheaper at certain times of the year compared to others. Summer is generally the most expensive time to buy, while autumn / fall and winter are better. We’ll be tracking all of the Saatva Black Friday deals and sales right here so you won’t miss a saving.