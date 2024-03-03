The Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper offers a medium firm feel and superb comfort no matter your sleep style. It does an outstanding job in terms of motion isolation and pressure point relief; however, I rated it four stars because it sleeps notably warm for a topper designed to have cooling properties.

Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper: two-minute review

The Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is a three-inch thick, medium-firm topper from this well respected, luxury sleep brand. I slept on a king size topper for two weeks in February to see how it performs in practice, and how it compares to the rest of the best mattress toppers on the market.

Having written a Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review recently, and knowing that Saatva is the brand behind TechRadar's #1 best mattress, I was excited to test out this topper option. Saatva positions the Graphite Memory Foam topper as having “advanced cooling technology” and a “body hugging feel.” I found it delivered a cozy sleep experience, no matter which sleep position you prefer.

In addition to relieving some minor aches and pains, this topper will either improve your existing mattress' motion isolation capabilities, or at the least, maintain them. However, while it may be positioned as a cooling topper, I found it failed in this endeavor, which makes it hard to justify the high price tag.

A 180-night trial and free delivery sounds great, but be warned that you only get a one-year limited warranty and there is a $99 fee if you need to return it. All in all, if you’re more concerned with comfort than cooling properties, the Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is worth the buy. However, hot sleepers should look elsewhere. Read below to learn more in my full Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review.

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: design & materials

3-inch-tall topper with memory foam infused with graphite

Organic cotton cover with antimicrobial treatment

Straps at corners hold it in place

The bulk of this Saatva topper design is CertiPUR-US certified memory foam infused with graphite, which provides a supportive feel, pressure relief, and cooling properties. The graphite, combined with an organic cotton cover that wicks away moisture and contributes to breathability, are the main cooling features. Although the topper can only be spot-cleaned, at least it has an antimicrobial treatment to prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew. (It's probably worth adding one of the best mattress protectors to make cleaning easier.)

This three-inch-thick mattress topper gave my 10-inch mattress some additional height. It blends naturally with my mattress and stays in place with four straps at the corners.

The Graphite Memory Foam option is one of a number of different toppers available at Saatva – for a run-down of the rest of the range, and who they might suit, head to TechRadar's article exploring 'Which Saatva topper should I buy?'

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: price & value for money

Premium priced with a one-year limited warranty and 180-night trial

Not the most expensive or budget-friendly that Saatva offers

Rarely discounted

At $445 for a queen-size, the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is very much a premium mattress topper. Saatva offers another topper at the same price, two more that are cheaper, and one that’s more expensive.

Based on the materials, I can understand why it’s priced as a premium topper. However, when it’s touted as a cooling topper and doesn’t succeed in that department, I can’t say confidently that the price matches the quality. Here are the list prices for each size of the mattress.

Twin: MSRP $325

MSRP $325 Twin XL: MSRP $325

MSRP $325 Full: MSRP $405

MSRP $405 Queen: MSRP $445

MSRP $445 King: MSRP $565

MSRP $565 Split King: MSRP $650

MSRP $650 Cal King: MSRP $565

While Saatva mattress sales and deals happen pretty much constantly, it's very rare that the toppers will be included.

On the larger market, it’s in the same price bracket (though slightly cheaper than) the Avocado Organic Latex Mattress Topper ($664 for the queen size). The Tempur-Adapt Topper has nearly the same MSRP, but there are semi-regular 40% off deals that make it much more affordable (head to TechRadar's Tempur-Adapt Topper review for more on that one) .

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: comfort & performance

Medium firm and supportive feel for all sleep styles

Retains lots of heat

Improves edge support and has good motion isolation capabilities

While I have a supportive organic latex mattress (about a 5.5 on the firmness scale), the Saatva topper was slightly firmer. On a 10-point scale, I’d give it a 6.5 firmness rating as it had a cozy, body-hugging feel that was supportive, but not hard by any means. For reference, I’m 5'5" and weigh 170lbs. A friend who is smaller than me slept on the topper and agreed that it has a medium firm feel. She rated it as a 6.

While Saatva says that the Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper is best suited to side sleepers, I slept better on my stomach and back. In fact, it wasn’t until the second week that the topper had softened enough for me to sleep comfortably on my side.

I felt as if the topper reinforced the edges of my mattress, which is good news if you want or need a sturdy edge to help you get up in the morning. In addition, the topper also has great motion isolation capabilities. I tested this by placing a wine glass in the center, and then getting in and out of bed and changing sleep positions near the glass. The glass never wobbled.

Designed with memory foam infused with graphite and a breathable organic cotton cover, this mattress topper is supposed to offer top-tier temperature regulation. Unfortunately, it trapped so much heat that I slept uncomfortably, even with just a microfiber sheet covering me at night. I tested the topper in February and generally had to sleep with the fan on, especially after I woke up more than one night sweating. When a friend visited, I had her lay down on the topper on my bed and the first thing she said was, “Your bed is really warm.”

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: customer experience

Free delivery but $99 fee for returns

180-night trial and 1-year limited warranty

Vacuum-packed and rolled for delivery, but box not secure and heavy

While the mattress topper arrived by free delivery in a cardboard box, the box wasn’t secure. One of the cardboard flaps broke free of the paper tape. At least the box and tape were recyclable. The box was pretty heavy, but once I'd got it to my room, it was easy to remove the topper, which was rolled and vacuum sealed in plastic. The topper gained its full shape within a few hours, and yet, I noticed that the memory foam didn’t quite fill up the cover, leaving some wrinkles on the top.

Upon removing it from its package, the topper had a noticeable woodsy, earthen smell. I don’t consider it an off-gassing or chemical smell, but I smelled the same thing when I previously tested a Saatva mattress. The smell was so overpowering on this topper (and caused my head to ache), that I couldn’t sleep on it for three days. After two weeks, the smell has now faded enough that it doesn’t disrupt my sleep. A friend of mine did not notice the smell after I had been using the topper for a week.

In addition to a 180-night trial, Saatva offers a one-year limited warranty, which is not typical for a premium topper. I’ve seen other luxury brands offer anywhere from three to 10-year warranties on their toppers – and Saatva itself has a forever warranty on its mattresses, so it's odd that its topper warranty is so stingy in comparison. Not to mention, it’s a little disappointing that there is a $99 processing fee to return the topper. I should also note that the brand doesn’t allow for exchanges – if you want to swap for another option, you must return the topper and then order a different one.

Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper review: specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Materials Graphite-infused memory foam, organic cotton cover Cover Organic cotton Straps Yes Height 3" Care Spot clean only Trial period 180 nights Warranty 1-year limited Price bracket Premium Queen price $445 Sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, Split King, Cal King Delivery Free Returns $99 fee, no exchange policy, must return and then purchase a new one

Should you buy the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper?

Buy it if...

✅ You and your partner have different sleep styles: Neither you nor your partner will sacrifice good sleep as this topper will suit stomach, back, and side sleepers. Side sleepers may need to give their bodies a week to get used to it.

✅ Your existing mattress is very soft or very firm: This topper sits right in the middle of the firmness scale, which means it’ll firm up a very soft mattress or soften a very firm mattress.

✅ You want to know your mattress topper isn’t breeding mildew, mold, or bacteria: Thanks to an antimicrobial treatment, your topper will be free of mildew, mold, and bacteria – which is good since you can only spot clean this topper.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep hot: For someone who doesn’t get warm or hot when they sleep, there were many nights where I woke up sweating while sleeping on this Saatva topper. The Brooklyn Bedding Microcoil Mattress Topper may offer a cooler night’s rest due to a 0.75-inch layer of micro coils.

❌ You want a super soft sleep experience: This topper is suited to stomach and back sleepers, so you know it has a medium-firm, supportive feel. The Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper is known to offer a softer sleep experience.

❌ You’re on a budget: This is not a budget-friendly topper by any means. Save a pretty penny by going with the LinenSpa Gel-Infused Mattress Topper, which may result in a cooler sleep since it’s infused with gel.

How I tested the Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper

I slept on a king-sized Saatva Graphite Memory Foam Mattress for two weeks in February in Texas. There were a mix of cold and warm nights during that time, and while I generally sleep with a comforter and sheet, I had to forgo the comforter to sleep on this topper comfortably. Additionally, I had a friend sleep on the topper one night and provide me feedback.

