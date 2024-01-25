Which Saatva mattress topper should I buy? All the different options compared

A mattress topper can transform an unappealing sleep setup, potentially turning the wrong bed into the best mattress for you. We're big fans of sleep brand Saatva – in our Saatva Classic mattress review, our tester called it the "closest thing to sleeping on a luxury hotel mattress in your own home" – and a Saatva mattress topper can be a more affordable way to access a premium bed design.

The Saatva mattress topper range is impressively extensive. There's a topper for almost every sleep style, and materials range from memory foam to a hypoallergenic down alternative. While we love the variety, it can make choosing the right topper difficult. That's why we've put together this guide to Saatva mattress toppers, to help you navigate your options.

These are premium buys, but they do all come with a 180-night free trial, so you can test your topper before you commit. And they're all far more affordable than stumping up for a full Saatva mattress. None of these catch your eye? Check out our guide to the best mattress toppers, for some more inspiration.

Graphite Memory Foam mattress topper

The most popular mattress topper in the Saatva range, the Graphite Memory Foam mattress topper is $445 for a queen and provides a soft, sink-in comfort that's particularly suited to side sleepers. Bed sharers should appreciate the impressive motion isolation, which allows one person to sleep soundly even if the other is tossing and turning, while a graphite infusion keeps temperatures even.

Buy it if...

✅ You like that mattress 'hug': If your current mattress is firmer than you'd like, the Graphite Memory Foam mattress topper can help soften the surface with a body-hugging feel you can sink into.



✅ Your partner tosses and turns: With three inches of dense memory foam, this topper can absorb movement before it has a chance to travel. So if your partner has to get up in the night, you won't be disturbed.



✅ You sleep hot: The memory foam has been infused with cooling graphite that's designed to absorb and remove heat. Even on warm nights, you should stay a pleasant temperature.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a responsive bed: The Graphite Memory Foam topper holds onto the shape of your body, which can make it harder for combination sleepers to move around. If you prefer some bounce, try the Saatva Micro-Coil topper instead.



❌ You sleep very hot: The graphite-infused foam helps heat dissipate, but foam as a rule still runs warmer than most other mattress materials. Very hot sleepers might get on better with the Saatva Organic Quilted mattress topper. (Or if you really need to tackle the situation, consider something completely different: we were highly impressed during our Eight Sleep Pod 3 mattress cover review, and this high-tech cover allows you to adjust the temperature to your liking.)

High Density Foam mattress topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

The High Density Foam mattress topper is the most affordable topper in the Saatva range (although, it is still a premium buy). A good all-rounder, the dense foam provides a medium cushioning that can suit a range of sleep styles. You can learn more with our Saatva Foam mattress topper review – our reviewer described it as the "most affordable way to bring home Saatva's signature comfort."

Buy it if...

✅ You want a good all-rounder: This topper is designed to suit a range of sleep styles, thanks to the body-contouring foam that gently moulds itself to your position to provide comfort and support.

✅ You're shopping for a spare room: Cheaper than a new mattress and comfortable for most sleep styles, the High Density Foam topper is a good choice if you want to upgrade your guest bed.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a luxury finish: At just 1.5 inches high, the High Density topper lacks the depth of the Graphite Memory Foam topper and the Organic Quilted topper. While still a high-quality addition to your bed, it doesn't have the hotel-like luxury of other toppers in the Saatva range.

Micro-Coil mattress topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

A hybrid topper, the Saatva Micro-Coil mattress topper combines a base layer of springs with a top layer of gel-infused foam to create a highly responsive topper with a traditional feel. It contours to your curves to offer pressure relief across the body, while the reinforced edges allow you to stretch out without losing support. It's almost like a complete mattress in miniature.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a traditional feel: Made with body-contouring micro-coils (combined with pressure-relieving gel), this mattress topper mimics the feel of a traditional innerspring bed. The micro-coils have a quick response – instead of holding onto your shape, they bounce back when you move.



✅ You use the edge of the bed to push up: One-inch recycled steel coils are placed around the edge of the topper to provide reinforcement to the perimeter. If you get out of bed by pushing up off the edge, this topper will keep you supported.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You want a plush feel: The Saatva Micro-Coil uses a small amount of gel to cushion the spring feel, but it doesn't have a sink-in comfort. For a luxurious upgrade to a hybrid topper, check out the Brooklyn Bedding Micro-coil mattress topper.

❌ You share a bed with a restless partner: The responsive coils allow you to switch positions easily, but that does come with a downside: when your bed partner moves, you'll probably feel it in your half of the mattress. The Graphite Memory Foam topper is a better choice for bed-sharers with a tendency to toss and turn.

Natural Latex mattress topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

Latex foam is often used as a substitute for synthetic memory foam in natural mattresses. Made using eco-INSTITUT certified latex, the Saatva Natural Latex mattress topper has a buoyant and responsive feel that provides pressure relief for aching joints. Today's best organic mattresses don't come especially cheap, and a latex topper is a great way to get that same feel for a lower price. The firmer feel won't suit all side sleepers, but it's a durable and eco-conscious choice for back and stomach sleepers.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a long-lasting topper: Latex is known as being a highly durable material, so if you need a topper that will stay supportive for longer, this is a good choice. (You can learn more with our guide to 'what is a latex mattress?')



✅ You wake up aching: The firmer feel of the Natural Latex mattress topper provides support across the body. By keeping you comfortable aligned during the night, you're less likely to ache in the morning.



✅ You want a bed with bounce: Latex foam is typically more responsive than traditional memory foam, and the Natural Latex topper has a buoyant finish. You won't sink into it, but there's enough cushioning to ensure it doesn't feel like lying on a plank of wood.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your side: The Natural Latex topper has a firmer feel and some side sleepers might find it lacks cushioning at the pressure points. Side sleepers should check out our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper review, for super-softness.

Organic Quilted mattress topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

The most luxurious option in the range, the Saatva Organic Quilted mattress topper combines eco-friendly materials to create a weightless feel. Pairing a base of GOTS-certified organic latex with a top layer of wool batting – all wrapped in an organic cotton cover – this topper is best for side sleepers, but appeals to a range of sleep styles. The biggest issue is the price: you can buy a high-quality mattress for less.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a luxurious finish: Quilted wool batting gives the topper a touch of plushness, while the organic cotton cover is box-tailored and finished with gusseted double-edge welting to provide that premium appeal.

✅ You want a weightless feel: The buoyancy of the natural latex, combined with the plush quilted surface, gives the Organic Quilted topper an unusual feel that melds firmness and softness – it's sort of like sleeping on a very supportive cloud.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a budget: At $995 for a queen, you could get an entire mattress for the price of this Saatva topper. And we mean that literally: check out our Awara Natural Hybrid mattress review, for a queen-sized organic mattress that typically sells for $999.

Down Alternative Featherbed mattress topper

(Image credit: Saatva)

The Down Alternative Featherbed mattress topper is something a little different from Saatva. It's made using hypoallergenic down alternative fill, designed to add a soft, feather feeling to a too-firm mattress. Quilting helps distribute the feathers evenly throughout the bed, and side sleepers should find the cushioned effect helps relieve pressure at the hips and shoulders.

Buy it if...

✅ Your current mattress is to firm: Adding a topper is an easy way to soften a firm mattress. If you're struggling to sleep on a bed that feels too hard, the Featherbed topper can bring some much-needed cushioning.



✅ You want convenience: The Featherbed topper is the only Saatva mattress topper that can be machine washed – all the other toppers are spot-clean only. For easy and thorough cleaning, this is the best choice.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your stomach or back: Front and back sleepers typically need a firmer surface than the Down Alternative Featherbed topper can provide, to support the lower back and hips. Consider the Natural Latex mattress topper, instead.