Godzilla vs Kong first reactions: here's what the critics thought

Warner Bros. won't be resting on its laurels any time soon. Zack Snyder's Justice League may have only launched on HBO Max on March 18, but the studio's streaming service is already ramping up for its next release – Godzilla vs Kong – on March 31.

Fans of the MonsterVerse are eagerly anticipating the colossal battle between the two titans, and that hype has likely increased in the wake of the movie's social embargo being lifted. Judging by the reactions of those lucky enough to view the film ahead of release, Godzilla vs Kong will be one to check out.

Phase Zero podcast host Brandon Davis described it as "Fast & Furious but with giant monsters" which, from an action standpoint, sounds like the kind of film we can get behind:

I watched #GodzillaVsKong on a big IMAX screen and it was AWESOME. The movie is a blast. It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters.It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. Giant fights and they’re just SO MUCH FUN to watch. It’s a big, ridiculous, awesome movie. pic.twitter.com/v6e9hpWqd0March 21, 2021 See more

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis backed up his namesake's opinion, calling Godzilla vs Kong a "true Midnight Monster movie" and the best of the four latest monster flicks:

I've seen #GodzillaVsKong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful -- huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favorite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies. pic.twitter.com/zkEhbvS9pfMarch 21, 2021 See more

Beyond the Trailer's Grace Randolph humorously stated that Adam Wingard's film made it look like Godzilla and Kong "were in a bar fight" and praised its brilliant CGI work:

I got to see #GodzillaVsKong Friday night!Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight 😂Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting...Review Embargo lifts Monday 3/29! pic.twitter.com/ablKqgCR7uMarch 21, 2021 See more

While he lauded the movie's IMAX feel and style, Collider's Steve Weintraub stated that scenes with humans in weren't anything special and "exactly what you'd expect":

Have seen #GodzillaVsKong twice. The human scenes are exactly what you expect and not worth talking about.The #Godzilla and #Kong stuff is why you pay to see this movie on an @IMAX screen. They each have scenes that showcase their power and the 3rd act is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NaOvVqJF4fMarch 21, 2021 See more

Not everyone was full of praise for the film though. Forbes' Scott Mendelson said the movie's effects were "terrific", but ultimately that Godzilla vs Kong was "pared down for the masses" and that there was "little reason for its existence beyond preemptive promises":

#GodzillaVsKong is "fine." Terrific effects work and an engrossing second act, but it's another "retrofitted and pared-down for the masses" "course correction," w/ most of the worldbuilding absent & little reason for its existence beyond preemptive promises. Your kids will enjoy. pic.twitter.com/9SdpMQtKwhMarch 21, 2021 See more

Godzilla vs Kong will launch simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in the US on March 31.

The movie is also expected to be released via Video on Demand platforms on April 1 in the UK, but there's no word on which services it'll be available on yet.