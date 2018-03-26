What's new on Netflix Australia for April 2018

As the number of shows and movies available to stream in Australia continues to grow at an impressive rate, it can be tough to keep up with all the new additions to each streaming service each month.

We've all come to anticipate a new stable of Netflix Originals releases each month, but figuring out which shows they are and when exactly they become available isn't so easy. And what about the large number licensed shows and films that are made available to stream, if only for a limited time?

In an effort to keep you informed of the best shows and movies that are in the process of being added to Netflix, we'll be bringing you an updated list of what you can expect on the service on a monthly basis.

Not only that, we'll also be singling out the biggest releases, as well as a number of quality TV shows and films which we believe deserve your Netflixing time.

So get ready to kick off the month with an epic binge – here's what's new on Netflix in April 2018. Check out our highlights video below!

TV shows highlights for April 2018

Lost in Space: Season 1 (13/4/2018)

The sci-fi content just keeps on coming to Netflix, with the streaming service bringing its reboot of the classic '60s television series Lost in Space to your living room on April 13, 2018. Expect Will Robinson to find himself in danger at some point... Check out the new date announcement trailer below.

Fastest Car: Season 1 (6/4/2018)

In this new Netflix Original series, three souped-up 'sleeper' cars go head-to-head with one of the world's most sought-after supercars in each episode in an effort to see how they fare. The results may surprise you.

The Alienist: Season 1 (19/4/2018)

New York City, 1896. A series of gruesome killings has the whole city gripped with fear. Enter Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), a man with a unique outlook on criminal psychology, who teams up with crime reporter John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning), a secretary who aims to become the city's first female police detective. Together, they will get to the bottom of these heinous killings. Check out the trailer below.

Movies highlights for April 2018

The Bourne Identity / Supremacy / Ultimatum (1/4/2018)

While James Bond was surfing tsunamis in Die Another Day, a new super spy was putting his incredible skills to the test while trying to piece together his past. Jason Bourne's more grounded approach to spy cinema eventually inspired the other JB to come back to Earth, changing the look and feel of that entire franchise going forward. We can thank directors Doug Liman and Paul Greengrass for that, as well as Matt Damon in his most iconic role. You could say he was Bourne to play this character...

Interstellar (5/4/2018)

Earth is on its last legs, and the only hope for humanity's survival is to send Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) into space to look for a new inhabitable planet for us to call home. Unfortunately, that means the possibility of never seeing his children again. A mind-blowing epic from visionary director Christopher Nolan (Inception, Dunkirk), Interstellar is a new science fiction classic.

Speed (7/4/2018)

Pop quiz, hotshot! A bus full of civilians is set to explode if it drops below 50 mph. What do you do? Well, if you're Keanu Reeves, you leap onto the bus from a moving car and then you try to coach Sandra Bullock through driving said bus until you figure out how to get its passengers off alive. An action classic from the 1990s, Speed is like Die Hard on wheels.

The Iron Giant (12/4/2018)

An animated masterpiece from director Brad Bird (The Simpsons, The Incredibles), The Iron Giant sees a young boy befriend an giant robot (voiced by Vin Diesel) from outer space in the 1950s during the height of the Red Scare. Though the robot is childlike and innocent, a paranoid government agent finds out about it and wants to destroy at all costs. Joyous and emotional, The Iron Giant is a classic film for the whole family.

...and the rest for April 2018

ORIGINAL SERIES

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z (6/4/2018)

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1 (6/4/2018)

La casa de papel: Part 2 (6/4/2018)

AMO: Season 1 (9/4/2018)

Lost in Space: Season 1 (13/4/2018)

Four Seasons in Havana: Season 1 (15/4/2018)

The Chalet: Season 1 (17/4/2018)

Charité: Season 1 (19/4/2018)

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 1 (4/19/2018)

Dope: Season 2 (20/4/2018)

Happy!: Season 1 (26/4/2018)

3%: Season 2 (27/4/2018)

Superstition: Season 1 (29/4/2018)

NETFLIX FILM

6 Balloons (6/4/2018)

Amateur (6/4/2018)

Orbiter 9 (6/4/2018)

The 4th Company (6/4/2018)

Pickpockets (12/4/2018)

I Am Not An Easy Man (13/4/2018)

Come Sunday (13/4/2018)

Dude (20/4/2018)

Psychokinesis (25/4/2018)

The Week Of (27/4/2018)

Candy Jar (27/4/2018)

ORIGINAL COMEDY

Fary Is the New Black (3/4/2018)

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente (6/4/2018)

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast (10/4/2018)

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection (17/4/2018)

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up (24/4/2018)

ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY

Ram Dass, Going Home (6/4/2018)

Chef's Table: Pastry (13/4/2018)

Mercury 13 (20/4/2018)

Bobby Kennedy for President (27/4/2018)

ORIGINAL SERIES FOR KIDS

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1 (6/4/2018)

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2 (13/4/2018)

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1 (20/4/2018)

ORIGINAL ANIME

Wakfu: Season 3 (1/4/2018)

Aggretsuko: Season 1 (20/4/2018)

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Lobster (1/4/2018)

The Bourne Identity (1/4/2018)

The Bourne Legacy (1/4/2018)

The Undatables: Series 1-3 (1/4/2018)

Baby Mama (1/4/2018)

Central Intelligence (5/4/2018)

Z Nation: Season 3 (5/4/2018)

Broadchurch: Season 3 (22/4/2018)

Bill Nye: Science Guy (25/4/2018)

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Season 1 (1/4/2018)

Knocked Up (1/4/2018)

Around the World in 80 Days (1/4/2018)

Angry Birds: Season 3 (1/4/2018)

Great Interior Design Challenge: Season 3 (1/4/2018)

Funny Girl (1/4/2018)

Hush (1/4/2018)

Little Black Book (1/4/2018)

The Meddler (1/4/2018)

Elizabeth (1/4/2018)

Honey 2 (1/4/2018)

Life (1/4/2018)

Mercury Rising (1/4/2018)

The Blues Brothers (1/4/2018)

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (5/4/2018)

Sun Dogs (6/4/2018)

Anger Management (11/4/2018)

The Originals: Season 4 (12/4/2018)

Eric ldle's What About Dick? (15/4/2018)

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (15/4/2018)

Monty Python Best Bits (mostly): Season 1 (15/4/2018)

Monty Python Conquers America (15/4/2018)

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go (15/4/2018)

Monty Python: Before the Flying Circus (15/4/2018)

Monty Python: Live at Aspen (15/4/2018)

Monty Python: Live at the Hollywood Bowl (15/4/2018)

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live (15/4/2018)

Monty Python’s Almost the Truth (15/4/2018)

Monty Python’s Fliegender Zirkus: Season 1(15/4/2018)

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (15/4/2018)

Monty Python’s Life of Brain (15/4/2018)

Monty Python’s Personal Best: Season 1 (15/4/2018)

Parrot Sketch Not Included: Twenty Years of Monty Python (15/4/2018)

The Meaning of Monty Python (15/4/2018)

Barbie in Princess Power (15/4/2018)

Barbie of Swan Lake (15/4/2018)

Leatherface: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre III (26/4/2018)

Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief (30/4/2018)

What's coming next month and beyond?

Netflix has has big plans for 2018, with a number of high-profile shows and movies confirmed for release on the service. Here are some trailers for our most anticipated Netflix releases for May and beyond.

Marvel's Luke Cage: Season 2 (22/6/2018)

Little is known about the second season of Marvel's Luke Cage, other than the hero for hire will be joined by Iron Fist. Whether this polarising character will be welcome on the show remains to be seen, however, fans of the comics will know that Luke Cage and Iron Fist are one of the most iconic duos in the Marvel universe. Let's hope the Luke Cage: Season 2 delivers some of that magic. Check out the date announcement trailer below.