Best movies on Netflix UK: the best films to watch in January 2019

Netflix may have mounting competition the likes of Amazon Prime and Now TV when it comes to the online streaming crown. But despite Amazon creating some great news shows and Now TV providing us with the best Sky has to offer, Netflix is still our favourite place for movies and TV shows.

There are lots of reasons why that's the case, including its (mostly) intuitive interface, offline modes, original series and films, huge catalogue of movies and, most importantly, the fact it's constantly updated week-on-week with some of the best entertainment on the planet.

Every day Netflix adds at least a movie or two, and every week at least three or four of them tend to be worth watching. This is what sets it apart from Amazon Prime, which has a great back catalogue, as well as lots of mediocre and, quite frankly, rubbish movies in its vaults.

[Update: Netflix has kicked off the New Year with horror flick Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock, as well as an insightful documentary into the disastrous Fyre Festival fiasco, called Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.]

Of course it's great news that Netflix keeps its catalogue of movies topped up with fresh, award-winning and super entertaining titles. But it also means many of us spend a lot of time scrolling through anything and everything the service has to offer.

And, as many of us are all too aware, often the dilemma of so much great stuff to choose from (which is known as ‘decision fatigue’ in psychology circles) leaves us feeling fed up.

In an attempt to put an end to what we’re coining ‘Netflix fatigue’ once and for all, we’ve created this extensive list to the best movies that Netflix UK has to offer you right now. That's right. No more endless scrolling and no more movie-induced anxiety that you've made the wrong choice.

We'll be updating this cinematic hall of fame at least once a week, so be sure to keep it bookmarked so you can find out what's hot and ready to be watched on Netflix in the UK right now.

If you’ve been signed up to Netflix for more than a few months, you’ll know there are lots of mediocre movie choices. But if you only have time for the best of the best, don't waste those all too precious minutes searching through the site's extensive and exhausting back catalogue. Instead, delve straight into this guide.

To make your life easier (and enable your Netflix addiction), we’ve divided more than 40 movie recommendations up into categories that we're sure will suit every taste. We’ve got indie and thriller through to kids and documentaries.

And don't forget to keep checking back. Unlike its TV output, which seems to stay on Netflix for longer, movies on the streaming site tend to appear and disappear quickly. Enjoy!